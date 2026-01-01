This section provides key information for configuring and interacting with Studio.
Studio Properties
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Studio is configured via props on the
AgStudio component. Props consist of simple types, arrays, complex objects and callback functions.
<AgStudio
// Simple attributes
enableRtl
// Component state
data={data}
// Callback
getLocaleText={getLocaleText}
// Event handlers
onStateUpdated={onStateUpdated}
/>
When setting properties, it's best to treat non-simple types as immutable objects (e.g. by using
useState or
useMemo). See React Best Practices.
Updating Studio Properties
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It is a common requirement to update a Studio property after Studio has been created. For example, you may want to change
mode via an application toggle.
Simply update your state and studio will respond to the new value. In this example the mode will switch to view.
const [mode, setMode] = useState('edit');
// Callback to update the mode
const updateMode = () => setMode('view');
<AgStudio mode={mode} />
We recommend updating properties via
AgStudio props but it is also possible to updated a property via
api.setProperty or
api.updateProperties.
// update the mode
api.setProperty('mode', 'view');
Initial Studio Properties
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A small number of Studio properties do not support updating their value. Their value is only read during the initial setup of Studio. These options are marked as
Initial on the Properties Reference. For these properties Studio must be destroyed and re-created for the new value to take effect.
Not all Studio Properties support updates. These are marked as Initial.
For a full list of properties, see Properties Reference.
Studio Events
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As a user interacts with Studio, events will be fired to enable your application to respond to specific actions.
To listen to an event pass a callback to the
AgStudio component for the given event. All events start with the prefix
on, i.e the
stateUpdated event has the prop name
onStateUpdated. We recommend the use of
useCallback to avoid wasted renders: see React Best Practices.
const onStateUpdated = useCallback((params: AgStudioStateUpdatedEvent) => {
console.log('State was updated')
}, []);
<AgStudio onStateUpdated={onStateUpdated} />
TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. Construct the interface name by prefixing the event name with
AgStudio and suffixing with
Event. For example, the
stateUpdated event uses the interface
AgStudioStateUpdatedEvent.
For a full list of events, see Studio Events.
Studio API
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The API of Studio can be accessed via a ref passed to the
AgStudio component.
// Create a studioRef
const studioRef = useRef();
const onClick = useCallback(() => {
// Use the studioRef to access the API
studioRef.current?.api.getState();
}, []);
<AgStudio ref={studioRef} />
The
studioRef.current value will not be defined until after the AgStudio component has been initialised. If you want to access the API as soon as it's available (e.g. do initialisation work), consider listening to the
apiReady event.
The
api is also provided on the params for all Studio events and callbacks.
// access API directly within event handler
onApiReady = useCallback((event: AgStudioApiReadyEvent) => {
event.api.getState();
},[]);
<AgStudio onApiReady={onApiReady} />
For a full list of API methods, see Studio API.
Studio State
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As a user interacts with Studio they may change state such as widget layout, formatting, filtering, etc. This state is independent of the configuration, and to provide save and restore capabilities Studio enables applications to save / restore this state.
For a full list of the state properties, see Studio State.
Studio Lifecycle
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An application may need to perform actions when Studio is first initialised, or about to be destroyed.
For full details about how to interact with Studio at these key moments see: Studio Lifecycle.
Studio Errors
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When errors occur in state or data validation, an error event will be emitted.
const onErrorRaised = (params) => {
// handle error (e.g. prompt user to load a different report)
};
<AgStudio onErrorRaised={onErrorRaised} />
An error has occurred within Studio.