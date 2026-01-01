Enterprise Charts
Enterprise Grade Charts for Web Apps
JavaScript charting library built for React, Angular & Vue, with advanced features and chart types. Start your free trial today.
Why AG Charts Enterprise
Why Developers Choose AG Charts Enterprise
Built for performance and customisation, with a developer-first approach.
Dedicated Support
Direct access to our engineering team via Zendesk for help and support, with priority patches and bug fixes.
Fully Accessible
WCAG 2.0 AA compliant with full keyboard navigation and screen reader support, meeting ADA and Section 508 standards.
Secure by Design
Zero third-party runtime dependencies, open source code, and continuously tested with SonarQube against OWASP Top 10.
Regular Updates
Minor releases every 6 weeks and major releases twice yearly, with continuous improvements and rapid bug fixes.
Large Data Performance
Render 1M+ data points with smooth interactivity, or 50K+ points with real-time updates at 60fps.
TypeScript-First
Full type definitions and predictable APIs means less time debugging and more time building.
Any Chart You Need
30+ Chart Types
Standard visualisations and specialised charts for financial, geographic, and hierarchical data.Explore All Chart Types
Why Upgrade to AG Charts Enterprise?
Advanced Features for Data-Intensive Applications
Explore large datasets with interactive zoom and pan, build financial charts with annotations, implement custom content menus and synchronise multiple charts.
Zoom & Navigation
Zoom & PanMouse wheel scrolling, click-and-drag selection, and keyboard shortcuts for exploring large datasets.
NavigatorA mini-chart showing the full dataset, allowing users to see context while zoomed into a specific region.
Financial Charts
Financial Charts with Built-In Annotations
Candlestick, OHLC, and range charts with drawing tools, technical overlays, and real-time updates. Use the toolbar to add annotations and interact with the data.View Financial Charts Features
AG Grid Integration
Integrated Charts for AG Grid
AG Charts powers the Integrated Charts feature in AG Grid. Users can create charts directly from grid data with a right-click.
Map Charts
Customisable Map Charts for Geographical Data
Visualise geographical areas, overlay routes and connections, and add markers and points of interest.View Map Charts Features
Geographic Areas
Visualise data representing geographic areas such as countries, using colours to denote distinct series or the magnitude of the values.
Routes & Connections
Draw geographic lines, such as roads or flight paths, with the ability to vary width and colour to represent data values.
Markers & POIs
Add markers for geographic points, with the ability to vary the size to represent data values.
Community vs Enterprise
Choose the Right Edition for Your Needs
AG Grid Community is free forever and includes powerful features. Enterprise unlocks advanced capabilities for professional applications.
Ready to Get Started?
Simple, Transparent Pricing
One-time perpetual licence with 1 year of support and updates.
Community
forever
- 15+ chart types
- High-performance rendering
- MIT licensed
Enterprise
per developer, perpetual licence
- All Enterprise features
- Buy once, use forever
- 1 year of support & updates
Enterprise Bundle
per developer, perpetual licence
- AG Grid + AG Charts Enterprise
- Buy once, use forever
- 1 year of support & updates
Enterprise FAQs
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about AG Charts Enterprise features and licensing
Get In Touch
Contact Our Sales Team
Questions about AG Charts? We're here to help.
Trusted by millions of developers: