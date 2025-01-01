AG Charts leverages TypeScript Generics for chart data and context. This significantly enhances the developer experience through improved code completion and compile-time validation.
Type <TData>
Copy Link
The
TData (default:
any) generic parameter is used to specify the interface of datums in the data.
type MyDatumType = {
country: string;
gdp: number;
region: 'AMER' | 'APAC' | 'EMEA';
};
const options: AgChartOptions<MyDatumType> = {
data: [
{ region: 'AMER', country: 'Brazil', gdp: 2200 },
{ region: 'AMER', country: 'Canada', gdp: 2000 },
{ region: 'AMER', country: 'United States', gdp: 25000 },
{ region: 'APAC', country: 'China', gdp: 17000 },
{ region: 'APAC', country: 'India', gdp: 3400 },
{ region: 'APAC', country: 'Japan', gdp: 5000 },
{ region: 'EMEA', country: 'France', gdp: 3000 },
{ region: 'EMEA', country: 'Germany', gdp: 4000 },
{ region: 'EMEA', country: 'South Africa', gdp: 900 },
{ region: 'EMEA', country: 'United Kingdom', gdp: 3200 },
],
series: [
{
type: 'pie',
angleKey: 'gdp',
legendItemKey: 'country',
itemStyler: (params) => {
switch (params.datum.region) {
case 'AMER': return { fill: 'red' };
case 'APAC': return { fill: 'blue' };
case 'EMEA': return { fill: 'green' };
default:
// (unreachable code)
throw new Error();
}
},
},
],
... /* other options */
};
In this example, specifying the
TDatum = MyDatumType generic parameter does the following:
Enables compile-time checks & auto-complete for the elements of the
data[]property.
Enforces type-safety for the
series[].xKeyand
series[].yKey. These properties must be keys of the
MyDatumTypetype.
Automatically infers the type of
params.datum.regionin the
itemStylercallback.
Type <TContext>
Copy Link
The
TContext type (default:
unknown) generic parameter is used to specify the interface of the
context properties.
The Context Object is arbitrary user-defined data that will be passed to all callbacks. This useful for attaching a custom state to your chart.
In this example the
TContext generic parameter is set to a
CurrencyConverter object to convert stock prices from USD to a user-defined target currency.
This is used by:
- The Y-axis Label Formatter, to convert USD values to the preferred User Currency.
- The Tooltip Renderer, to render both the stock prices in USD and the User Currency (if applicable).
- The Context Menu Actions, to log converted stock prices to the console.