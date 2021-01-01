JavaScript Charts: Tooltips
There are four ways of enabling the tooltips in AG Charts by using:
- default tooltips
- custom styled tooltips via CSS classes
- custom title / content via a renderer function
- completely custom template and markup via a renderer function
Default Tooltip
The default chart tooltip has the following template:
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip">
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-title"></div>
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-content"></div>
</div>
The title element may or may not exist but the content element is always present. In the screenshots below the content element of both tooltips contains
Jun: 50.00:
To make the tooltip title visible you need to specify the series'
yName or
yNames, or
labelName in the case of
'pie' series. These configs supply the keys used to fetch the display names, because the keys themselves may not be presentable or descriptive.
Example: Default Tooltip
In the sample data below the
value1 key is not descriptive, while
hats_made is not very presentable:
data: [
{
month: 'Jun',
value1: 50,
hats_made: 40
},
// ...
]
Notice that when we set the
yNames of the
'column' series:
- The tooltip title is visible when
yNamesconfig is set, and hidden when the
yNamesis reset.
- The
yNameschanges are reflected in the legend as well.
- The legend will use the
yKeyswhen the
yNamesis not set. The tooltip however will only have a title if the
yNames(or
title) is set.
Also note that for numeric values the tooltips show two digits after the decimal point by default.
Styling the Default Tooltip
The default tooltip already uses
ag-chart-tooltip,
ag-chart-tooltip-title and
ag-chart-tooltip-content CSS classes, but these classes are not meant to be used directly to add custom CSS rules to, unless you want to change the styling of all the tooltips in your app. Instead, users of the charting library should provide their own tooltip class name via the
chart.tooltipClass config. This class name will be added to the class list of the tooltip element for only that particular chart instance.
For example, if we wanted to set the tooltip's content
background-color to
gold, we'd add a custom class name to our chart in the code:
chart.tooltipClass = 'my-tooltip';
And then in the CSS:
.my-tooltip .ag-chart-tooltip-content {
background-color: gold;
}
This limits the styling changes to this chart instance alone (or instances that use the same
tooltipClass). We could style the title element and the container element in the same manner.
Note that your styles don't override the default tooltip styles but complement them.
Example: Tooltip Styling
In this example we show how to change the content's background color and the color of the tooltip's arrow to gold.
Modifying Content / Title
To control what goes into the title and content divs of the tooltip one can set up a tooltip renderer function (one per series) that receives values associated with the highlighted data point and returns an object with the
title and
content fields containing plain text or inner HTML that goes into the corresponding divs:
tooltip: {
renderer?: (params: AgTooltipRendererParams) => AgTooltipRendererResult;
}
interface AgTooltipRendererResult {
title?: string;
content?: string;
}
The actual type of the
params object passed into the tooltip renderer will depend on the series type being used. For example, bar series' tooltip renderer params object will have the following structure:
interface AgTooltipRendererParams {
// the element of the series' data represented by the highlighted item
datum: any;
// the title of the series, if any
title?: string;
// the color of the series
color?: string;
// the xKey used to fetch the xValue from the datum, same as series xKey
xKey: string;
// the actual xValue used
xValue?: any;
// same as series.xName
xName?: string;
// the yKey used to fetch the yValue from the datum,
// equals to one of the elements in the series.yKeys array,
// depending on which bar inside a stack/group is highlighted
yKey: string;
// the actuall yValue used
yValue?: any;
// equals to one of the elements in the series.yNames array
yName?: string;
}
Let's say we wanted to remove the digits after the decimal point from the values shown in tooltips. We could use the following tooltip renderer to achieve that:
tooltip: {
renderer: function (params) {
return {
content: params.yValue.toFixed(0),
title: params.xValue // optional, same as default
};
}
}
The example below demonstrates the above tooltip renderer in action:
Using Custom Tooltips
Instead of having the tooltip renderer return an object with title and content strings to be used in the default tooltip template, you can return a string with completely custom markup that will override not just the title and content but the template as well.
Let's say we wanted to remove the digits after the decimal point from the values shown in tooltips (by default the tooltips show two digits after the decimal point for numeric values). We could use the following tooltip renderer to achieve that:
series: [{
type: 'column',
tooltip: {
renderer: function (params) {
return '<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-title" ' + 'style="background-color:' + params.color + '">' + params.xValue + '</div>' + '<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-content">' + params.yValue + '</div>';
}
}
}]
The tooltip renderer function receives the
params object as a single parameter. Inside that object you get the
xValue and
yValue for the highlighted data point as well as the reference to the raw
datum element from the
chart.data or
series.data array. You can then process the raw values however you like before using them as a part of the returned HTML string.
Notice that stacked series (like
'column',
'bar' and
'area') that have the
yKeys property still receive a single
yKey inside the tooltip renderer's
params object. This is because the tooltip renderer is only given the
yKey for the currently highlighted series item.
Different series types get different tooltip renderer parameters. You can find out which parameters are supported by which series using the API reference below.
The effect of applying the tooltip renderer from the snippet above can be seen in the example below.
Example: Tooltip Renderer
Notice that the tooltip renderer in the example below:
- Returns two
divelements, one for the tooltip's title and another for its content.
- The value of the title comes from
params.xValuewhich is the name of the month.
- The title element gets its background color from the
paramsobject. The provided color matches the color of the series.
- The
'Sweaters Made'value comes from the
params.yValue, which we then stringify as an integer via
toFixed(0).
- We use the default class names on the returned
divelements, so that our tooltip gets the default styling. You could however add your own classes to the class list, or replace the default CSS classes with your own. The structure of the returned DOM is also up to you, we are just following the convention for this example.
API Reference
Bar/Column Tooltips
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
Area Tooltips
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
Line Tooltips
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
Scatter/Bubble Tooltips
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
Pie/Doughnut Tooltips
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
Histogram Tooltips
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
