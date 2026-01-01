Implements the
AgReportState interface. See State for usage details.
AgReportState
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All pages in the report
The currently selected (displayed) page
Panel state
AI Assistant state
AG Studio version that state was created from. If undefined, will default to latest version
AgPageState
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string
Widget configuration
Widget position and size in the layout
Layout configuration
Active page and widget-level filters that show in the filters panel
Active cross-filter selection
Active selection (widget or field)
AgAiAssistantState
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ID of the currently active thread
AgAiThreadState[]