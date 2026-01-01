This page explains best practices for using React with AG Studio.
Data Sources
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When setting data sources, we recommend using
useState to maintain a consistent reference across renders.
const App = () => {
const [data, setData] = useState({
sources: [{
id: 'medals',
data: [
{
year: 2000,
sport: 'Swimming',
country: 'United States',
// ... other fields
},
// ... other rows
],
}],
});
return <AgStudio data={data} />;
};
If you do NOT use
useState and define the data within your component, then Studio will be provided with new data sources each time the component is rendered. This will result in additional Studio renders, and if using synchronous data sources, will result in all the data being recalculated.
For applications that are not using synchronous data source, or do not update data, then
useMemo is a valid alternative to
useState.
Object Properties
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For all properties that are objects (e.g.
panels,
layout and
overrides), we recommend
useState or
useMemo. If you do not use these hooks, then you risk resetting the relevant state in Studio each time a render occurs.
Simple Properties
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Properties of simple types (string, boolean and number) do not need to use hooks as they are compared by value across renders.
Callbacks
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For Studio Properties that accept functions, we strongly recommend you use
useCallback to avoid resetting Studio state on every render.
When using
useCallback(), make sure you set correct dependencies in order to avoid stale closures.
Event Listeners
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For Event Listeners there is no requirement to use
useCallback as event handlers do not trigger updates within Studio. However, you may find it easier to be consistent with callbacks and just always use
useCallback.
If you do use
useCallback(), make sure you set correct dependencies in order to avoid stale closures.