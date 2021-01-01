Angular Grid: Grid Interface

This section details the public interface that your application can use to interact with the grid, including methods, properties and events.

The grid interface is the combination of the following items:

Grid Properties: properties used to configure the grid, e.g. pagination = true .

. Grid API: methods used to interact with the grid after it's created, e.g. api.getSelectedRows() .

. Grid Events: events published by the grid to inform applications of changes in state, e.g. rowSelected .

. Grid Callbacks: callbacks are used by the grid to retrieve required information from your application, e.g. getRowHeight() .

. Row Node: each row in the grid is represented by a Row Node object, which in turn has a reference to the piece of row data provided by the application. The Row Node wraps the row data item. The Row Node has attributes, methods and events for interacting with the specific row e.g. rowNode.setSelected(true) .

Properties, Events, Callbacks and APIs

Attributes : attributes are properties, but aren't bound - they are instead provided literal values (e.g. rowSelection="multiple" ).

: attributes are properties, but aren't bound - they are instead provided literal values (e.g. ). Properties : properties are bound attributes (e.g. [columnDefs]="columnDefs" ).

: properties are bound attributes (e.g. ). Callbacks : callbacks are bound in the same as properties are (e.g. [isScrollLag]="myIsScrollLagFunction" ).

: callbacks are bound in the same as properties are (e.g. ). Event Handlers : event handlers are are bound in the standard Angular way (e.g. (cellClicked)="onCellClicked($event)" ).

: event handlers are are bound in the standard Angular way (e.g. ). API: the grid API and column API are accessible through the component.

< ag - grid - angular #myGrid rowAnimation pagination rowSelection = "multiple" [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ showToolPanel ] = "showToolPanel" [ isScrollLag ] = "myIsScrollLagFunction" ( cellClicked ) = "onCellClicked($event)" ( columnResized ) = "onColumnEvent($event)" > </ ag-grid-angular >

Access the Grid & Column API

When the grid is initialised, it will fire the gridReady event. If you want to use the APIs of the grid, you should put an onGridReady(params) callback onto the grid and grab the api(s) from the params. You can then call these apis at a later stage to interact with the grid (on top of the interaction that can be done by setting and changing the properties).

< ag - grid - angular #myGrid ( onGridReady ) = "onGridReady($event)" / > onGridReady = ( params ) => { this . api = params . api ; this . columnApi = params . columnApi ; }

The APIs are also accessible through the component. For example in the snippet above the Grid is give the ID of '#myGrid' which then allows the API to be accessed as follows:

< button ( click ) = "myGrid.api.deselectAll()" > Clear Selection </ button >

Grid Options

The gridOptions object is a 'one stop shop' for the entire interface into the grid, commonly used if using plain JavaScript. Grid options can however be used instead of, or in addition to, normal framework binding.

The example below shows the different types of items available on gridOptions .

const gridOptions = { rowData : myRowData , columnDefs : myColDefs , pagination : true , rowSelection : 'single' , onRowClicked : event => console . log ( 'A row was clicked' ) , onColumnResized : event => console . log ( 'A column was resized' ) , onGridReady : event => console . log ( 'The grid is now ready' ) , isScrollLag : ( ) => false }

< ag - grid - angular [ gridOptions ] = { gridOptions }

Once the grid is initialised, you will also have access to the grid API ( api ) and column API ( columnApi ) on the gridOptions object as shown:

this . gridOptions . api . refreshView ( ) ; this . gridOptions . columnApi . sizeColumnsToFit ( ) ;

Events Are Asynchronous

Grid events are asynchronous so that the state of the grid will be settled by the time your event callback gets invoked.

Default Boolean Properties

Where the property is a boolean ( true or false ), then false (or left blank) is the default value. For this reason, on / off items are presented in a way that causes the most common behaviour to be used when the value is false . For example, suppressCellSelection is named as such because most people will want cell selection to be enabled.

Next Steps

That's it, Doc! Now you know how to interface with the grid. Go now and find out about all the great properties, methods, callbacks and events you can use.