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AG Studio: Reference
Studio
OverviewProperties ReferenceEvents ReferenceAPI ReferenceTheme ReferenceState ReferenceStudio Lifecycle

Vue Embedded AnalyticsTheme Reference

Implements the AgStudioThemeParams interface.

Theme params are split into four types. See Theming for usage details.

Shared Theme Params Copy Link

These may affect the Studio UI, grid widgets, and chart widgets.

accentColorCopy Link
ColorValue
The 'brand colour' for Studio, used wherever a non-neutral colour is required. Selections, focus outlines and checkboxes use the accent colour by default.
backgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of Studio. Many UI elements are semi-transparent, so their colour blends with the background colour.
borderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for borders.
borderWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Default width for borders.
borderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Default corner radius for many UI elements such as menus, dialogues and form widgets.
browserColorSchemeCopy Link
ColorSchemeValue
The CSS colour-scheme to apply to Studio, which affects the default appearance of browser scrollbars form inputs unless these have been styled with CSS.
cardShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for elements that float above Studio and are intended to appear elevated byt still attached e.g. dropdowns and cell editors.
chromeBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for non-data areas of Studio. Headers, tool panels and menus use this colour by default.
dialogBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border colour popup dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.
dialogShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for popup dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.
dragAndDropImageBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.
dragAndDropImageBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.
dragAndDropImageNotAllowedBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.
dragAndDropImageShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns.
dropdownShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for dropdown menus.
focusShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow around UI controls that have focus e.g. text inputs and buttons. The value must a valid CSS box-shadow.
focusErrorShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
'Shadow around UI controls that have focus and contain validation errors e.g. text inputs, text-areas. The value must a valid CSS box-shadow.',.
fontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Default font family for all text. Can be overridden by more specific parameters like headerFontFamily.
fontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Default font size for text throughout Studio UI.
fontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Default font weight for text throughout Studio UI.
foregroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for neutral UI elements. Most text, borders and backgrounds are defined as semi-transparent versions of this colour, resulting in a blend between the background and foreground colours.
headerBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for header and header-like components.
headerFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Font family of text in the header and header-like components.
headerFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Size of text in the header and header-like components.
headerFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font weight of text in the header and header-like components.
headerHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of header and header-like components. NOTE: by default this value is calculated to leave enough room for text, icons and padding. Most applications should leave it as is and use headerVerticalPaddingScale to change padding.
headerTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of text in the header and header-like components.
headerVerticalPaddingScaleCopy Link
ScaleValue
Multiply the header vertical padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%.
iconColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color for icons, or inherit to take on the text colour of the containing component.
iconSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
The size of square icons and icon-buttons.
invalidColorCopy Link
ColorValue
The colour for inputs and UI controls in an invalid state.
listItemHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of items in scrolling lists e.g. dropdown select inputs and column menu set filters.
menuBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
menuBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border around menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
menuSeparatorColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of the dividing line between sections of menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
menuShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
menuTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
popupShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for elements that float above Studio and are intended to appear separated from it e.g. dialogues and menus.
spacingCopy Link
LengthValue
Amount of spacing around and inside UI elements. All padding and margins in Studio are defined as a multiple of this value.
subtleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of text and UI elements that should stand out less than the default.
textColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for all text.
toggleButtonWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Width of the whole toggle button component.
toggleButtonHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of the whole toggle button component.
toggleButtonOffBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of the toggle button background in its 'off' state.
toggleButtonOnBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of the toggle button background in its 'on' state.
toggleButtonSwitchBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right).
toggleButtonSwitchInsetCopy Link
LengthValue
The amount that the toggle switch is inset from the edge of the button.
tooltipBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for tooltips.
tooltipErrorBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for tooltips showing errors.
tooltipBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for tooltips.
tooltipErrorBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for tooltips showing errors.
tooltipTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for tooltips.
tooltipErrorTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for tooltips showing errors.
widgetContainerHorizontalPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
The horizontal padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels.
widgetContainerVerticalPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
The vertical padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels.
widgetHorizontalSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
The spacing between widgets in containers arrange widgets horizontally.
widgetVerticalSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
The spacing between widgets in containers arrange widgets vertically.

Studio Theme Params Copy Link

These only affect the Studio UI. Prefixed studio.

lineHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Line height for Studio UI
headerLineHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Line height for Studio UI headers
studioFormLabelColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Form label color.
studioFormLabelFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Form label font size.
studioFormLabelFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Form label font weight.
studioFormLabelLineHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Form label line height.
studioMinWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Overall min width.
studioMinHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Overall min height.
studioDragAndDropImageShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns
studioDragAndDropImageTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging fields
studioDragAndDropImageIconColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Icon color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging fields
studioDragAndDropImageBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging fields
studioDragAndDropImageBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging fields
studioDragAndDropImageNotAllowedTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging is not allowed
studioDragAndDropImageNotAllowedIconColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Icon color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging is not allowed
studioDragAndDropImageNotAllowedBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging is not allowed
studioDragAndDropImageNotAllowedBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border color of the drag and drop image component element when dragging is not allowed
studioWrapperBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for the wrapper.
studioWrapperBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Border radius for the wrapper.
studioWrapperBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background color for the wrapper.
studioWrapperSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
Spacing around the wrapper.
studioPanelContainerBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background color for the panel containers.
studioPanelContainerBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for the panel containers.
studioPanelContainerBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Border radius for the panel containers.
studioPanelDividerWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Width of the resize divider for the panels.
studioPanelDividerColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of the resize divider for the panels.
studioPanelDividerActiveColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Color of the resize divider for the panels when actively resizing.
studioPanelHeaderHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel header height.
studioPanelWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel width.
studioPanelMinWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel min width.
studioPanelMaxWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel max width.
studioPanelChevronButtonBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Border radius for the panel chevron buttons.
studioPanelChevronButtonHoverBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Hover background color for the panel chevron buttons.
studioPanelChevronButtonHoverColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Hover color for the panel chevron buttons.
studioPanelChevronButtonBackgroundSpreadCopy Link
LengthValue
Box shadow spread for the panel chevron buttons.
studioPanelBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel background color.
studioPanelItemBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel item border radius.
studioPanelTabHeaderBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel tab header background color.
studioPanelTabHeaderSelectedShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Panel selected tab header box shadow.
studioPanelTabHeaderSelectedBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel selected tab header background color.
studioPanelSectionBorderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel section border color.
studioPanelGroupBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel group background color.
studioPanelGroupTitleBarBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel group title bar background color.
studioPanelItemVerticalSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel item vertical spacing.
studioPanelItemHorizontalSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
Panel item horizontal spacing.
studioFieldSelectDropPreviewBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel field select drop preview background color.
studioFieldSelectReplaceBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Panel field select replace value border.
studioFieldSelectReplaceBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Panel field select replace value background color.
studioFiltersPanelWarnBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Filters panel warning background color.
studioAiPanelWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
AI panel width.
studioWidgetPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
Widget padding.
studioWidgetBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Widget border.
studioWidgetBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Widget border radius.
studioWidgetBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget background color.
studioWidgetToolbarBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget toolbar background color.
studioWidgetToolbarBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Widget toolbar border.
studioWidgetToolbarShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Widget toolbar box shadow.
studioWidgetToolbarButtonColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget toolbar button color.
studioWidgetToolbarButtonHoverBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget toolbar button hover background color.
studioWidgetToolbarButtonDisabledBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget toolbar button disabled background color.
studioWidgetToolbarHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Widget toolbar height.
studioWidgetResizeBorderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget resize border color.
studioWidgetDraggingOpacityScaleCopy Link
ScaleValue
Widget dragging opacity.
studioWidgetSelectIconBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget select icon background color.
studioWidgetSelectIconBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Widget select icon border.
studioWidgetTitleFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Widget title font size.
studioWidgetTitleFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Widget title font family.
studioWidgetTitleFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Widget title font weight.
studioWidgetTitleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget title text color.
studioWidgetSubtitleFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Widget subtitle font size.
studioWidgetSubtitleFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Widget subtitle font family.
studioWidgetSubtitleFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Widget subtitle font weight.
studioWidgetSubtitleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget subtitle text color.
studioWidgetCaptionFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Widget caption font size.
studioWidgetCaptionFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Widget caption font family.
studioWidgetCaptionFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Widget caption font weight.
studioWidgetCaptionTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Widget caption text color.
studioCanvasBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Canvas border.
studioCanvasBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Canvas border radius.
studioCanvasShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Canvas border box shadow.
studioCanvasMinWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Canvas border min width.
studioCanvasMaxWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Canvas border max width.
studioCanvasHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Canvas border height.
studioCanvasColumnsScaleCopy Link
ScaleValue
Number of canvas columns.
studioCanvasRowHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Canvas row height.
studioCanvasPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
Canvas padding.
studioCanvasBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Canvas background color.
studioCanvasFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Canvas font family.
studioCanvasGridLineColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Canvas grid line color.
studioCanvasDragPreviewBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Canvas drag preview background color.
studioCanvasDragPreviewShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Canvas drag preview box shadow.
studioToggleButtonActiveBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Toggle button active background color.
studioToggleButtonActiveBorderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Toggle button active border color.
studioToggleButtonActiveColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Toggle button active color.
studioChartLabelColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Chart label color.

Grid Theme Params Copy Link

These only affect grid widgets. Prefixed grid.

gridAccentColorCopy Link
ColorValue
The 'brand colour' for the grid, used wherever a non-neutral colour is required. Selections, focus outlines and checkboxes use the accent colour by default.
gridBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the grid. Many UI elements are semi-transparent, so their colour blends with the background colour.
gridBorderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for borders.
gridBorderWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Default width for borders.
gridBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Default corner radius for many UI elements such as menus, dialogues and form widgets.
gridBrowserColorSchemeCopy Link
ColorSchemeValue
The CSS colour-scheme to apply to the grid, which affects the default appearance of browser scrollbars form inputs unless these have been styled with CSS.
gridCardShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for elements that float above the grid and are intended to appear elevated but still attached e.g. dropdowns and cell editors.
gridChromeBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for non-data areas of the grid. Headers, tool panels and menus use this colour by default.
gridDataFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Font size for data in grid rows.
gridDialogBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border colour popup dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.
gridDialogShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for popup dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.
gridDragAndDropImageBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.
gridDragAndDropImageBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.
gridDragAndDropImageNotAllowedBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border colour of the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns or rows.
gridDragAndDropImageShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for the drag and drop image component element when dragging columns.
gridDropdownShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for dropdown menus.
gridFocusShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow around UI controls that have focus e.g. text inputs and buttons. The value must be a valid CSS box-shadow.
gridFocusErrorShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow around UI controls that have focus and contain validation errors e.g. text inputs, text-areas. The value must be a valid CSS box-shadow.
gridFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Default font family for all text. Can be overridden by more specific parameters like headerFontFamily.
gridFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Default font size for text throughout the grid UI.
gridFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Default font weight for text throughout the grid UI.
gridForegroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for neutral UI elements. Most text, borders and backgrounds are defined as semi-transparent versions of this colour, resulting in a blend between the background and foreground colours.
gridHeaderBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for header and header-like components.
gridHeaderFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Font family of text in the header and header-like components.
gridHeaderFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Size of text in the header and header-like components.
gridHeaderFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font weight of text in the header and header-like components.
gridHeaderHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of header and header-like components. NOTE: by default this value is calculated to leave enough room for text, icons and padding. Most applications should leave it as is and use headerVerticalPaddingScale to change padding.
gridHeaderTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text in the header and header-like components.
gridHeaderVerticalPaddingScaleCopy Link
ScaleValue
Multiply the header vertical padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%.
gridIconColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour for icons, or inherit to take on the text colour of the containing component.
gridIconSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
The size of square icons and icon-buttons.
gridInvalidColorCopy Link
ColorValue
The colour for inputs and UI controls in an invalid state.
gridListItemHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of items in scrolling lists e.g. dropdown select inputs and column menu set filters.
gridMenuBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
gridMenuBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border around menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
gridMenuSeparatorColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the dividing line between sections of menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
gridMenuShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
gridMenuTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for menus e.g. column menu and right-click context menu.
gridPanelBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for panels and dialogues such as the integrated charts and the advanced filter builder.
gridPopupShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for elements that float above the grid and are intended to appear separated from it e.g. dialogues and menus.
gridSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
Amount of spacing around and inside UI elements. All padding and margins in the grid are defined as a multiple of this value.
gridSubtleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text and UI elements that should stand out less than the default.
gridTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for all text.
gridToggleButtonWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Width of the whole toggle button component.
gridToggleButtonHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of the whole toggle button component.
gridToggleButtonOffBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the toggle button background in its 'off' state.
gridToggleButtonOnBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the toggle button background in its 'on' state.
gridToggleButtonSwitchBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right).
gridToggleButtonSwitchInsetCopy Link
LengthValue
The amount that the toggle switch is inset from the edge of the button.
gridTooltipBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for tooltips.
gridTooltipErrorBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for tooltips showing errors.
gridTooltipBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for tooltips.
gridTooltipErrorBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for tooltips showing errors.
gridTooltipTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for tooltips.
gridTooltipErrorTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for tooltips showing errors.
gridWidgetContainerHorizontalPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
The horizontal padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels.
gridWidgetContainerVerticalPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
The vertical padding of containers that contain stacked widgets, such as menus and tool panels.
gridWidgetHorizontalSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
The spacing between widgets in containers that arrange widgets horizontally.
gridWidgetVerticalSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
The spacing between widgets in containers that arrange widgets vertically.
gridCellHorizontalPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
Padding at the start and end of grid cells and header cells.
gridCellHorizontalPaddingScaleCopy Link
ScaleValue
Multiply the cell horizontal padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%.
gridCellTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text in grid cells.
gridCellWidgetSpacingCopy Link
LengthValue
Horizontal spacing between widgets inside cells (e.g. row group expand buttons and row selection checkboxes).
gridColumnBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Vertical borders between columns within the grid only, excluding headers.
gridColumnDropCellBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.
gridColumnDropCellTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.
gridColumnDropCellDragHandleColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the drag grip icon in the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.
gridColumnDropCellBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for the pill shape representing columns in the column drop component.
gridColumnHoverColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour when hovering over columns in the grid. This is not visible unless enabled in the grid options.
gridColumnSelectIndentSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Amount of indentation for each level of children when selecting grouped columns in the column select widget.
gridCellEditingBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border around cells being edited.
gridCellEditingShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow for cells being edited.
gridFullRowEditInvalidBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for a row with invalid editor status.
gridDragHandleColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the drag handle on draggable rows and column markers.
gridFindMatchColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of matches used in Find.
gridFindMatchBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of matches used in Find.
gridFindActiveMatchColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the active match used in Find.
gridFindActiveMatchBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the active match used in Find.
gridFooterRowBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Horizontal borders above footer components like the pagination and status bars.
gridHeaderCellBackgroundTransitionDurationCopy Link
DurationValue
Duration in seconds of the background colour transition if headerCellHoverBackgroundColor or headerCellMovingBackgroundColor is set.
gridHeaderCellHoverBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of a header cell when hovering over it, or transparent for no change.
gridHeaderCellMovingBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of a header cell when dragging to reposition it, or transparent for no change.
gridHeaderColumnBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Vertical borders between columns within headers.
gridHeaderColumnBorderHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of the vertical border between column headers. Percentage values are relative to the header height.
gridHeaderColumnResizeHandleColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the drag handle on resizable header columns. Set this to transparent to hide the resize handle.
gridHeaderColumnResizeHandleHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of the drag handle on resizable header columns. Percentage values are relative to the header height.
gridHeaderColumnResizeHandleWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Width of the drag handle on resizable header columns.
gridCellFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Font family of text in grid cells.
gridCellFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Font size of text in grid cells.
gridCellFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font weight of text in grid cells.
gridHeaderRowBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Borders between and below header rows.
gridIconButtonColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for clickable icons.
gridIconButtonBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default background colour for clickable icons.
gridIconButtonBackgroundSpreadCopy Link
LengthValue
The distance beyond the border of the clickable icons that the background extends to.
gridIconButtonBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Corner radius of clickable icon background.
gridIconButtonHoverColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of clickable icons when hovered.
gridIconButtonHoverBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for clickable icons when hovered.
gridIconButtonActiveColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of clickable icon buttons when styled as active. This is used for the column filter button when a filter is applied to the column.
gridIconButtonActiveBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of clickable icon buttons when styled as active. This is used for the column filter button when a filter is applied to the column.
gridIconButtonActiveIndicatorColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the marker dot shown on icon buttons when styled as active. This is used for the column filter button when a filter is applied to the column.
gridModalOverlayBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the overlay shown over the grid e.g. a data loading indicator.
gridDataBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour applied to grid rows.
gridOddRowBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Alternative background colour applied to every other row to create a striped effect.
gridPinnedColumnBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Vertical borders between columns that are pinned to the left or right and the rest of the grid.
gridPinnedRowBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Horizontal borders between the grid and rows that are pinned to the top or bottom and the rest of the grid.
gridPinnedRowFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font-weight for the rows that have been pinned to the top or bottom.
gridPinnedRowBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for the rows that have been pinned to the top or bottom.
gridPinnedRowTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for the rows that have been pinned to the top or bottom.
gridPinnedSourceRowTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for row in the main viewport that has been pinned to the top or bottom.
gridPinnedSourceRowBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for the row in the main viewport that has been pinned to the top or bottom.
gridPinnedSourceRowFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font-weight for the row in the main viewport that has been pinned to the top or bottom.
gridRangeSelectionBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of selected cell ranges. Choosing a semi-transparent colour ensures that multiple overlapping ranges look correct.
gridRangeSelectionBorderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
The colour used for borders around range selections. The selection background defaults to a semi-transparent version of this colour.
gridRangeSelectionBorderStyleCopy Link
BorderStyleValue
Border style around range selections.
gridRangeSelectionChartBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for cells that provide data to the current range chart.
gridRangeSelectionChartCategoryBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for cells that provide categories to the current range chart.
gridRangeSelectionHighlightColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour to briefly apply to a cell range when the user copies from or pastes into it.
gridRangeHeaderHighlightColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the grid header when any cell of that header is part of a range. This is not visible unless enabled in the cell selection options.
gridRowDragIndicatorColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder rows.
gridRowDragIndicatorWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Width of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder rows.
gridColumnDragIndicatorColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder columns.
gridColumnDragIndicatorWidthCopy Link
LengthValue
Width of the indicator line used to show where a row will be inserted when dragging to reorder columns.
gridRowNumbersSelectedColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of the Row Numbers cells when the range selects all cells for that row.
gridRowBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Horizontal borders between rows.
gridRowGroupIndentSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
The size of indentation applied to each level of row grouping - deep rows are indented by a multiple of this value.
gridRowHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of grid rows. NOTE: by default this value is calculated to leave enough room for text, icons and padding. Most applications should leave it as is and use rowVerticalPaddingScale to change padding.
gridPaginationPanelHeightCopy Link
LengthValue
Height of the pagination panel at the bottom of the grid. Defaults to the higher of rowHeight or 22px.
gridRowHoverColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour when hovering over rows in the grid and in dropdown menus. Set to transparent to disable the hover effect. NOTE: if you want a hover effect on one but not the other, use CSS selectors instead of this property.
gridRowLoadingSkeletonEffectColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of the skeleton loading effect used when loading row data with the Server-side Row Model.
gridRowVerticalPaddingScaleCopy Link
ScaleValue
Multiply the row vertical padding by a number, e.g. 1.5 to increase by 50%. Has no effect if rowHeight is set.
gridSelectCellBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for selected items within the multiple select widget.
gridSelectCellBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border for selected items within the multiple select widget.
gridSelectedRowBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of selected rows in the grid and in dropdown menus.
gridValueChangeDeltaDownColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value decreases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell.
gridValueChangeDeltaUpColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour to temporarily apply to cell data when its value increases in an agAnimateShowChangeCellRenderer cell.
gridValueChangeValueHighlightBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour to apply when a cell value changes and enableCellChangeFlash is enabled.
gridWrapperBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Borders around the outside of the grid.
gridWrapperBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Corner radius of the outermost container around the grid.

Chart Theme Params Copy Link

These only affect chart widgets. Prefixed chart.

chartAccentColorCopy Link
ColorValue
The 'brand colour' for the chart, used wherever a non-neutral colour is required. Selections, focus outlines and checkboxes use the accent colour by default.
chartBorderColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for borders.
chartBorderRadiusCopy Link
LengthValue
Default corner radius for many UI elements such as menus and dialogues.
chartButtonBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of standard action buttons.
chartButtonBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border around standard action buttons.
chartButtonFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font weight of standard action buttons.
chartButtonTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour of standard action buttons.
chartFocusShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Shadow around UI controls that have focus e.g. text inputs and buttons. The value must be a valid CSS box-shadow.
chartForegroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for neutral UI elements. Most text, borders and backgrounds are defined as a blend between the background and foreground colours.
chartFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Font family used for chart text.
chartFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Default font size used for chart text. Titles and some other text are scaled to this font size.
chartInputBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for text inputs. Default: backgroundColor
chartInputBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border around text inputs.
chartInputTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text within text inputs. Default: textColor
chartPopupShadowCopy Link
ShadowValue
Default shadow for elements that float above the chart and are intended to appear separated from it, e.g. dialogues and menus.
chartSubtleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text that should stand out less than the default. Default: foregroundColor + backgroundColor
chartTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for chart text. Default: foregroundColor
chartTooltipBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour for tooltips.
chartTooltipBorderCopy Link
BorderValue
Border around tooltips.
chartTooltipTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Text colour for tooltips.
chartTooltipSubtleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text that should stand out less in tooltips.
chartAxisColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for axis lines and ticks.
chartChartPaddingCopy Link
LengthValue
The outer chart padding.
chartChromeBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of tooltips, menus, dialogues, toolbars and buttons. Default: foregroundColor + backgroundColor
chartChromeFontFamilyCopy Link
FontFamilyValue
Font family used for text in tooltips, menus, dialogues, toolbars, buttons and text inputs. Default: fontFamily
chartChromeFontSizeCopy Link
LengthValue
Font size used for text in tooltips, menus, dialogues, toolbars, buttons and text inputs. Default: fontSize
chartChromeFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Font weight used for text in tooltips, menus, dialogues, toolbars, buttons and text inputs. Default: fontWeight
chartChromeTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for text in tooltips, menus, dialogues, toolbars, buttons and text inputs. Default: textColor
chartChromeSubtleTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour of text that should stand out less than the default in tooltips, menus, dialogues, toolbars and buttons. Default: subtleTextColor
chartCrosshairLabelBackgroundColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Background colour of crosshair labels. Default: foregroundColor
chartCrosshairLabelTextColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour for text in crosshair labels. Default: backgroundColor
chartFontWeightCopy Link
FontWeightValue
Default font weight used for chart text.
chartGridLineColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for grid lines.
chartSeparationLinesColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Default colour for grouped-category separation lines.
chartPaletteFills1ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 1 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills2ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 2 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills3ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 3 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills4ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 4 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills5ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 5 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills6ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 6 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills7ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 7 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills8ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 8 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills9ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 9 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills10ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 10 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills11ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 11 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills12ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 12 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills13ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 13 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills14ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 14 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills15ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 15 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills16ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 16 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills17ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 17 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills18ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 18 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills19ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 19 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteFills20ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 20 used in palette for chart fills. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes1ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 1 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes2ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 2 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes3ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 3 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes4ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 4 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes5ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 5 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes6ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 6 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes7ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 7 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes8ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 8 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes9ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 9 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes10ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 10 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes11ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 11 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes12ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 12 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes13ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 13 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes14ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 14 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes15ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 15 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes16ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 16 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes17ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 17 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes18ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 18 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes19ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 19 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteStrokes20ColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Colour 20 used in palette for chart strokes. transparent if unused.
chartPaletteUpFillColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Up color used in palette for chart fills.
chartPaletteUpStrokeColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Up color used in palette for chart strokes.
chartPaletteDownFillColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Down color used in palette for chart fills.
chartPaletteDownStrokeColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Down color used in palette for chart strokes.
chartPaletteNeutralFillColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Neutral color used in palette for chart fills.
chartPaletteNeutralStrokeColorCopy Link
ColorValue
Neutral color used in palette for chart strokes.