theme Copy Link AgStudioTheme default: studioTheme Theme to apply to Studio. Theming

load Theme Google Fonts Copy Link boolean If your theme uses a font that is available on Google Fonts, pass true to load it from Google's CDN. Theming

theme Css Layer Copy Link string The CSS layer that this theme should be rendered onto. When specified, Studio CSS will be wrapped in a @layer ${themeCssLayer} { ... } block. NOTE: when specifying themeCssLayer we recommend setting themeStyleContainer to document.body to ensure that Studio CSS comes after your application CSS, allowing your application to set the order of layers. Theming

style Nonce Copy Link string The nonce attribute to set on style elements added to the document by themes. If "foo" is passed to this property, Studio can use the Content Security Policy style-src 'nonce-foo' , instead of the less secure style-src 'unsafe-inline' . Note: CSP nonces are global to a page, where a page has multiple Studio components, every one must have the same styleNonce set. Theming