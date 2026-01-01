Search
AG Grid v35.0.0 Formulas, Row Group Dragging, Absolute Sorting, Column Selection, Filtering & Export Overlays

Enterprise Data Grid

Enterprise Grade Data Grid for Web Apps

Fast, secure and accessible, AG Grid Enterprise handles millions of rows and comes with advanced features, including an AI Toolkit, Integrated Charts, Grouping, and Pivoting.

$ npm install ag-grid-enterprise
Why Upgrade to AG Grid Enterprise?

Advanced Features for Complex Data Requirements

Handle millions of rows with server-side processing, build interactive charts, enable AI-powered grid interactions, and create hierarchical data views - all with simple configuration.

Grouping & Aggregation

Multi-Level Grouping
Group rows by one or more columns to create hierarchical data views. Users can expand and collapse groups interactively.
Automatic Aggregations
Calculate aggregations automatically with built-in functions (sum, avg, count, min, max) or create custom aggregation functions.
Drag & Drop Grouping
Enable row group panel to let users drag columns to group data dynamically without code changes.

Built-in Charting

Integrated Charts, Powered by AG Charts

Let your users visualise data with charts directly from the Grid. Select cells, right-click, and create beautiful charts instantly.

Live example:

Community vs Enterprise

Choose the Right Edition for Your Needs

AG Grid Community is free forever and includes powerful features. Enterprise unlocks advanced capabilities for professional applications.

CommunityFree Forever
Enterprise$999/dev
Enterprise Bundle$1,498/dev
AI Features
MCP Server
AI Toolkit
Cells
Formulas
Find
Server-side Data
Basic Operations
Advanced Operations
Who Uses AG Grid Enterprise?

Trusted By The World's Leading Companies

Over 90% of the Fortune 500 use AG Grid Enterprise, with 2,500,000+ npm downloads per month.

90%

Of the Fortune 500 use AG Grid

5M+

Weekly NPM downloads

13k+

GitHub Stars

40K+

Commits

    There are a lot of component-based table libraries out there, but I believe AG Grid is the gold standard and is by far my favourite. AG Grid is perfect for building Enterprise Applications.

    Tanner Linsley

    Creator TanStack

    TanStack

    I've been impressed with AG Grid. Not only is it incredibly feature-rich, but it also leverages your framework of choice to do its rendering. This means seamless extensibility and a real way to leverage the framework's strengths. And for SolidJS that's a game changer.

    Ryan Carniato

    Creator SolidJS

    SolidJS

    If your application needs to display large amounts of data, we recommend AG Grid. Not only is it highly customizable and extensible, it’s also the fastest JavaScript grid on the planet.

    Brian Love

    Expert at Google Developers

    Google Developers

