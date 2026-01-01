This section covers some common lifecycle events that are raised after Studio initialisation, data is ready, and before Studio is destroyed.
The events on this page are listed in the order they are raised.
API Ready
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The
apiReady event fires upon Studio initialisation but before the data may be ready or rending complete.
Common Uses
- Saving a reference to the API
Studio Ready
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The
studioReady event fires when the Data Engine has been initialised and so data is ready. Rendering may not have completed.
State Updated
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The
stateUpdated event fires every time Studio's state changes.
Studio Pre-Destroyed
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The
studioPreDestroyed event fires just before Studio is destroyed and is removed from the DOM.
Common Uses
- Clean up resources.
- Save Studio state.
- Disconnect other libraries.
The Studio State Example demonstrates how
studioPreDestroyed can be used to save and restore Studio state.