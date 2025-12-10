Vue Charts
Open Source
Vue Charts
Canvas-based Vue charting library with no dependencies. Get started in 60 seconds.
Why AG Charts for Vue Charts
Why Developers Choose AG Charts
Built for performance and customisation, with a developer-first approach.
Canvas-based Performance
Render large datasets and update them as fast as your display can refresh, without lag during interactivity.
Fully Customisable
Control every visual element to make your charts match your product with custom themes, formatters and renderers.
Developer-First
Full type definitions, predictable APIs, and comprehensive docs means less time debugging, and more time building.
30+ Chart Types
Line, bar, area, scatter, pie, treemap, heatmap, candlestick, maps, gauges, and more - all from a single library.
1M+ Weekly Downloads
Trusted by teams at scale with over one million npm downloads per week across all frameworks and versions.
Enterprise Ready
Trusted by some of the worlds largest companies - with dedicated support, SLAs, and enterprise-grade features.
Any Vue Chart You Need
30+ Chart Types
Bars, lines, areas and pies, plus advanced charts like treemaps, heatmaps, financial charts, maps, and more.Explore All Chart Types
Developer Experience
Declarative API
Bind your data and options to the AgCharts component. AG Charts handles rendering, updates, and interactivity.
Key Vue Chart Features
Comprehensive Feature Set
Everything you need to build production-ready charts, from rendering and customisation, to interactivity and enterprise features.
Displaying Data
Large Data in Vue Charts
Render 1M+ Data Points
AG Charts renders large datasets whilst maintaining interactivity, e.g. zooming, panning and scrolling, at 60fps.Learn More About Large Data
High Frequency Updates in Vue Charts
Real-Time Streaming at 60+ FPS
Built for live dashboards and monitoring systems. Batched updates and efficient rendering keep your charts responsive during continuous data streams.Learn More About High Frequency Data
AG Grid Integration
Integrated Charts for AG Grid
AG Charts powers the Integrated Charts feature in AG Grid. Users can create charts directly from grid data with a right-click.
Latest Releases
Regular Releases and Updates
New features, chart types, and improvements ship regularly.See What's New
Vue Charts FAQs
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about AG Charts for Vue
