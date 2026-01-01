Implements the
AgStudioProperties interface.
Studio will respond to property updates unless they are marked as
Initial. See Updating Studio Properties.
Data
Defines the data sources used by Studio. If updated after initially being set, only changes to synchronous data will be processed. Any other changes will be ignored (e.g. adding/removing data sources, updating fields, etc.)
Interactivity
A map of key->value pairs for localising text within Studio.
A callback for localising text within Studio.
Set to
true to operate Studio in RTL (Right to Left) mode.
Disables touch support (but does not remove the browser's efforts to simulate mouse events on touch).
Layout and Widgets
Which mode Studio is in.
Default layout styling.
Configure which panels are displayed and on which side.
Overrides for the layout and widget configs.
Lifecycle
Provide a custom
studioId for this instance of Studio. Value will be set on the root DOM node using the attribute
studio-id as well as being accessible via the
api.getStudioId() method.
Provides a context object that is provided to different callbacks Studio uses. Used for passing additional information to the callbacks used by your application.
Rendering
Change this value to set the tabIndex order of Studio within your application.
DOM element to use as the popup parent for Studio popups (context menus, etc.).
Allows overriding what
document is used.
Use this when you want Studio to use a different
document than the one available on the global scope.
This can happen if docking out components (something which Electron supports).
State
Initial state for Studio. Only read once on initialization. Can be used in conjunction with
api.getState() to save and restore Studio state.
Theme
Theme to apply to Studio.
If your theme uses a font that is available on Google Fonts, pass true to load it from Google's CDN.
The CSS layer that this theme should be rendered onto. When specified, Studio CSS will be wrapped in a
@layer ${themeCssLayer} { ... } block.
NOTE: when specifying
themeCssLayer we recommend setting
themeStyleContainer to
document.body to ensure that Studio CSS
comes after your application CSS, allowing your application to set the
order of layers.
The nonce attribute to set on style elements added to the document by themes. If "foo" is passed to this property, Studio can use the Content Security Policy
style-src 'nonce-foo', instead of the less secure
style-src 'unsafe-inline'.
Note: CSP nonces are global to a page, where a page has multiple Studio components,
every one must have the same styleNonce set.
An element to insert style elements into when injecting styles into the Studio. Styles are inserted at the start of the element. If undefined, styles will be added to the document head for Studio components rendered in the main document fragment, or to Studio wrapper element for other Studio components (e.g. those rendered in a shadow DOM or detached from the document).