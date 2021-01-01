Angular Grid: Grid API

setPopupParent() Function DOM element to use as the popup parent for grid popups (context menu, column menu etc). function setPopupParent(element: HTMLElement): void;

addRenderedRowListener() Function Registers a callback to a virtual row. A virtual row is a row that is visually rendered on the screen (rows that are not visible because of the scroll position are not rendered). Unlike normal events, you do not need to unregister rendered row listeners. When the rendered row is removed from the grid, all associated rendered row listeners will also be removed. Currently supports only one event, virtualRowRemoved ; listen for this event if your cellRenderer needs to do cleanup when the row no longer exists. function addRenderedRowListener( eventName: string, rowIndex: number, callback: Function ): void;

showToolPanel() Function Shows (or hides) the tool panel. function showToolPanel(show: boolean): void;

isToolPanelShowing() Function Returns true if the tool panel is showing, otherwise false . function isToolPanelShowing(): boolean;

getToolPanelInstance() Function id . See Gets the tool panel instance corresponding to the supplied. See Expand / Collapse Column Groups function getToolPanelInstance(id: string): void;

getValue() Function Gets the value for a column for a particular rowNode (row). This is useful if you want the raw value of a cell e.g. if implementing your own CSV export. function getValue( colKey: string | Column, node: RowNode ): object;

destroy() Function Will destroy the grid and release resources. If you are using a framework you do not need to call this, as the grid links in with the framework lifecycle. However if you are using Web Components or native JavaScript, you do need to call this, to avoid a memory leak in your application. function destroy(): void;

showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick() Function Shows the column menu after and positions it relative to the provided button element. Use in conjunction with your own header template. function showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick( colKey: string | Column, buttonElement: HTMLElement ): void;

showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick() Function Shows the column menu after and positions it relative to the mouse event. Use in conjunction with your own header template. function showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick( colKey: string | Column, mouseEvent: MouseEvent | Touch ): void;

resetRowHeights() Function Tells the grid to recalculate the row heights. function resetRowHeights(): void;

onRowHeightChanged() Function Tells the grid a row height has changed. To be used after calling rowNode.setRowHeight(newHeight) . function onRowHeightChanged(): void;

addAggFunc() Function Add an aggregation function with the specified key. function addAggFunc( key: string, aggFunc: IAggFunc ): void;

addAggFuncs() Function Add aggregations function with the specified keys. function addAggFuncs( aggFuncs: { [key: string]: IAggFunc; } ): void;

clearAggFuncs() Function Clears all aggregation functions (including those provided by the grid). function clearAggFuncs(): void;

isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty() Function Returns true when there are no more animation frames left to process. function isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty(): boolean;

refreshServerSideStore() Function Refresh a server-side store. See Purging Groups function refreshServerSideStore( params: RefreshServerSideStoreParams ): void; interface RefreshServerSideStoreParams { route?: string[]; purge?: boolean; }

getServerSideStoreState() Function Returns info on all server side stores. See Store State function getServerSideStoreState(): GetServerSideStoreState; interface GetServerSideStoreState { type: 'full' | 'partial'; route: string[]; rowCount: number; lastRowIndexKnown?: boolean; info?: object; maxBlocksInCache?: number; cacheBlockSize?: number; }

retryServerSideLoads() Function Gets all failed server side loads to retry. See Retry Loads function retryServerSideLoads(): void;

setFillHandleDirection() Function Sets the preferred direction for the selection fill handle. See Fill Handle function setFillHandleDirection(direction: 'x' | 'y' | 'xy'): void;