JavaScript Charts: Background
This section describes how to change the background of a chart.
Background Fill
background.fill property accepts a colour string value.
background: {
fill: 'rgb(63, 127, 255)',
},
Background Image
The
url is required for the background image.
It is positioned in the center by default. The
left,
top,
right and
bottom properties specify the distance between the chart borders and the image. The
width and
height properties override the size of the image.
background: {
image: {
url: '...',
width: 50,
height: 50,
right: 10,
bottom: 10,
},
},
API Reference
Properties available on the
AgChartBackground interface.
Whether or not the background should be visible.
Colour of the chart background.
