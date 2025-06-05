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Global Event Participation

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Upcoming Events

We're currently planning our 2026 events. Check back soon for more information.

Past Events

Frontend Nation

June 5, 2025

Our first sponsorship of Frontend Nation, we're putting AG Charts front and centre in front of 50,000 attendees. This event is free to join - come along to hear from senior AG Charts Engineer, Jacob, on how we implemented the M4 algorithm to make our charts run flawlessly at 60fps with large (1-million-point) data sets, join our free 90 min workshop, and meet the team at our virtual booth.

Online

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JSNation

June 12, 2025

The self titled 'main JS conference of 2025', we're returning to sponsor JSNation for the first time since 2022, this time, with a focus on AG Charts. You'll hear from senior AG Charts Engineer, Oli, on how we make AG Charts' Canvas accessible, and have a chance to meet the wider AG Charts team at our booth.

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Amsterdam, NL

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React Summit (Europe)

June 13, 2025

Back again for the fourth year in a row, AG Grid is sponsoring React Summit Amsterdam. This year, we're focusing on AG Charts, and you'll hear from senior AG Charts Engineer, Ido, on how to work with SVGs in React, where its limitations lie, and what alternatives exist. You'll also have a chance to meet the wider AG Charts team at our booth.

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Amsterdam, NL

View EventWatch Recording
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Angular Connect

September 12, 2025

Angular Connect is back! AG Grid is proud to be the premier sponsor of this event, which is set to take place in London. This year, we're focusing on AG Charts. AG Grid is popular in the Angular community, and we're excited to share AG Charts with you.

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London, UK

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React Conf (US)

October 7, 2025

For the first time, AG Grid is sponsoring React Conf - the official React conference. We're super excited to share AG Grid with the React community, as well as AG Charts, and how they work seamlessly together. We'll be at the booth, and senior engineer, Stephen Cooper, will be presenting a talk on the work we did to reduce our React bundle size by up to 40%, and how you can do the same in your own applications.

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Nevada, USA

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React Summit (US)

November 18, 2025

Last but not least, we'll be at React Summit again this year in New Jersey to round out the year. More info to follow soon. Watch this space!

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New Jersey, USA

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React Summit

November 13, 2024

Our last event of 2024 was React Summit US, which took place in New Jersey. We were proud to sponsor this event for the second year running, and we had a great time meeting developers from all over the world, and introducing them to AG Charts. Stephen Cooper also had the chance to present his talk: 'What refs can do for you', based on our research throughout 2024 whilst optimising AG Grid for React

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New Jersey, USA

View EventWatch Recording
react-summit-us-2024.webp

React Advanced

October 28, 2024

AG Grid was once again the top sponsor of React Advanced London, as we were in 2023. This event holds a special place in our hearts, given that London is where AG Grid was born. We had a fantastic time meeting developers from all over, and showing them the combined power of AG Grid and AG Charts.

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London, UK

View EventWatch Recording
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React Summit

June 17, 2024

We had the privilege of being premium sponsors once-again at React Summit Amsterdam. Drawing in over 10,000 developers (with 1,000+ of them in-person on the Friday) React Summit is the self-described 'Biggest React Conference Worldwide'. We certainly had that impression, with 100s of conversations at the booth, and a packed audience for Mana's talk: The Path to High-Performance Canvas Rendering.

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Amsterdam, NL

View EventWatch Recording
react-summit-amsterdam-2024.webp

ng-conf

March 20, 2024

ng-conf 2024 marked our 7th consecutive year as sponsors. This year our focus was on AG Charts, but, of course, we couldn't forget about the Grid where we've been working hard to significantly improve the performance in Angular. These improvements to the Grid performance were the result of in-depth research into profiling Angular apps and so we decided to share these profiling techniques in Stephen Cooper's talk: 'Perfecting your Profiling Skills'.

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Salt Lake City, USA

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React Summit

November 13, 2023

We also sponsored this event, which was held in November at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. It was another amazing opportunity to connect with React developers and enthusiasts, and to learn from some of the best speakers in the field. We also had a booth and Stephen gave another talk, 'To Sync or Not To Sync' - A dive deep into React rendering and the implication of Concurrent Rendering & automated batching on code that previously relied on the synchronous nature of v17.

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New Jersey, USA

View EventWatch Recording
react-summit-us-2023.webp

React Advanced

October 28, 2023

We were platinum sponsors of this event, which took place in October and gathered over 700 React developers from around the world. We had a great time meeting with the React community, showcasing our product and getting valuable feedback. One of our senior engineers, Stephen Cooper, also gave a talk on 'Patterns for Performance', where he shared his tips and tricks for optimizing AG Grid using React hooks.

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London, UK

View EventWatch Recording
react-advanced-london-2023.webp

React Summit

June 17, 2023

This event was the European counter-part to the NY event held on June 6th, where again, Stephen presented a talk. This talk was entitled: 'Supercharged Code Refactoring via Abstract Syntax Trees' in which Stephen introduced AST’s and showed how they can be used to reason about / generate code.

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Amsterdam, NL

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ng-conf

June 14, 2023

ng-conf is an event we've sponsored for a number of years, and 2023 was no different. We've always had an affinity for the angular community, and as always, it was a pleasure to meet up face-to-face again earlier this year. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without mentioning the talk from Stephen Cooper, who presented 'Typing the not so secret to customisation ngTemplateOutlet' - A walk through of the changes required to introduce types to ngTemplateOutlets using new Angular features.

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Salt Lake City, USA

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FinJS

November 2, 2022

Given our almost ubiquitous presence in the finance industry, this conference was a no-brainer. Leveraging his background as a software engineer in the banking sector, Niall presented a talk entitled: AG Grid - Behind the frameworks. Lifting the lid on our agnostic nature, and the benefits this provides us, and most importantly, our customers.

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London, UK

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ng-conf

October 31, 2022

Hosted in Salt Lake City, this 3 day conference covered everything Angular, and was attended by members of the Angular core team. As always, AG Grid was the top sponsor for this event. Our CEO, Niall Crosby, and Senior Developer, Stephen Cooper, gave a 10 min keynote, providing a whirlwind overview of AG Grid and integrated charting for the audience.

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Salt Lake City, USA

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React Summit

June 17, 2022

Tied to the JS Nation conference in the days before, React Summit was focused on, you guessed it... React. Sean Landsman provided a workshop for the React Summit showing how to Get Started with AG Grid in React and our CEO, Niall Crosby, presented on the new React Rendering Engine for AG Grid.

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Amsterdam, NL

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JS Nation

June 16, 2022

JSNation is a 2-day 2-track event focusing exclusively on JavaScript development. Stephen Cooper presented his talk entitled 'Automatically maintaining thousands of code demos across multiple framework variations'. At AG Grid, we maintain thousands of code demos, with the same demo in Angular, React, Vue, and Vanilla JS. Additionally, each framework has different variations covering JavaScript, TypeScript, Modules, Packages, Hooks, Classes, Vue 2, and Vue 3. How do we do it? We automate. Stephens session explains how we start with a single TypeScript version and automatically convert it to every combination we need and finally use Cypress to test the converted example.

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Amsterdam, NL

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React Global Online Summit

April 20, 2022

The Geekle React Global Online Summit took place in April 2022, AG Grid helped sponsor the conference. Our CEO, Niall Crosby, presented a talk describing the work done to convert AG Grid from a React Wrapper to a 100% React Data Grid, while at the same time supporting Angular, Vue and any JavaScript framework. We achieve this through an MVC style architecture. Niall explains more in the talk:

Online, Global

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Enterprise NG

November 19, 2020

AG Grid were gold sponsors of this fully virtual, two day event 'aimed at helping Angular enterprise leaders succeed in transforming their organisation by adopting principles and practices that will put them ahead of our rapidly-changing industry'.

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Salt Lake City, USA

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React Summit

October 15, 2020

A two-day conference on all things React, gathering Front-end and Full-stack engineers across the globe in the cloud.

Online, Global

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ngVikings

May 20, 2020

ngVikings is a non-profit, non-commercial, 100% community-driven event comprised of many Nordic Angular groups with more than 3500 active members in total. Always having Angular team members, Google Developer Experts, and legendary international speakers onboard, ngVikings Conference guarantees an excellent program: fresh, technically deep, and 100% useful.

Online, Global

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Angular Connect

September 19, 2019

Europe’s largest Angular conference had AG Grid as its premier sponsor in 2019, with a talk delivered by Max Koretskyi, entitled: The secrets behind Angular’s lightning speed, in which Max details his findings from reverse-engineering Angular.

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London, UK

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FinJS

May 19, 2019

FinJS is a capital markets network that showcases innovations driven by web technologies. FinJS events are invite-only and include CTOs, eCommerce managers, development managers, product managers and other thought-leaders from banks, buy-side, and industry-leading technology platforms.

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London, UK

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ng-conf

May 1, 2019

Once again, AG Grid were the premier sponsors of the worlds original Angular conference. Max Koretskyi presented: 'Can you imagine a future without zones?', which covered everything there is (or was) to know about controlling change detection.

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Salt Lake City, USA

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React Amsterdam

April 1, 2019

AG Grid were the platinum sponsor of React Amsterdam, the precursor to React Summit Amsterdam, which took place in Amsterdam Noord at De Kromhouthal and was organised by GitNation, who run developer conferences like JS Nation (Netherlands-based JS community) and React Day Berlin.

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Amsterdam, NL

ag-Grid Conf

December 3, 2018

The sister event to the inaugural AG Grid Conf held in London, but this time in the big apple. AG Grid have always had a global audience, so it was only right that we bring the conference across the pond, too. Like the London event, this was a day full of all things AG Grid. Niall, our CEO, Niall talks the challenges of building ag-Grid, the internal framework we use and how to squeeze ag-Grid for performance.

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New York, USA

ag-Grid Conf

November 29, 2018

Our inaugural event, hosted in London, our home city. We welcomed hundreds of developers from some of the worlds most prestigious organisations for a pack day full of all things AG Grid. Niall, our CEO, Niall talks the challenges of building ag-Grid, the internal framework we use and how to squeeze ag-Grid for performance.

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London, UK

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Microsoft Build

May 7, 2018

Microsoft Build is an annual conference event held by Microsoft, aimed at software engineers and web developers using Windows, Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft technologies. First held in 2011, it serves as a successor for Microsoft's previous developer events, the Professional Developers Conference and MIX.

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Seattle, USA

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Angular Connect

November 7, 2017

AngularConnect is Europe's largest Angular conference featuring talks, workshops, panel discussions and office hours sessions from the world's top Angular experts and the core Angular team at Google. As a bonus, developer advocate, Sophia Lazarova, gave a 5 min keynote all about AG Grid to the audience.

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London, UK

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ng-conf

April 15, 2017

AG Grid were the premier sponsor of 2017's largest US Angular conference, ngconf, which took place just ahead of the release of Angular 4.0. This was their 4th addition with keynotes on day 1 from Stephen Fluin and Igor Minar, already looking ahead to Angular v5.

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Salt Lake City, USA

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