What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 32.1.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
- Financial Charts
chartTypeof
range-areais deprecated. Use
hlcinstead.
AgPriceVolumePreset.rangeToolbaris deprecated, use
rangeButtonsinstead.
AgPriceVolumePreset.xKeyis deprecated, use
dateKeyinstead.
AgPriceVolumePreset.annotationsis deprecated, use
toolbarinstead.
- Toolbar icons have been changed.
- The old icons are renamed with a
-legacysuffix and will be removed in the next major version.
lockhas been deprecated. Use
locked.
unlockhas been deprecated. Use
unlocked.
trend-linehas been deprecated. Use
trend-line-drawing.
parallel-channelhas been deprecated. Use
parallel-channel-drawing.
disjoint-channelhas been deprecated. Use
disjoint-channel-drawing.
horizontal-linehas been deprecated. Use
horizontal-line-drawing.
vertical-linehas been deprecated. Use
vertical-line-drawing.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.