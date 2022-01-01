React Charts: Combination Charts

This section shows how to create Combination Charts - charts consisting of different series types.

A combination chart combines two or more series types allowing for flexible data visualisations.

Combination Series Types

It is possible to create Combination Charts using the following series types: column , bar , line , area and scatter .

Unlike charts with a single series type, the type property must be specified explicitly on each individual series object in the series options array, as shown below:

series : [ { type : "column" , xKey : "year" , yKey : "men" , } , { type : "line" , xKey : "year" , yKey : "portions" , } , ]

The snippet above shows the configuration required for a combination chart consisting of a column and line series.

The example below demonstrates two common combination chart types. You can switch between these two combination chart types using the buttons above the chart. Please note:

Series are rendered according to the order in which they are added in the series array.

array. The area and line series are plotted on a Secondary Axis with a different scale.

The series configurations are logged in the dev console when switching between combination charts.

