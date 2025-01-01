What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 33.2.
Breaking Changes
There are no breaking changes in AG Charts version 11.2.
Behaviour Changes
There are no behaviour changes in AG Charts version 11.2.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Charts version 11.2.
Deprecations
tooltip.position.typein both chart and series options is deprecated. Use
tooltip.position.anchorToand/or
tooltip.position.placementinstead.
See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 11.2 changelog.