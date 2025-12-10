Search
AG Charts v13.0.0 Reduced bundle size and optimised performance for high frequency data updates.

React Charts

Open Source
React React Charts

Canvas-based React charting library with no dependencies. Get started in 60 seconds.

$ npm install ag-charts-react
Line

Why AG Charts for React Charts

Why Developers Choose AG Charts

Built for performance and customisation, with a developer-first approach.

Canvas-based Performance

Render large datasets and update them as fast as your display can refresh, without lag during interactivity.

Fully Customisable

Control every visual element to make your charts match your product with custom themes, formatters and renderers.

Developer-First

Full type definitions, predictable APIs, and comprehensive docs means less time debugging, and more time building.

30+ Chart Types

Line, bar, area, scatter, pie, treemap, heatmap, candlestick, maps, gauges, and more - all from a single library.

1M+ Weekly Downloads

Trusted by teams at scale with over one million npm downloads per week across all frameworks and versions.

Enterprise Ready

Trusted by some of the worlds largest companies - with dedicated support, SLAs, and enterprise-grade features.

Any React Chart You Need

30+ Chart Types

Bars, lines, areas and pies, plus advanced charts like treemaps, heatmaps, financial charts, maps, and more.

Area Charts

Visualise trends and cumulative values over time

Bar Charts

Compare discrete values across categories

Line Charts

Track changes and trends over time

Pie Charts

Show proportions of a whole

Bubble Charts

Plot three dimensions of data

And More...

30+ chart types available

Developer Experience

Declarative API

Pass your data and options to the AgCharts component. AG Charts handles rendering, updates, and interactivity.

Key React Chart Features

Comprehensive Feature Set

Everything you need to build production-ready charts, from rendering and customisation, to interactivity and enterprise features.

Displaying Data

Series & Data
Bindable series types with flexible key-based data mapping.
Axis Types
Category, number, time, and log axes, with customisable ticks and labels.
Multiple Axes
Add secondary axes to compare series with different scales.
Large Data in React Charts

Render 1M+ Data Points

AG Charts renders large datasets whilst maintaining interactivity, e.g. zooming, panning and scrolling, at 60fps.

Learn More About Large Data

High Frequency Updates in React Charts

Real-Time Streaming at 60+ FPS

Built for live dashboards and monitoring systems. Batched updates and efficient rendering keep your charts responsive during continuous data streams.

Learn More About High Frequency Data

AG Grid Integration

Integrated Charts for AG Grid

AG Charts powers the Integrated Charts feature in AG Grid. Users can create charts directly from grid data with a right-click.

Latest Releases

Regular Releases and Updates

New features, chart types, and improvements ship regularly.

December 10th, 2025
LatestMajor
Version 13.0.0Read more →

Feature Highlights

October 22nd, 2025
Version 12.3.0Read more →

Feature Highlights

September 10th, 2025
Version 12.2.0Read more →

Feature Highlights

React Charts FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about AG Charts for React

Is AG Charts free to use?
Does AG Charts support TypeScript?
Does AG Charts have any dependencies?
How does AG Charts handle large datasets?
What chart types are included?
How do I get started?
What's included in AG Charts Enterprise?
Can I use AG Charts with AG Grid?

