Vue Charts: Scatter Series
Scatter charts use two axes to plot
(x,y) pairs of numeric variables as points at the intersection of
x and
y.
Scatter series configuration is largely the same as line series configuration (please refer to the line series documentation to learn more),so here we'll just give some examples and cover only the differences.
Scatter Plot
Scatter plots are great for identifying the relationship between plotted values, as well as outliers and gaps in the data.
Here's a simple scatter chart that plots the mean sea level measured over a few years. The measurements may have a certain degree of variability and error to them, but the overall trend is clear — the sea level is rising.
Bubble Chart
A bubble chart is simply a scatter plot where each point has another associated variable that determines the size of a bubble. Instead of having pairs of variables, we now have triples.
To turn a scatter plot into a bubble chart you must provide the
sizeKey that will be used to fetch the value that will determine the size of each bubble. For the example below we are using the following key configs:
xKey: 'height',
yKey: 'weight',
sizeKey: 'age'
Another config we should provide is the
size of the marker. When the
sizeKey is specified, the value of
marker.size config takes on a different meaning — instead of determining the actual marker size, the
size config now determines the maximum marker size. The marker also has the
minSize config, which only applies when the
sizeKey is set.
marker: {
size: 6, // defaults to 6
maxSize: 30 // defaults to 30
}
So for example, if the
sizeKey data ranges from
-100 to
200, the above config means that
-100 will correspond to marker of size
8 (the
minSize),
200 to a marker of size
30 (the
size), and any value between
-100 and
200 will be interpolated to a value between
8 and
30.
Finally, the bubble chart is so called because the circle is the most common marker type used for this kind of scatter plot, but with AG Charts any other marker shape can be used as well.
The example below uses both
'circle' and
'square' markers to represent the age of females and males respectively. We provide the names of all keys to get nice looking tooltips and the
title of the series to have it reflected in the legend. The series title is shown in the tooltips as well.
API Reference
xKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data.
xName
string
A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
yKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data.
yName
string
A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
sizeKey
string
The key to use to retrieve size values from the data, used to control the size of the markers in bubble charts.
sizeName
string
A human-readable description of the size values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
labelKey
string
The key to use to retrieve values from the data to use as labels for the markers.
labelName
string
A human-readable description of the label values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
data *
object[]
The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead.
visible
boolean
Whether or not to display the series.
Default:
true
showInLegend
boolean
Whether or not to include the series in the legend.
Default:
true
cursor
string
The cursor to use for hovered scatter markers. This config is identical to the CSS
cursor property.
Default:
'default'
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
See tooltip for more details.
title
string
The title to use for the series. Defaults to
yName if it exists, or
yKey if not.
fill
string
The colour of the fill for the markers.
Default:
'#f3622d'
fillOpacity
number
The opacity of the fill for the markers.
Default:
1
stroke
string
The colour of the stroke for the markers.
Default:
'#aa4520'
strokeOpacity
number
The opacity of the stroke for the markers.
Default:
1
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the stroke for the markers.
Default:
1
marker
Configuration for the markers used in the series.
See marker for more details.
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.
See highlightStyle for more details.
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
See listeners for more details.
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
scatter: {
...
tooltip: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
renderer?: Function;
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
marker
Configuration for the markers used in the series.
scatter: {
...
marker: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle'
size?: number; // default: 8
maxSize?: number; // default: 30
fill?: string;
stroke?: string;
strokeWidth?: number;
formatter?: Function;
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show markers.
Default:
true
shape
string | Marker
The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a
Marker subclass.
Default:
'circle'
Options:
'circle',
'cross',
'diamond',
'plus',
'square',
'triangle'
size
number
The size in pixels of the markers.
Default:
8
maxSize
number
For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the largest size a marker can be in pixels.
Default:
30
fill
string
The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series.
stroke
string
The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series.
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series.
formatter
Function
Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the
highlighted property will be set to
true; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states.
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.
scatter: {
...
highlightStyle: {
fill?: string; // default: 'yellow'
stroke?: string;
}
}
fill
string
The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
Default:
'yellow'
stroke
string
The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
scatter: {
...
listeners: {
nodeClick?: Function;
}
}
nodeClick
Function
The listener to call when a scatter series node (marker) is clicked.
