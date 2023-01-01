JavaScript Charts: Create/Update
Learn about creating and updating charts in more detail.
Creating and Updating Charts
AgChart exposes
create() and
update() static methods to perform chart initialisation and update based upon
the
AgChartOptions configuration structure.
Mutations to the previously used options object are not automatically picked up by the chart implementation,
AgChart.update() should be called for changes to be applied.
NOTE: We expect the options supplied to
AgChart.update() to be the full configuration state to update
to, not a partial configuration. Use
AgChart.updateDelta() to apply partial updates.
AgChart has the following API:
See the Options Reference for more detail about the
AgChartOptions structure.
The following example demonstrates both create and update cases:
- Definition of an
optionsobject used to create the initial chart state.
- Buttons that invoke mutations of the
optionsand trigger update of the chart state.
Delta Options Update
AgChart exposes an
updateDelta() static method to allow partial updates to a charts options.
To assist with state management, the complete applied options state can be retrieved by calling
getOptions() on the
AgChartInstance:
Get the
AgChartOptions representing the current chart configuration.
The following example demonstrates:
- Retrieving current Chart configuration via
getOptions().
- Mutation of the Chart configuration via
updateDelta().