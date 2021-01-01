Angular Grid: Grid Interface
This section details the public interface that your application can use to interact with the grid, including methods, properties and events.
The grid interface is the combination of the following items:
- Grid Properties: properties used to configure the grid, e.g.
pagination = true.
- Grid API: methods used to interact with the grid after it's created, e.g.
api.getSelectedRows().
- Grid Events: events published by the grid to inform applications of changes in state, e.g.
rowSelected.
- Grid Callbacks: callbacks are used by the grid to retrieve required information from your application, e.g.
getRowHeight().
- Row Node: each row in the grid is represented by a Row Node object, which in turn has a reference to the piece of row data provided by the application. The Row Node wraps the row data item. The Row Node has attributes, methods and events for interacting with the specific row e.g.
rowNode.setSelected(true).
Properties, Events, Callbacks and APIs
- Attributes: attributes are properties, but aren't bound - they are instead provided literal values (e.g.
rowSelection="multiple").
- Properties: properties are bound attributes (e.g.
[columnDefs]="columnDefs").
- Callbacks: callbacks are bound in the same as properties are (e.g.
[isScrollLag]="myIsScrollLagFunction").
- Event Handlers: event handlers are are bound in the standard Angular way (e.g.
(cellClicked)="onCellClicked($event)").
- API: the grid API and column API are accessible through the component.
<ag-grid-angular
#myGrid // assign an angular ID to the grid - optional
// these are boolean values, which if included without a value, default to true
// (if they are not specified, the default is false)
rowAnimation
pagination
// these are attributes, not bound, give literal values
rowSelection="multiple"
// these are bound properties
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
[showToolPanel]="showToolPanel"
// register a callback
[isScrollLag]="myIsScrollLagFunction"
// register events
(cellClicked)="onCellClicked($event)"
(columnResized)="onColumnEvent($event)">
</ag-grid-angular>
Access the Grid & Column API
When the grid is initialised, it will fire the
gridReady event. If you want to use the APIs of
the grid, you should put an
onGridReady(params) callback onto the grid and grab the api(s)
from the params. You can then call these apis at a later stage to interact with the
grid (on top of the interaction that can be done by setting and changing the properties).
<ag-grid-angular
#myGrid // assign an angular ID to the grid - optional
// provide gridReady callback to the grid
(onGridReady)="onGridReady($event)"
// ...
/>
// in onGridReady, store the api for later use
onGridReady = (params) => {
this.api = params.api;
this.columnApi = params.columnApi;
}
The APIs are also accessible through the component. For example in the snippet above the Grid is give the ID of
'#myGrid' which then allows the API to be accessed as follows:
<button (click)="myGrid.api.deselectAll()">Clear Selection</button>
Grid Options
The
gridOptions object is a 'one stop shop' for the entire interface into the grid, commonly used if using plain JavaScript.
Grid options can however be used instead of, or in addition to, normal framework binding.
The example below shows the different types of items available on
gridOptions.
const gridOptions = {
// PROPERTIES
// Objects like myRowData and myColDefs would be created in your application
rowData: myRowData,
columnDefs: myColDefs,
pagination: true,
rowSelection: 'single',
// EVENTS
// Add event handlers
onRowClicked: event => console.log('A row was clicked'),
onColumnResized: event => console.log('A column was resized'),
onGridReady: event => console.log('The grid is now ready'),
// CALLBACKS
isScrollLag: () => false
}
<ag-grid-angular
[gridOptions]={gridOptions}
Once the grid is initialised, you will also have access to the grid API (
api) and column API (
columnApi) on the
gridOptions object as shown:
// refresh the grid
this.gridOptions.api.refreshView();
// resize columns in the grid to fit the available space
this.gridOptions.columnApi.sizeColumnsToFit();
Events Are Asynchronous
Grid events are asynchronous so that the state of the grid will be settled by the time your event callback gets invoked.
Default Boolean Properties
Where the property is a boolean (
true or
false), then
false (or left blank) is the default value. For this reason, on / off items are presented in a way that causes the most common behaviour
to be used when the value is
false. For example,
suppressCellSelection is named as such because most people will want cell selection to be enabled.
Next Steps
That's it, Doc! Now you know how to interface with the grid. Go now and find out about all the great properties, methods, callbacks and events you can use.
