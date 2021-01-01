React Grid: Components

You can create your own custom components to customise the behaviour of the grid. For example you can customise how cells are rendered, how values are edited and also create your own filters.

The full list of component types you can provide in AG Grid are as follows:

The remainder of this page gives information that is common across all the component types.

Registering Custom Components

The pages for each component type (cell renderer, cell editor etc) contain examples on how to register and use each component type. It is however useful here to step back and focus on the component registration process which is common across all component types.

There are two ways to register custom components:

By name.

Direct reference.

Both options are fully supported by the grid, however registering by name is AG Grid's preferred option as it's more flexible. All of the examples in the documentation use this approach. The direct reference approach is kept for backwards compatibility as this was the original way to do it in AG Grid.

1. By Name

When registering a React component by name you need to first register the component within the grid frameworkComponents property, then reference the component by name where you want it used (i.e. as a Cell Renderer, Filter etc).

In this example we've registered our CubeComponent React Component and given it a name of cubeComponent (this can be any name you choose). We then specify that we want the previously registered cubeComponent to be used as a Cell Renderer in the Cube column:

import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent' ; const GridExample = ( ) => { frameworkComponents = { 'cubeComponent' : CubeComponent } ; return ( < div className = " ag-theme-alpine " > < AgGridReact frameworkComponents = { frameworkComponents } ...other properties > < AgGridColumn headerName = " Cube " field = " value " cellRenderer = " cubeComponent " /> </ AgGridReact > </ div > ) ; } ;

2. By Direct Reference

When registering an Angular Component by reference you simply pass the Component to the place you want it used (i.e. Cell Renderer, Filter etc).

In this example we're specifying that we want our CubeComponent React Component as a Cell Renderer in the Cube column:

import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent' ; const GridExample = ( ) => { return ( < div className = " ag-theme-alpine " > < AgGridReact ...other properties > < AgGridColumn headerName = " Cube " field = " value " cellRendererFramework = { CubeComponent } /> </ AgGridReact > </ div > ) ; } ;

When registering by Direct Reference you do not need to specify it in frameworkComponents , but you lose future flexibility if you decide for example to switch this component out for another.

A React Component in this context can be any valid React Component - A Class Based Component, a Hook or even an inline Functional Component. The same rules apply regardless of the type of component used.

Advantages of By Name

Registering components by name has the following advantages:

Implementations can change without having to change all the column definitions. For example, you may have 20 columns using a currency cell renderer. If you want to update the cell renderer to another currency cell renderer, you only need to do it in only place (where the cell renderer is registered) and all columns will pick up the new implementation.

The part of the grid specifying column definitions is plain JSON. This is helpful for applications that read column definitions from static data. If you referred to the class name directly inside the column definition, it would not be possible to convert the column definition to JSON.

Component Usage

The below table gives an overview of where components can be used. The table shows both options for usage:

Name / Direct JavaScript: This can be: A component name referring to a registered component (either plain JavaScript or React Component); A direct reference to a JavaScript component.

Direct React Reference: A direct reference to a React Component.

Component Where Name / Direct JavaScript Direct React Reference Detail Cell Renderer Grid Option detailCellRenderer detailCellRendererFramework Full Width Cell Renderer Grid Option fullWidthCellRenderer fullWidthCellRendererFramework Group Row Cell Renderer Grid Option groupRowRenderer groupRowRendererFramework Group Row Inner Cell Renderer Grid Option groupRowInnerRenderer groupRowInnerRendererFramework Loading Cell Renderer Grid Option loadingCellRenderer loadingCellRendererFramework Loading Overlay Grid Option loadingOverlayComponent loadingOverlayComponentFramework No Rows Overlay Grid Option noRowsOverlayComponent noRowsOverlayComponentFramework Date Component Grid Option dateComponent dateComponentFramework Status Bar Component Grid Option -> Status Bar statusPanel statusPanelFramework Cell Renderer Column Definition cellRenderer cellRendererFramework Pinned Row Cell Renderer Column Definition pinnedRowCellRenderer pinnedRowCellRendererFramework Cell Editor Column Definition cellEditor cellEditorFramework Filter Column Definition filter filterFramework Floating Filter Column Definition floatingFilterComponent floatingFilterComponentFramework Header Component Column Definition headerComponent headerComponentFramework Header Group Component Column Definition headerGroupComponent headerGroupComponentFramework

Mixing JavaScript and React

When providing Custom Components have a choice of the following:

Provide an AG Grid component in JavaScript. Provide an AG Grid component as an React Component.

For example if you want to build a cell renderer you have the choice to build the cell renderer using either React or using plain JavaScript.

The following code snippet shows how both JavaScript and React Components can be used at the same time:

import JavascriptComponent from './JavascriptComponent.js' ; import ReactComponent from './ReactComponent' ; const GridExample = ( ) => { components = { 'javascriptComponent' : JavascriptComponent } ; frameworkComponents = { 'reactComponent' : ReactComponent } ; return ( < div className = " ag-theme-alpine " > < AgGridReact components = { components } frameworkComponents = { frameworkComponents } ...other properties > < AgGridColumn headerName = " JS Cell " field = " value " cellRenderer = " javascriptComponent " /> < AgGridColumn headerName = " React Cell " field = " value " cellRenderer = " reactComponent " /> </ AgGridReact > </ div > ) ; } ;

Change the documentation view to JavaScript to see how to create a plain JavaScript component.

Grid Provided Components

The grid comes with pre-registered components that can be used. Each component provided by the grid starts with the namespaces 'ag' to minimise naming conflicts with user provided components. The full list of grid provided components are in the table below.

Date Inputs agDateInput Default date input used by filters. Column Headers agColumnHeader Default column header. agColumnHeaderGroup Default column group header. Column Filters agSetColumnFilter Set filter (default when using AG Grid Enterprise). agTextColumnFilter Simple text filter (default when using AG Grid Community). agNumberColumnFilter Number filter. agDateColumnFilter Date filter. Floating Filters agSetColumnFloatingFilter Floating set filter. agTextColumnFloatingFilter Floating text filter. agNumberColumnFloatingFilter Floating number filter. agDateColumnFloatingFilter Floating date filter. Cell Renderers agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer Cell renderer that animates value changes. agAnimateSlideCellRenderer Cell renderer that animates value changes. agGroupCellRenderer Cell renderer for displaying group information. agLoadingCellRenderer Cell editor for loading row when using Enterprise row model. Overlays agLoadingOverlay Loading overlay. agNoRowsOverlay No rows overlay. Cell Editors agTextCellEditor Text cell editor. agSelectCellEditor Select cell editor. agRichSelectCellEditor Rich select editor. agPopupTextCellEditor Popup text cell editor. agPopupSelectCellEditor Popup select cell editor. agLargeTextCellEditor Large text cell editor. Master Detail agDetailCellRenderer Detail panel for master / detail grid.

Overriding Grid Components

It is also possible to override components. Where the grid uses a default value, this means the override component will be used instead. The default components, where overriding makes sense, are as follows: