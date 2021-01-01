JavaScript Charts: Series

This section coveres notable series properties available in all series types.

Series Highlighting

Each chart series has a highlightStyle config with default values like this:

highlightStyle : { fill : 'yellow' , stroke : undefined , strokeWidth : undefined , series : { enabled : false , dimOpacity : 0.3 , strokeWidth : undefined } }

Top level configs such as fill and stroke only apply to the individual items within a series. A series item can be a bar, a column, or a pie sector, or a marker of any shape for series with markers such as line, area, or scatter series.

Configs inside the series namespace such as strokeWidth and dimOpacity apply to the whole series, when the enabled flag is set to true .

Let's try to replace the default highlight style with our custom one:

highlightStyle : { fill : 'cyan' , stroke : 'blue' , strokeWidth : 4 , series : { enabled : true , dimOpacity : 0.2 , strokeWidth : 2 } }

And let's take a look at what happens when we apply it to the column series in the example below.

Note the following:

when a series item (column segment) is highlighted, the segments belonging to all other stack levels dim, and only segments from the stack level that the highligted segment belongs to remain unaffected

at the same time the segments from the highlighted stack level (subseries) get the strokeWidth of 2 , while the currently hovered segment gets a strokeWidth of 4

of , while the currently hovered segment gets a of when a legend item (representing a stack level) is hovered, the rest of the stack levels in the series dim, but this time with no item highlighted because none is being hovered

Let's take a look at the pie chart configuration now, which is going to be slightly different. Notice the following:

we are using the same data set for the pie chart example as for the column chart example, but because the pie series are not stacked, we need 4 different pie series - one for each quarter - to render the whole data set

if the series are missing the title config, we are going to end up with legend items that are indistinguishable from those of other series, because each series legend items will be: Coffee , Tea , Milk , so we have to specify the name of the quarter in the series title to see make legend items unique

config, we are going to end up with legend items that are indistinguishable from those of other series, because each series legend items will be: , , , so we have to specify the name of the quarter in the series to see make legend items unique since we have multiple pie series, we have to modify the highlightStyle of every single series; in this example we are using the same highlightStyle for all 4 of them, but they could also be unique

An alternative to providing highlightStyle inside of each pie series config would be specifying the highlight style to be used by all pie series inside of a chart theme, as illustrated by the example below:

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn about the chart themes.