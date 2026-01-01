Search
AG Charts v13.0.0 Reduced bundle size and optimised performance for high frequency data updates.

Enterprise Charts

Enterprise Grade Charts for Web Apps

JavaScript charting library built for React, Angular & Vue, with advanced features and chart types. Start your free trial today.

$ npm install ag-charts-enterprise
Heatmap

Why AG Charts Enterprise

Why Developers Choose AG Charts Enterprise

Built for performance and customisation, with a developer-first approach.

Dedicated Support

Direct access to our engineering team via Zendesk for help and support, with priority patches and bug fixes.

Fully Accessible

WCAG 2.0 AA compliant with full keyboard navigation and screen reader support, meeting ADA and Section 508 standards.

Secure by Design

Zero third-party runtime dependencies, open source code, and continuously tested with SonarQube against OWASP Top 10.

Regular Updates

Minor releases every 6 weeks and major releases twice yearly, with continuous improvements and rapid bug fixes.

Large Data Performance

Render 1M+ data points with smooth interactivity, or 50K+ points with real-time updates at 60fps.

TypeScript-First

Full type definitions and predictable APIs means less time debugging and more time building.

Any Chart You Need

30+ Chart Types

Standard visualisations and specialised charts for financial, geographic, and hierarchical data.

Heatmaps

Visualise data density and patterns

Box Plots

Show statistical distributions

Treemaps

Display hierarchical data as nested rectangles

Nightingale

Radial charts for cyclical or categorical comparisons

Radial Gauge

Display single values on circular scales

And More...

30+ chart types available

Why Upgrade to AG Charts Enterprise?

Advanced Features for Data-Intensive Applications

Explore large datasets with interactive zoom and pan, build financial charts with annotations, implement custom content menus and synchronise multiple charts.

Zoom & Navigation

Zoom & Pan
Mouse wheel scrolling, click-and-drag selection, and keyboard shortcuts for exploring large datasets.
Navigator
A mini-chart showing the full dataset, allowing users to see context while zoomed into a specific region.
Crosshairs
Display crosshair lines that follow the cursor, showing exact axis values at any position.

Financial Charts

Financial Charts with Built-In Annotations

Candlestick, OHLC, and range charts with drawing tools, technical overlays, and real-time updates. Use the toolbar to add annotations and interact with the data.

AG Grid Integration

Integrated Charts for AG Grid

AG Charts powers the Integrated Charts feature in AG Grid. Users can create charts directly from grid data with a right-click.

Map Charts

Customisable Map Charts for Geographical Data

Visualise geographical areas, overlay routes and connections, and add markers and points of interest.

Geographic Areas

Visualise data representing geographic areas such as countries, using colours to denote distinct series or the magnitude of the values.

Routes & Connections

Draw geographic lines, such as roads or flight paths, with the ability to vary width and colour to represent data values.

Markers & POIs

Add markers for geographic points, with the ability to vary the size to represent data values.

Community vs Enterprise

Choose the Right Edition for Your Needs

AG Grid Community is free forever and includes powerful features. Enterprise unlocks advanced capabilities for professional applications.

CommunityFree Forever
Enterprise$499/dev
Financial Charts
Financial Charts
Toolbar
Range Buttons
Ready to Get Started?

Simple, Transparent Pricing

One-time perpetual licence with 1 year of support and updates.

Community

Free

forever

  • 15+ chart types
  • High-performance rendering
  • MIT licensed
Enterprise

$499

per developer, perpetual licence

  • All Enterprise features
  • Buy once, use forever
  • 1 year of support & updates
Enterprise Bundle

$1,498

per developer, perpetual licence

  • AG Grid + AG Charts Enterprise
  • Buy once, use forever
  • 1 year of support & updates
Enterprise FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about AG Charts Enterprise features and licensing

Can I try AG Charts Enterprise for free?
How much does AG Charts Enterprise cost?
What chart types are Enterprise-only?
Does AG Charts Enterprise have Financial Charts?
Is the Enterprise licence perpetual?
What is the difference between Community and Enterprise?
What is included in the Enterprise Bundle?
What interactivity features are Enterprise-only?
What support is included with an Enterprise licence?
Can I upgrade from Community to Enterprise?

