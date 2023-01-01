Vue Charts: Download

download Function

Starts a browser-based image download for the given AgChartInstance . download = ( chart: AgChartInstance, options?: DownloadOptions ) => void; interface DownloadOptions { // Name of downloaded image file. Defaults to `image`. fileName?: string; // Width of downloaded chart image in pixels. Defaults to current chart width. width?: number; // Height of downloaded chart image in pixels. Defaults to current chart height. height?: number; // A MIME-type string indicating the image format. The default format type is `image/png`. Options: `image/png`, `image/jpeg`. fileFormat?: string; }