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AG Studio: Reference
Studio
OverviewProperties ReferenceEvents ReferenceAPI ReferenceTheme ReferenceState ReferenceStudio Lifecycle

Vue Embedded AnalyticsStudio Properties Reference

Implements the AgStudioProperties interface.

Studio will respond to property updates unless they are marked as Initial. See Updating Studio Properties.

Data

dataCopy Link
AgDataSourcesDefinition | AgDataEngine
Defines the data sources used by Studio. If updated after initially being set, only changes to synchronous data will be processed. Any other changes will be ignored (e.g. adding/removing data sources, updating fields, etc.)
Data

Interactivity

localeTextCopy Link
AgStudioLocaleText
Initial
A map of key->value pairs for localising text within Studio.
Localisation
getLocaleTextCopy Link
Function
Initial
A callback for localising text within Studio.
Localisation
enableRtlCopy Link
boolean
default: false
Initial
Set to true to operate Studio in RTL (Right to Left) mode.
RTL
suppressTouchCopy Link
boolean
default: false
Initial
Disables touch support (but does not remove the browser's efforts to simulate mouse events on touch).

Layout and Widgets

modeCopy Link
AgStudioMode
default: 'view'
Which mode Studio is in.
Mode
layoutCopy Link
Partial<AgPageLayoutState>
Default layout styling.
Layout Properties
panelsCopy Link
AgPanelConfig
Configure which panels are displayed and on which side.
Configuring Panels
overridesCopy Link
AgStudioOverrides
Overrides for the layout and widget configs.
Customising Panel Config

Lifecycle

studioIdCopy Link
string
Initial
Provide a custom studioId for this instance of Studio. Value will be set on the root DOM node using the attribute studio-id as well as being accessible via the api.getStudioId() method.
contextCopy Link
any
Initial
Provides a context object that is provided to different callbacks Studio uses. Used for passing additional information to the callbacks used by your application.

Rendering

tabIndexCopy Link
number
default: 0
Initial
Change this value to set the tabIndex order of Studio within your application.
popupParentCopy Link
HTMLElement | null
DOM element to use as the popup parent for Studio popups (context menus, etc.).
getDocumentCopy Link
Function
Allows overriding what document is used. Use this when you want Studio to use a different document than the one available on the global scope. This can happen if docking out components (something which Electron supports).

State

initialStateCopy Link
AgReportState
Initial
Initial state for Studio. Only read once on initialization. Can be used in conjunction with api.getState() to save and restore Studio state.
State

Theme

themeCopy Link
AgStudioTheme
default: studioTheme
Theme to apply to Studio.
Theming
loadThemeGoogleFontsCopy Link
boolean
If your theme uses a font that is available on Google Fonts, pass true to load it from Google's CDN.
Theming
themeCssLayerCopy Link
string
The CSS layer that this theme should be rendered onto. When specified, Studio CSS will be wrapped in a @layer ${themeCssLayer} { ... } block. NOTE: when specifying themeCssLayer we recommend setting themeStyleContainer to document.body to ensure that Studio CSS comes after your application CSS, allowing your application to set the order of layers.
Theming
styleNonceCopy Link
string
The nonce attribute to set on style elements added to the document by themes. If "foo" is passed to this property, Studio can use the Content Security Policy style-src 'nonce-foo', instead of the less secure style-src 'unsafe-inline'. Note: CSP nonces are global to a page, where a page has multiple Studio components, every one must have the same styleNonce set.
Theming
themeStyleContainerCopy Link
HTMLElement | (() => HTMLElement | void)
Initial
An element to insert style elements into when injecting styles into the Studio. Styles are inserted at the start of the element. If undefined, styles will be added to the document head for Studio components rendered in the main document fragment, or to Studio wrapper element for other Studio components (e.g. those rendered in a shadow DOM or detached from the document).
Theming

Studio Properties

studioPropertiesCopy Link
AgStudioProperties
Initial
All the above properties can also be specified on a single studioProperties object. If a property is set via studioProperties, as well as directly on the component, then the component value will take precedence. studioProperties is only read during initialisation, if you change it afterwards it will not impact Studio.