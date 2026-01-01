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Community Podcasts and Publications featuring AG Grid

a11y & Interactive Canvases

Thinking of using (canvas) to render your UI? Great idea! But let’s make it accessible. Learn how to leverage the DOM tree structure to allow users to interact with your canvas using the keyboard and a screen reader. Find out about tricky gotchas and how to work around these.

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Podcasts

Charting It Up with AG GridOctober, 2024
Mana and James joined the Angular Plus Show again, this time to talk more about AG Charts. The team provide an update on AG Grid and AG Charts, and discuss the future of the products, and how they might benefit developers.
angular-plus-show.webp logoThe Angular Plus ShowBrian LoveMana Peirov & James Swinton-Bland
AG Grid & Figma - What's Awesome and What's ComingApril, 2024
Diarmuid and Stephen come on the show to discuss AG Grid and their use of Figma to build out design systems and integrate it into their product development process. Come learn what a design system is, how AG Grid built one and how the company thinks about where and how design systems fit into their engineering team.
angular-plus-show.webp logoThe Angular Plus ShowBrian LoveDiarmuid MacCormac & Stephen Cooper
AG Grid with Stephen Cooper on Web Rush #212December, 2022
Stephen Cooper joins us to talk about AG Grid and his work helping developers figure out how best to use AG Grid in their projects. What are the pain points for using a grid? How do they determine sensible defaults? And advice for developers trying out AG Grid.
webrush.webp logoWeb RushJohn PapaStephen Cooper & Niall Crosby
Async Angular Testing and Introducing AG ChartsJuly, 2022
If you are testing an Angular application, then at some point, you will be required to test asynchronous behaviour. Today on the show, guests Stephen Cooper and Mona Peirov share about how you can validate your internal models with async Angular testing and integrate AG Charts into your workflows.
adventures-in-angular.webp logoAdventures in AngularCharles WoodStephen Cooper & Mana Peirov
AgGrid: From Open Source to Successful Business ft. Niall Crosby - JSJ 504October, 2021
Niall Crosby, creator of AgGrid, joins the panel to discuss the journey from building an open source data grid used all over the world to providing support and enterprise features and running a successful business based on that same open source software.
javascript-jabber.webp logoJavaScript JabberAJ O'NealNiall Crosby
Bootstrapping a Successful StartupMay, 2021
Join the panelists of the Angular Show as we have the opportunity to spend some time with Niall Crosby, the founder, and CEO of AG Grid. Niall shares with us the story of how he got started building AG Grid, some of the early decisions he made, and how he was able to bootstrap and launch a successful startup.
angular-plus-show.webp logoThe Angular Plus ShowBrian LoveNiall Crosby

Blogs

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Optimising Large Data Set Visualisations with the M4 Algorithm

Using the M4 algorithm to create line charts that support 1m+ data points at 60fps.

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What's New in AG Grid 34

New filters tool panel, cell editor validation, batch & bulk cell editing, and tree data drag and drop.

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What's New in AG Charts 12

Major theming updates, including axis band highlighting, label wrapping, global formatting, and more.

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AG Grid Showcase: Sample Apps, Demos, Examples & Extensions

Examples of the features and functionality that you can add to your application with AG Grid, along with live demos and sample code.

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