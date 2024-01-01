Search

Vue ChartsDownload

Saving chart images by API call.

Download API

We expose the APIs for triggering download via the AgCharts class:

The AgChartInstance can be obtained using the Vue $refs component property to reference our AgCharts tag, which exposes a chart property.

This example demonstrates:

  • How to obtain a reference to an AgChartInstance.
  • How to use AgChartInstance.download() to start a chart image download.
  • How to use AgChartInstance.getImageDataURL() to create a base64-encoded image URL, and then open it in a new tab.