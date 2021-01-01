React Charts: API Reference

This page documents the AG Charts API. You can find more details about getting started with AG Charts in the Getting Started section. You can also explore the API and see in real-time how different options affect charts using the API Explorer.

General Configuration

Configuration common to all charts.

chart: { data: object[]; container?: HTMLElement; autoSize?: boolean; // default: true width?: number; height?: number; tooltip?: Tooltip; padding?: Padding; background?: Background; title?: Title; subtitle?: Subtitle; legend?: Legend; navigator?: Navigator; }

data * object[] The data to render the chart from. If this is not specified, it must be set on individual series instead. container HTMLElement The element to place the rendered chart into.

Important: make sure to read the autoSize config description for information on how the container element affects the chart size (by default). autoSize boolean By default, the chart will resize automatically to fill the container element. Set this to false to disable this behaviour. If either the width or height are set, auto-sizing will be disabled unless this is explicitly set to true .

Important: if this config is set to true , make sure to give the chart's container element an explicit size, otherwise you will run into a chicken and egg situation where the container expects to size itself according to the content and the chart expects to size itself according to the container. Default: true width number The width of the chart in pixels. Has no effect if autoSize is set to true . height number The height of the chart in pixels. Has no effect if autoSize is set to true . tooltip Tooltip Global configuration that applies to all tooltips in the chart. See tooltip for more details. padding Padding Configuration for the padding shown around the chart. See padding for more details. background Background Configuration for the background shown behind the chart. See background for more details. title Title Configuration for the title shown at the top of the chart. See title for more details. subtitle Subtitle Configuration for the subtitle shown beneath the chart title. Note: a subtitle will only be shown if a title is also present. See subtitle for more details. legend Legend Configuration for the chart legend. See legend for more details. navigator Navigator Configuration for the chart navigator. This config is only supported by cartesian charts. See navigator for more details.

tooltip

Global configuration that applies to all tooltips in the chart.

chart: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true tracking?: boolean; // default: true class?: string; delay?: number; // default: 0 } }

enabled boolean Set to false to disable tooltips for all series in the chart. Default: true tracking boolean If true, for series with markers the tooltip will be shown to the closest marker. Default: true class string A class name to be added to the tooltip element of the chart. delay number The time interval (in milliseconds) after which the tooltip is shown. Default: 0

padding

Configuration for the padding shown around the chart.

chart: { ... padding: { top?: number; // default: 20 right?: number; // default: 20 bottom?: number; // default: 20 left?: number; // default: 20 } }

top number The number of pixels of padding at the top of the chart area. Default: 20 right number The number of pixels of padding at the right of the chart area. Default: 20 bottom number The number of pixels of padding at the bottom of the chart area. Default: 20 left number The number of pixels of padding at the left of the chart area. Default: 20

background

Configuration for the background shown behind the chart.

chart: { ... background: { fill?: string; // default: '#FFFFFF' visible?: boolean; // default: true } }

fill string Colour of the chart background. Default: '#FFFFFF' visible boolean Whether or not the background should be visible. Default: true

title

Configuration for the title shown at the top of the chart.

chart: { ... title: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; // default: 'Title' color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 18 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the title should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the title. Default: 'Title' color string The colour to use for the title. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the title. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the title. Default: 18 fontFamily string The font family to use for the title. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

subtitle

Configuration for the subtitle shown beneath the chart title. Note: a subtitle will only be shown if a title is also present.

chart: { ... subtitle: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; // default: 'Subtitle' color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 14 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the subtitle should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the subtitle. Default: 'Subtitle' color string The colour to use for the subtitle. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the subtitle. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the subtitle. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the subtitle. Default: 14 fontFamily string The font family to use for the subtitle. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

legend

Configuration for the chart legend.

chart: { ... legend: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true position?: 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'left'; // default: 'right' spacing?: number; // default: 20 item?: Item; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show the legend. Default: true position string Where the legend should show in relation to the chart. Default: 'right' Options: 'top' , 'right' , 'bottom' , 'left' spacing number The spacing in pixels to use outside the legend. Default: 20 item Item Configuration for the legend items that consist of a marker and a label. See item for more details.

item

Configuration for the legend items that consist of a marker and a label.

chart: { ... legend: { ... item: { paddingX?: number; // default: 16 paddingY?: number; // default: 8 marker?: Marker; label?: Label; } } }

paddingX number The horizontal spacing in pixels to use between legend items. Default: 16 paddingY number The vertical spacing in pixels to use between legend items. Default: 8 marker Marker Configuration for the legend markers. See marker for more details. label Label Configuration for the legend labels. See label for more details.

marker

Configuration for the legend markers.

chart: { ... legend: { ... item: { ... marker: { padding?: number; // default: 8 shape?: string; size?: number; // default: 15 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 } } } }

padding number The padding in pixels between a legend marker and the corresponding label. Default: 8 shape string If set, overrides the marker shape from the series and the legend will show the specified marker shape instead. If not set, will use a marker shape matching the shape from the series, or fall back to 'square' if there is none. Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers in the legend. Default: 15 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for markers in the legend. Default: 1

label

Configuration for the legend labels.

chart: { ... legend: { ... item: { ... label: { color?: string; // default: 'black' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' formatter?: Function; } } } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'black' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' formatter Function Function used to render legend labels. Where id is a series ID, itemId is component ID within a series, such as a field name or an item index. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => string; interface FormatterParams { id: string; itemId: any; value: string; }

navigator

Configuration for the chart navigator. This config is only supported by cartesian charts.

chart: { ... navigator: { enabled?: boolean; // default: false height?: number; // default: 30 margin?: number; // default: 10 min?: number; // default: 0 max?: number; // default: 1 mask?: Mask; minHandle?: MinHandle; maxHandle?: MaxHandle; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show the navigator. Default: false height number The height of the navigator. Default: 30 margin number The distance between the navigator and the bottom axis. Default: 10 min number The start of the visible range in the [0, 1] interval. Default: 0 max number The end of the visible range in the [0, 1] interval. Default: 1 mask Mask Configuration for the navigator's visible range mask. See mask for more details. minHandle MinHandle Configuration for the navigator's left handle. See minHandle for more details. maxHandle MaxHandle Configuration for the navigator's right handle. See maxHandle for more details.

mask

Configuration for the navigator's visible range mask.

chart: { ... navigator: { ... mask: { fill?: string; // default: '#999999' stroke?: string; // default: '#999999' strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 fillOpacity?: number; // default: 0.2 } } }

fill string The fill colour used by the mask. Default: '#999999' stroke string The stroke colour used by the mask. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the mask. Default: 1 fillOpacity number The opacity of the mask's fill in the [0, 1] interval, where 0 is effectively no masking. Default: 0.2

minHandle

Configuration for the navigator's left handle.

chart: { ... navigator: { ... minHandle: { fill?: string; // default: '#f2f2f2' stroke?: string; // default: '#999999' strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 width?: number; // default: 8 height?: number; // default: 16 gripLineLength?: number; // default: 8 gripLineGap?: number; // default: 2 } } }

fill string The fill colour used by the handle. Default: '#f2f2f2' stroke string The stroke colour used by the handle. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the handle. Default: 1 width number The width of the handle. Default: 8 height number The height of the handle. Default: 16 gripLineLength number The length of the handle's grip lines. Default: 8 gripLineGap number The distance between the handle's grip lines. Default: 2

maxHandle

Configuration for the navigator's right handle.

chart: { ... navigator: { ... maxHandle: { fill?: string; // default: '#f2f2f2' stroke?: string; // default: '#999999' strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 width?: number; // default: 8 height?: number; // default: 16 gripLineLength?: number; // default: 8 gripLineGap?: number; // default: 2 } } }

fill string The fill colour used by the handle. Default: '#f2f2f2' stroke string The stroke colour used by the handle. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the handle. Default: 1 width number The width of the handle. Default: 8 height number The height of the handle. Default: 16 gripLineLength number The length of the handle's grip lines. Default: 8 gripLineGap number The distance between the handle's grip lines. Default: 2

Axis Configuration

Configuration for axes in cartesian charts.

axis: { type?: string; position?: string; thickness?: number; // default: 0 nice?: boolean; // default: true base?: number; // default: 10 min?: number; max?: number; title?: Title; line?: Line; tick?: Tick; label?: Label; gridStyle?: GridStyle; }

type string The type of the axis. Options: 'category' , 'number' , 'log' , 'time' position string The position on the chart where the axis should be rendered. Options: 'top' , 'right' , 'bottom' , 'left' thickness number If set to a non-zero value, the axis will have the specified thickness regardless of label size. Default: 0 nice boolean If 'true', the range will be rounded up to ensure nice equal spacing between the ticks. Applies to continuous axes only ('number', 'time'). Default: true base number The base of the logarithm used by the 'log' axis. Default: 10 min number User override for the automatically determinted min value (based on series data). Only applied to "number" axes. max number User override for the automatically determinted max value (based on series data). Only applied to "number" axes. title Title Configuration for the title shown next to the axis. See title for more details. line Line Configuration for the axis line. See line for more details. tick Tick Configuration for the axis ticks. See tick for more details. label Label Configuration for the axis labels, shown next to the ticks. See label for more details. gridStyle GridStyle Configuration of the lines used to form the grid in the chart area. See gridStyle for more details.

title

Configuration for the title shown next to the axis.

axis: { ... title: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; // default: 'Axis Title' color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 14 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the axis title should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the axis title. Default: 'Axis Title' color string The colour to use for the axis title. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the axis title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the axis title. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the axis title. Default: 14 fontFamily string The font family to use for the axis title. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

line

Configuration for the axis line.

axis: { ... line: { width?: number; // default: 1 color?: string; // default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' } }

width number The width in pixels of the axis line. Default: 1 color string The colour of the axis line. Default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)'

tick

Configuration for the axis ticks.

axis: { ... tick: { width?: number; // default: 1 size?: number; // default: 6 color?: string; // default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' count?: number; // default: 10 } }

width number The width in pixels of the axis ticks (and corresponding grid line). Default: 1 size number The length in pixels of the axis ticks. Default: 6 color string The colour of the axis ticks. Default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' count number A hint of how many ticks to use across an axis. The axis is not guaranteed to use exactly this number of ticks, but will try to use a number of ticks that is close to the number given. Default: 10

label

Configuration for the axis labels, shown next to the ticks.

axis: { ... label: { fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' color?: string; // default: '#000000' padding?: number; // default: 5 rotation?: number; // default: 0 format?: string; formatter?: Function; } }

fontStyle string The font style to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the labels. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the labels. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' color string The colour to use for the labels. Default: '#000000' padding number Padding in pixels between the axis label and the tick. Default: 5 rotation number The rotation of the axis labels in degrees. Note: for integrated charts the default is 335 degrees, unless the axis shows grouped or default categories (indexes). The first row of labels in a grouped category axis is rotated perpendicular to the axis line. Default: 0 format string Format string used when rendering labels for time axes. For more information on the structure of the string, click here formatter Function Function used to render axis labels. If value is a number, fractionDigits will also be provided, which indicates the number of fractional digits used in the step between ticks; for example, a tick step of 0.0005 would have fractionDigits set to 4 . formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => string; interface FormatterParams { value: any; index: number; fractionDigits: number; formatter: (x: any) => string; }

gridStyle

Configuration of the lines used to form the grid in the chart area.

axis: { ... gridStyle: { stroke?: string; // default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' lineDash?: number[]; // default: [4, 2] } }

stroke string The colour of the grid line. Default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' lineDash number[] Defines how the gridlines are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [4, 2]

Bar/Column Series Configuration

Configuration for bar/column series.

bar: { xKey: string; xName?: string; yKeys: string[]; yNames?: string[]; data: object[]; visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' tooltip?: Tooltip; grouped?: boolean; // default: false normalizedTo?: number; fills?: string[]; // default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokes?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; shadow?: Shadow; lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 label?: Label; formatter?: Function; listeners?: Listeners; }

xKey * string The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. xName string A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. yKeys * string[] The keys to use to retrieve y-values from the data. yNames string[] Human-readable descriptions of the y-values. If supplied, a corresponding yName will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered bars/columns. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. grouped boolean Whether to show different y-values as separate bars (grouped) or not (stacked). Default: false normalizedTo number The number to normalise the bar stacks to. Has no effect when grouped is true . For example, if normalizedTo is set to 100 , the bar stacks will all be scaled proportionally so that each of their totals is 100. fills string[] The colours to cycle through for the fills of the bars. Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the bars. Default: 1 strokes string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the bars. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the bars. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the bars. Default: 1 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. shadow Shadow Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. See shadow for more details. lineDash number[] Defines how the bar/column strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. Default: 0 label Label Configuration for the labels shown on bars. See label for more details. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual bars/columns, based on the given parameters. If the current bar/column is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; } listeners Listeners A map of event names to event listeners. See listeners for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

bar: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over.

bar: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } }

fill string The fill colour of the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

shadow

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.

bar: { ... shadow: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset?: number; // default: 0 yOffset?: number; // default: 0 blur?: number; // default: 5 } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the shadow is visible. Default: true color string The colour of the shadow. Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset number The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 yOffset number The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 blur number The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels. Default: 5

label

Configuration for the labels shown on bars.

bar: { ... label: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true placement?: 'inside' | 'outside'; // default: 'inside' color?: string; // default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the labels should be shown. Default: true placement string Where to render series labels relative to the segments. Default: 'inside' Options: 'inside' , 'outside' color string The colour to use for the labels. Default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)' fontStyle string The font style to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the labels. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the labels. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

listeners

A map of event names to event listeners.

bar: { ... listeners: { nodeClick?: Function; } }

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a bar/column node is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: BarSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; }

Line Series Configuration

Configuration for line series.

line: { xKey: string; xName?: string; yKey: string; yName?: string; data: object[]; visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' tooltip?: Tooltip; title?: string; stroke?: string; // default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 marker?: Marker; highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 listeners?: Listeners; }

xKey * string The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. xName string A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. yKey * string The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data. yName string A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered line markers. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. title string The title to use for the series. Defaults to yName if it exists, or yKey if not. stroke string The colour of the stroke for the lines. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the lines. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines. Default: 1 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. lineDash number[] Defines how the line stroke is rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. Default: 0 listeners Listeners A map of event names to event listeners. See listeners for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

line: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; }

marker

Configuration for the markers used in the series.

line: { ... marker: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle' size?: number; // default: 8 maxSize?: number; // default: 30 fill?: string; stroke?: string; strokeWidth?: number; formatter?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: true shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 maxSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the largest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 30 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.

line: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } }

fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

listeners

A map of event names to event listeners.

line: { ... listeners: { nodeClick?: Function; } }

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a line series node (marker) is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: LineSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; }

Area Series Configuration

Configuration for area series.

area: { xKey: string; xName?: string; yKeys: string[]; yNames?: string[]; data: object[]; visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' tooltip?: Tooltip; normalizedTo?: number; fills?: string[]; // default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokes?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 marker?: Marker; highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 shadow?: Shadow; }

xKey * string The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. xName string A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. yKeys * string[] The keys to use to retrieve y-values from the data. yNames string[] Human-readable descriptions of the y-values. If supplied, a corresponding yName will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered area markers. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. normalizedTo number The number to normalise the area stacks to. For example, if normalizedTo is set to 100 , the stacks will all be scaled proportionally so that their total height is always 100. fills string[] The colours to cycle through for the fills of the areas. Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the areas. Default: 1 strokes string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the areas. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the areas. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the areas. Default: 1 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. lineDash number[] Defines how the area strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. Default: 0 shadow Shadow Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. See shadow for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

area: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; }

marker

Configuration for the markers used in the series.

area: { ... marker: { enabled?: boolean; // default: false shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle' size?: number; // default: 8 maxSize?: number; // default: 30 fill?: string; stroke?: string; strokeWidth?: number; formatter?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: false shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 maxSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the largest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 30 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.

area: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } }

fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

shadow

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.

area: { ... shadow: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset?: number; // default: 0 yOffset?: number; // default: 0 blur?: number; // default: 5 } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the shadow is visible. Default: true color string The colour of the shadow. Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset number The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 yOffset number The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 blur number The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels. Default: 5

Scatter/Bubble Series Configuration

Configuration for scatter/bubble series.

scatter: { xKey: string; xName?: string; yKey: string; yName?: string; sizeKey?: string; sizeName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; data: object[]; visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' tooltip?: Tooltip; title?: string; fill?: string; // default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 stroke?: string; // default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 marker?: Marker; highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; listeners?: Listeners; }

xKey * string The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. xName string A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. yKey * string The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data. yName string A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. sizeKey string The key to use to retrieve size values from the data, used to control the size of the markers in bubble charts. sizeName string A human-readable description of the size values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. labelKey string The key to use to retrieve values from the data to use as labels for the markers. labelName string A human-readable description of the label values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered scatter markers. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. title string The title to use for the series. Defaults to yName if it exists, or yKey if not. fill string The colour of the fill for the markers. Default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the markers. Default: 1 stroke string The colour of the stroke for the markers. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the markers. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the markers. Default: 1 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. listeners Listeners A map of event names to event listeners. See listeners for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

scatter: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; sizeKey?: string; sizeName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; }

marker

Configuration for the markers used in the series.

scatter: { ... marker: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle' size?: number; // default: 8 maxSize?: number; // default: 30 fill?: string; stroke?: string; strokeWidth?: number; formatter?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: true shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 maxSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the largest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 30 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.

scatter: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } }

fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

listeners

A map of event names to event listeners.

scatter: { ... listeners: { nodeClick?: Function; } }

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a scatter series node (marker) is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: ScatterSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; sizeKey?: string; }

Pie/Doughnut Series Configuration

Configuration for pie/doughnut series.

pie: { angleKey: string; angleName?: string; labelKey: string; labelName?: string; radiusKey?: string; radiusName?: string; data: object[]; visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' tooltip?: Tooltip; lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 rotation?: number; // default: 0 innerRadiusOffset?: number; // default: 0 outerRadiusOffset?: number; // default: 0 title?: Title; fills?: string[]; // default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokes?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; label?: Label; callout?: Callout; shadow?: Shadow; listeners?: Listeners; }

angleKey * string The key to use to retrieve angle values from the data. angleName string A human-readable description of the angle values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. labelKey * string The key to use to retrieve label values from the data. labelName string A human-readable description of the label values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. radiusKey string The key to use to retrieve radius values from the data. radiusName string A human-readable description of the radius values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered pie slices. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. lineDash number[] Defines how the pie sector strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. Default: 0 rotation number The rotation of the pie series in degrees. Default: 0 innerRadiusOffset number The offset in pixels of the inner radius of the series. Used to construct doughnut charts. If this is not given, or a value of zero is given, a pie chart will be rendered. Default: 0 outerRadiusOffset number The offset in pixels of the outer radius of the series. Used to construct doughnut charts. Default: 0 title Title Configuration for the series title. See title for more details. fills string[] The colours to cycle through for the fills of the segments. Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the segments. Default: 1 strokes string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the segments. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the segments. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the segments. Default: 1 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the segments are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. label Label Configuration for the labels used for the segments. See label for more details. callout Callout Configuration for the callouts used with the labels for the segments. See callout for more details. shadow Shadow Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. See shadow for more details. listeners Listeners A map of event names to event listeners. See listeners for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

pie: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; angleKey: string; angleValue: any; angleName?: string; radiusKey?: string; radiusValue?: any; radiusName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; }

title

Configuration for the series title.

pie: { ... title: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 10 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the title should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the title. color string The colour to use for the title. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the title. Default: 10 fontFamily string The font family to use for the title. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the segments are hovered over.

pie: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } }

fill string The fill colour of the segments when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the segments when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

label

Configuration for the labels used for the segments.

pie: { ... label: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' offset?: number; // default: 3 minAngle?: number; // default: 20 formatter?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the labels should be shown. Default: true color string The colour to use for the labels. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the labels. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the labels. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' offset number Distance in pixels between the callout line and the label text. Default: 3 minAngle number Minimum angle in degrees required for a segment to show a label. Default: 20 formatter Function Function used to turn 'labelKey' values into text to be displayed next to each pie sector. Be default the values are simply stringified. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => string; interface FormatterParams { value: string; }

callout

Configuration for the callouts used with the labels for the segments.

pie: { ... callout: { colors?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 length?: number; // default: 10 } }

colors string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the callouts. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for callout lines. Default: 1 length number The length in pixels of the callout lines. Default: 10

shadow

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.

pie: { ... shadow: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset?: number; // default: 0 yOffset?: number; // default: 0 blur?: number; // default: 5 } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the shadow is visible. Default: true color string The colour of the shadow. Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset number The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 yOffset number The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 blur number The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels. Default: 5

listeners

A map of event names to event listeners.

pie: { ... listeners: { nodeClick?: Function; } }

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a pie slice is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: PieSeries; datum: any; angleKey: string; radiusKey?: string; }

Treemap Series Configuration

Configuration for the treemap series.

treemap: { title?: Title; subtitle?: Subtitle; labels?: Labels; labelKey?: string; // default: 'label' sizeKey?: string; // default: 'size' colorKey?: string; // default: 'color' colorDomain?: number[]; // default: '[-5, 5]' colorRange?: string[]; // default: '['#cb4b3f', '#6acb64']' colorParents?: boolean; // default: false tooltip?: Tooltip; nodePadding?: number; // default: 2 gradient?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' }

title Title The label configuration for the top-level parent tiles. See title for more details. subtitle Subtitle The label configuration for the children of the top-level parent tiles. See subtitle for more details. labels Labels Configuration for the tile labels. See labels for more details. labelKey string The name of the node key containing the label. Default: 'label' sizeKey string The name of the node key containing the size value. Default: 'size' colorKey string The name of the node key containing the color value. This value (along with colorDomain and colorRange configs) will be used to determine the tile color. Default: 'color' colorDomain number[] The domain the 'colorKey' values belong to. The domain can contain more than two stops, for example [-5, 0, -5] . In that case the 'colorRange' should also use a matching number of colors. Default: '[-5, 5]' colorRange string[] The color range to interpolate the numeric colorDomain into. For example, if the colorDomain is [-5, 5] and colorRange is ['red', 'green'] , a colorKey value of -5 will be assigned the 'red' color, 5 - 'green' color and 0 a blend of 'red' and 'green'. Default: '['#cb4b3f', '#6acb64']' colorParents boolean Whether or not to assign colors to non-leaf nodes based on 'colorKey'. Default: false tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. nodePadding number The amount Default: 2 gradient boolean Whether or not to use gradients for treemap tiles. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered treemap tiles. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default'

title

The label configuration for the top-level parent tiles.

treemap: { ... title: { color?: string; // default: 'white' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' padding?: number; // default: 15 } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'white' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' padding number The amount of the tile's vertical space to reserve for the label. Default: 15

subtitle

The label configuration for the children of the top-level parent tiles.

treemap: { ... subtitle: { color?: string; // default: 'white' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 9 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' padding?: number; // default: 13 } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'white' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 9 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' padding number The amount of the tile's vertical space to reserve for the label. Default: 13

labels

Configuration for the tile labels.

large Large The label configuration for the large leaf tiles. See large for more details. medium Medium The label configuration for the medium-sized leaf tiles. See medium for more details. small Small The label configuration for the small leaf tiles. See small for more details. color Color The configuration for the labels showing the value of the 'colorKey'. See color for more details.

large

The label configuration for the large leaf tiles.

treemap: { ... labels: { ... large: { color?: string; // default: 'white' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 18 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'white' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 18 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

medium

The label configuration for the medium-sized leaf tiles.

treemap: { ... labels: { ... medium: { color?: string; // default: 'white' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 14 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'white' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 14 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

small

The label configuration for the small leaf tiles.

treemap: { ... labels: { ... small: { color?: string; // default: 'white' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 10 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'white' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 10 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

color

The configuration for the labels showing the value of the 'colorKey'.

treemap: { ... labels: { ... color: { color?: string; // default: 'white' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'white' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

treemap: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; labelKey: string; sizeKey?: string; colorKey?: string; }

Histogram Series Configuration

Configuration for histogram series.

histogram: { data: object[]; visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' tooltip?: Tooltip; xKey: string; xName?: string; yKey?: string; yName?: string; binCount?: number; // default: 10 bins?: number[][]; aggregation?: string; // default: 'sum' areaPlot?: boolean; // default: 'false' lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; fill?: string; // default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 stroke?: string; // default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 listeners?: Listeners; }

data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered histogram bars. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. xKey * string The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. xName string A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. yKey string The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data. yName string A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. binCount number The number of bins to try to split the x axis into. Clashes with the bins setting. Default: 10 bins number[][] Set the bins explicitly. The bins need not be of equal width. Clashes with the binCount setting. aggregation string Dictates how the bins are aggregated. If set to 'sum', the value shown for the bins will be the total of the yKey values. If set to 'mean', it will display the average yKey value of the bin Default: 'sum' Options: 'sum' , 'mean' areaPlot boolean For variable width bins, if true the histogram will represent the aggregated yKey values using the area of the bar. Otherwise, the height of the var represents the value as per a normal bar chart. This is useful for keeping an undistorted curve displayed when using variable-width bins Default: 'false' lineDash number[] Defines how the column strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. Default: 0 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. fill string The colour of the fill for the histogram bars. Default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the histogram bars. Default: 1 stroke string The colour of the stroke for the histogram bars. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the histogram bars. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the histogram bars. Default: 1 listeners Listeners A map of event names to event listeners. See listeners for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

histogram: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; sizeKey?: string; sizeName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over.

histogram: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } }

fill string The fill colour of the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

listeners

A map of event names to event listeners.

histogram: { ... listeners: { nodeClick?: Function; } }