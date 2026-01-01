Search
AG Grid v35.1.0 Filtering Named Date Ranges, Formula Editor, BigInt Support, Excel Export Security, Theme Builder - Import Theme

Angular Data Grid

Fast, Powerful and Flexible Angular Angular
Data Grids

Add high-performance, feature rich, and fully customisable Angular Data Grids to your application in minutes, all for free.

$ npm install ag-grid-angular
Why Use AG Grid to Build Angular Data Grids?

Amazingly Fast and Fully Customisable with an Unbeatable Feature Set

Get started in minutes and access 1000s of features without compromising on performance. Customise your Angular Data Grid with your own styles and components or upgrade to enterprise to use our advanced features.

Showing Data

Value Mapping
Map data to columns using field or valueGetter. Format values with valueFormatter for display.
Cell Components
Add buttons, checkboxes, or images to cells with custom cell renderers.
Column Resizing
Resize columns by dragging header edges. Use flex values for responsive column widths.
Where Can I See AG Grid Angular Data Grids Being Used?

Used in Every Industry, for All Types of Data

Trusted by 90% of Fortune 500 industries from Finance and AI, to DevTools and Aeronautics. Most of these uses are private, but we've hand-picked a few open-source examples:

Finance

Salt is J.P. Morgan's open-source design system for financial services and other industries, which uses AG Grid for its Data Grid component.

Visit J.P. Morgan

ML/AI

MSR Gamut is a design probe that leverages AG Grid to help data scientists effectively visualize and understand their Machine Learning models and data.

Visit Microsoft

Databases

Compass is the GUI for MongoDB that uses AG Grid to visualize and manage users' databases, providing an intuitive interface to explore and interact with data.

Visit MongoDB

Aerospace

NASA AMMOS is a tool for planning, scheduling, and sequencing tools for modern space missions that uses AG Grid to help visualise mission data.

Visit NASA

Developer Tools

React Admin is an open source framework for building admin interfaces with React which uses AG Grid for its Data Grid functionality.

Visit React Admin

Who Builds Angular Data Grids with AG Grid?

Loved By Developers
Trusted By The Worlds Largest Enterprises

Over 90% of the Fortune 500 build Angular Data Grids using AG Grid, with 1,000,000+ npm downloads per week and over 12,000 Stars on GitHub.

90%

Of the Fortune 500 use AG Grid

5M+

Weekly NPM downloads

13k+

GitHub Stars

40K+

Commits

    There are a lot of component-based table libraries out there, but I believe AG Grid is the gold standard and is by far my favourite. AG Grid is perfect for building Enterprise Applications.

    Tanner Linsley

    Creator TanStack

    I've been impressed with AG Grid. Not only is it incredibly feature-rich, but it also leverages your framework of choice to do its rendering. This means seamless extensibility and a real way to leverage the framework's strengths. And for SolidJS that's a game changer.

    Ryan Carniato

    Creator SolidJS

    If your application needs to display large amounts of data, we recommend AG Grid. Not only is it highly customizable and extensible, it’s also the fastest JavaScript grid on the planet.

    Brian Love

    Expert at Google Developers

How Do I Build an Angular Data Grid with AG Grid?

Get Started with Angular Data Grid Examples

We have a range of examples, tutorials and documentation to help you start building your first Angular Data Grid with AG Grid.

Quick start guide for creating an Angular Data Grid in minutes

Quick Start

Create your first Angular Data Grid and learn the basics in just a few minutes.

Live Demo Docs
Beginner tutorial for building an Angular Data Grid with key functionality

Beginner Tutorial

Learn key concepts by building an Angular Data Grid with common functionality & customisations.

Live Demo Docs
Learn how to customise an Angular Data Grid with unique CSS themes

Custom Styles

Customise your Angular Data Grid with the Theming API to create a unique theme for your brand.

Live Demo Docs
Create and style Integrated Charts from your Angular Data Grid

Integrated Charts

Build & style charts programatically, or let users create their own from the grid.

Live Demo Docs

Angular Data Grid FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to some commonly asked questions when building Angular Data Grids with AG Grid

