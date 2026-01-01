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AG Studio: Reference
Studio
OverviewProperties ReferenceEvents ReferenceAPI ReferenceTheme ReferenceState ReferenceStudio Lifecycle

JavaScript Embedded AnalyticsAG Studio: Reference

The reference section of our documentation covers all the public interfaces for interacting with AG Studio.

Studio Copy Link

The Studio section starts with an overview explaining key information for configuring and interacting with Studio such as: how to configure Studio, update properties and interact with Studio via its api.

  • Overview: Key information for working with Studio.

Reference pages list all configuration options, events and API methods: