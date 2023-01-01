Vue Charts: Download

We expose the APIs for triggering download via the AgChart class:
download
Function
Starts a browser-based image download for the given AgChartInstance.
download = (
chart: AgChartInstance,
options?: DownloadOptions
) => void;
interface DownloadOptions {
// Name of downloaded image file. Defaults to `image`.
fileName?: string;
// Width of downloaded chart image in pixels. Defaults to current chart width.
width?: number;
// Height of downloaded chart image in pixels. Defaults to current chart height.
height?: number;
// A MIME-type string indicating the image format. The default format type is `image/png`. Options: `image/png`, `image/jpeg`.
fileFormat?: string;
}
getImageDataURL
Function
Returns a base64-encoded image data URL for the given AgChartInstance.
getImageDataURL = (
chart: AgChartInstance,
options?: ImageDataUrlOptions
) => Promise<string>;
interface ImageDataUrlOptions {
// Width of downloaded chart image in pixels. Defaults to current chart width.
width?: number;
// Height of downloaded chart image in pixels. Defaults to current chart height.
height?: number;
// A MIME-type string indicating the image format. The default format type is `image/png`. Options: `image/png`, `image/jpeg`.
fileFormat?: string;
}
The AgChartInstance can be obtained using the Vue $refs component property to reference our AgChartsVue tag, which
exposes a chart property.
This example demonstrates:
How to obtain a reference to an AgChartInstance.
How to use AgChart.download() to start a chart image download.
How to use AgChart.getImageDataURL() to create a base64-encoded image URL, and then open it in
a new tab.