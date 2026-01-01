Enterprise Data Grid
Enterprise Grade Data Grid for Web Apps
Fast, secure and accessible, AG Grid Enterprise handles millions of rows and comes with advanced features, including an AI Toolkit, Integrated Charts, Grouping, and Pivoting.
Why Upgrade to AG Grid Enterprise?
Advanced Features for Complex Data Requirements
Handle millions of rows with server-side processing, build interactive charts, enable AI-powered grid interactions, and create hierarchical data views - all with simple configuration.
Grouping & Aggregation
Multi-Level GroupingGroup rows by one or more columns to create hierarchical data views. Users can expand and collapse groups interactively.
Automatic AggregationsCalculate aggregations automatically with built-in functions (sum, avg, count, min, max) or create custom aggregation functions.
Built-in Charting
Integrated Charts, Powered by AG Charts
Let your users visualise data with charts directly from the Grid. Select cells, right-click, and create beautiful charts instantly.
Community vs Enterprise
Choose the Right Edition for Your Needs
AG Grid Community is free forever and includes powerful features. Enterprise unlocks advanced capabilities for professional applications.
Who Uses AG Grid Enterprise?
Trusted By The World's Leading Companies
Over 90% of the Fortune 500 use AG Grid Enterprise, with 2,500,000+ npm downloads per month.
90%
Of the Fortune 500 use AG Grid
5M+
Weekly NPM downloads
13k+
GitHub Stars
40K+
Commits
There are a lot of component-based table libraries out there, but I believe AG Grid is the gold standard and is by far my favourite. AG Grid is perfect for building Enterprise Applications.
I've been impressed with AG Grid. Not only is it incredibly feature-rich, but it also leverages your framework of choice to do its rendering. This means seamless extensibility and a real way to leverage the framework's strengths. And for SolidJS that's a game changer.
If your application needs to display large amounts of data, we recommend AG Grid. Not only is it highly customizable and extensible, it’s also the fastest JavaScript grid on the planet.
Ready to Get Started?
Simple, Transparent Pricing
One-time perpetual licence with 1 years of support and updates. Volume & renewal discounts available.
Community
forever
- Core grid functionality
- Sorting, filtering & pagination
- MIT licensed
Enterprise
per developer, perpetual licence
- All Enterprise features
- Buy once, use forever
- 1 year of support & updates
Enterprise Bundle
per developer, perpetual licence
- All Grid & Charts Enterprise Features
- Buy once, use forever
- 1 year of support & updates
Enterprise FAQs
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about AG Grid Enterprise features and licensing
