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AG Studio: Reference
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OverviewProperties ReferenceEvents ReferenceAPI ReferenceTheme ReferenceState ReferenceStudio Lifecycle

React Embedded AnalyticsState Reference

Implements the AgReportState interface. See State for usage details.

AgReportState Copy Link

pagesCopy Link
AgPageState[]
All pages in the report
selectedPageIdCopy Link
string
The currently selected (displayed) page
panelsCopy Link
AgPanelsState
Panel state
aiCopy Link
AgAiAssistantState
AI Assistant state
versionCopy Link
string
AG Studio version that state was created from. If undefined, will default to latest version

AgPageState Copy Link

idCopy Link
string
string
widgetsCopy Link
Partial<Record<string, AgWidget>>
Widget configuration
widgetLayoutCopy Link
Partial<Record<string, AgWidgetLayoutState>>
Widget position and size in the layout
layoutCopy Link
Partial<AgPageLayoutState>
Layout configuration
filterCopy Link
AgFiltersState
Active page and widget-level filters that show in the filters panel
crossFilterCopy Link
AgCrossFilterState
Active cross-filter selection
selectionCopy Link
AgSelectionState
Active selection (widget or field)

AgAiAssistantState Copy Link

activeThreadIdCopy Link
string
ID of the currently active thread
threadsCopy Link
AgAiThreadState[]
AgAiThreadState[]