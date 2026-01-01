Thinking of using (canvas) to render your UI? Great idea! But let’s make it accessible. Learn how to leverage the DOM tree structure to allow users to interact with your canvas using the keyboard and a screen reader. Find out about tricky gotchas and how to work around these.
Using the M4 algorithm to create line charts that support 1m+ data points at 60fps.
New filters tool panel, cell editor validation, batch & bulk cell editing, and tree data drag and drop.
Major theming updates, including axis band highlighting, label wrapping, global formatting, and more.
Examples of the features and functionality that you can add to your application with AG Grid, along with live demos and sample code.