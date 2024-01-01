This section explains how to listen and respond to various chart and series events.
Series Event - nodeClick
Fired when this series' node is clicked. Depending on the type of series, a node can mean a bar or a pie sector, or a marker, such as a line or an area series marker. A node is typically associated with a single element from the
data or
series[].data array, unless the node represents an aggregation of values (e.g. histogram series bins).
Every
nodeClick event contains:
- The
seriesthe node belongs to.
- The piece of chart data or
datum.
- The specific keys in that
datumthat were used to fetch the values represented by the clicked node.
Example: nodeClick Event
This example shows how the
nodeClick event listener can be used to listen to column clicks. Notice the following:
- Whenever a column is clicked, an alert message is shown with information about that column.
- The event listener pulls extra information from the object containing the column's value and shows it in the alert dialog as well. In this case the breakdown of sales numbers by brand name.
Example: Toggling node's selected state
This example shows how the
nodeClick event listener can be used to toggle each node's selected state in combination with a
series[].marker.itemStyler:
- Clicking a series marker toggles its rendering.
Series Event - nodeDoubleClick
Fired when this series' node is double clicked.
Every
nodeDoubleClick event contains:
- The
seriesthe node belongs to.
- The piece of chart data or
datum.
- The specific keys in that
datumthat were used to fetch the values represented by the clicked node.
Example: nodeDoubleClick Event
This example shows how the
nodeDoubleClick event listener can be used to listen to column double clicks.
Legend Events - legendItemClick and legendItemDoubleClick
The
legendItemClick event can be used to listen to legend item clicks. A listener can be configured via
legend.listeners.legendItemClick.
The event object passed to the listener includes:
- The
seriesIdof the series associated with the legend item.
- The
itemId, usually the
yKeyvalue for cartesian series.
enabled, whether the legend item is currently enabled or not.
For example, to show an alert message with the
legendItemClick event contents when a legend item is clicked, the following listener can be configured:
legend: {
listeners: {
legendItemClick: ({ seriesId, itemId, enabled }: AgChartLegendClickEvent) => {
window.alert(`seriesId: ${seriesId}, itemId: ${itemId}, enabled: ${enabled}`);
},
},
}
Example: legendItemClick & legendItemDoubleClick Events
This example demonstrates:
- When a legend item is clicked, a message is logged to the console with the
legendItemClickevent contents.
- When a legend item is double clicked, a message is logged to the console with the
legendItemDoubleClickevent contents.
Chart Event - click and doubleClick
The
click and
doubleClick events are fired when any part of the chart is clicked or double clicked, respectively. When a user double clicks the
click event will be fired on the first click, then both the
click and
doubleClick will be fired on the second click.
These events may be prevented by other clickable parts of the chart, such as series nodes and legend items.
Example: Single & Double Click Events
This example demonstrates:
- When a blank area on a chart is clicked, a message is logged to the console.
- When a blank area on a chart is double clicked, a different message is logged to the console.
Chart Event - seriesNodeClick
The
seriesNodeClick event can be used to listen to
nodeClick events of all series at once.
The contents of the event object passed to the listener will depend on the type of series the clicked node belongs to.
Example: seriesNodeClick Event
This example demonstrates:
- Whenever a column or line marker is clicked, an alert message is shown with information about that series node.
- The ID of the series that contains the clicked node is also logged.
Interaction Ranges
By default, the
nodeClick event is only triggered when the user clicks exactly on a node. You can use the
nodeClickRange option to instead define a range at which the event is triggered. This can be set to one of three values:
'nearest',
'exact' or a number as a distance in pixels.
Example: Interaction range variations
This example shows the three different types of interaction range that are possible.
'exact'(default) will trigger the event if the user clicks exactly on a node.
'nearest'will trigger the event for whichever node is nearest on the whole chart.
- Given a number it will trigger the event when the click is made within that many pixels of a node.
API Reference
All series event options have similar interface contracts. See the series-specific documentation for variations.