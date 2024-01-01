Learn about creating and updating charts in more detail.
Creating and Updating Charts
AgCharts exposes a static
create() method to perform chart initialisation, and the resulting
AgChartInstance has methods such as
AgChartInstance.update() to allow updating configuration.
The
AgChartOptions type defines the configuration structure. See the Options Reference for more details.
Mutations to the previously used options object are not automatically picked up by the chart implementation.
AgChartInstance.update() or
AgChartInstance.updateDelta() should be called to apply changes.
We expect the options supplied to
AgChartInstance.update() to be the full configuration state for the chart, not a partial configuration. Use
AgChartInstance.updateDelta() to apply partial updates.
We expect immutable data for
data elements, as this enables efficient change detection. If
data elements are mutated in-place, we cannot guarantee to detect the changes.
The following example demonstrates both create and update cases:
- Definition of an
optionsobject used to create the initial chart state.
- Buttons that invoke mutations of the
optionsand trigger update of the chart state.
Delta Options Update
AgChartInstance exposes the
updateDelta() method to allow partial updates to a charts options.
To assist with state management, the complete applied options state can be retrieved by calling the
getOptions() method on the
AgChartInstance.
The following example demonstrates:
- Retrieving current Chart configuration via
getOptions().
- Mutation of the Chart configuration via
updateDelta().
Waiting for Options Update
Creation and updates happen asynchronously, but in some situations it maybe useful to know when an update has been rendered.
To assist with this,
AgChartInstance.update() and
AgChartInstance.updateDelta() return
Promises that resolve once rendering is complete.
Additionally
AgChartsInstance.waitForUpdate() can be used after initial creation to understand when the first rendering of the newly created chart is complete.
Promises do not take animations into account, they resolve after the first rendering in an animation sequence.
This example demonstrates how this can be used to create trivial loops to continuously update a chart, with each update only being applied once the previous update has completed.
Destroying Charts
Charts can be destroyed by using the
AgChartInstance.destroy() method.