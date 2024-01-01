Saving chart images by API call.
Download API
We expose the APIs for triggering download via the
AgCharts class:
The
AgChartInstance can be obtained using an Angular
@ViewChild decorator to reference our
AgCharts tag, which exposes a
chart property.
This example demonstrates:
- How to obtain a reference to an
AgChartInstance.
- How to use
AgChartInstance.download()to start a chart image download.
- How to use
AgChartInstance.getImageDataURL()to create a base64-encoded image URL, and then open it in a new tab.