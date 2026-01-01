The reference section of our documentation covers all the public interfaces for interacting with AG Studio.
Studio
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The Studio section starts with an overview explaining key information for configuring and interacting with Studio such as: how to configure Studio, update properties and interact with Studio via its api.
- Overview: Key information for working with Studio.
Reference pages list all configuration options, events and API methods:
- Properties Reference: Properties and callbacks used to configure Studio.
- Events Reference: Events that can be used to trigger application logic.
- API Reference: Methods used to interact with a Studio instance.