An Ecosystem of Tools and Libraries
AdapTable
AdapTable for AG Grid is a powerful extension for the market-leading AG Grid Data Grid. AdapTable extends the powerful functionality provided by AG Grid to enable you to build data management applications unparalleled in power and sophistication, with features not previously available.
React
TypeScript
Angular
Extension
Dash AG Grid
An AG Grid wrapper for Dash Python: a low-code framework for rapidly building data apps in Python.
Python
Wrapper
Astro UXDS
Astro UXDS is a collection of guidelines, patterns and components for designing space-based user interface applications which provides a custom `Astro` theme for AG Grid.
React
Design System
Theme
Streamlit AG Grid
Streamlit is an open-source Python framework for machine learning and data science teams. This library, from Pablo Fonseca, implements AG Grid and AG Charts into Streamlit
Python
Wrapper
Nice GUI
NiceGUI is a Python UI component library which includes a wrapper for AG Grid. NiceGUI is used to write graphical user interfaces which run in the browser, so that developers can focus on writing Python code.
Python
Component Library
GoodData UI SDK
GoodData.UI is a TypeScript framework that includes a PivotTable component which is based on AG Grid. This framework is designed for building analytical applications on top of the GoodData platform, GoodData Cloud or GoodData.CN.
TypeScript
Component Library
Sky UX
Blackbaud's open source framework provides, amongst other components, a SKY UX-themed layout for AG Grid. Sky UX leverages reusable design patterns and components to create impactful, cohesive experiences across web applications.
Angular
Integration
AG Grid Svelte
AG Grid Svelte is a Svelte wrapper for AG Grid, designed to provide a seamless AG Grid integration to any Svelte project. This wrapper exposes all grid options and is fully compatible with AG Grid, up to v30.
Svelte
Wrapper
ipyaggrid
A wrapper for using AG Grid in Jupyter notebooks. The goal of this ipywidget is to harness the power of the excellent Javascript library ag-Grid
Python
Wrapper
Lowdefy
Lowdefy is a low-code wrapper for AG Grid (and other components) which helps you build internal tools, client portals, web apps, admin panels, dashboards, web sites, and CRUD apps with YAML or JSON.
React
Integration
Hoist UX Toolkit
A UX toolkit consisting of open-source libraries, including AG Grid. Built on a careful integration of server and client technologies, Hoist provides an opinionated yet flexible foundation for building and operating enterprise web applications.
React
Integration
Vuestic UI
Vuestic UI is an OpenSource Vue 3 based UI framework that provides ready-to-use frontend components, including AG Grid, that are easily configurable and speed up development of responsive & fast-loading web interfaces.
Vue
Component Library
Solid AG Grid
Solid AG Grid is a fully-featured and highly customizable JavaScript data grid. It delivers outstanding performance, has no 3rd party dependencies and integrates smoothly with Solid as Solid Component.
SolidJS
Wrapper
Cypress AG Grid
This plugin simplifies interacting with and validating against ag grid with Cypress, a testing framework for JavaScript. With Cypress, you can easily create tests for your modern web applications, debug them visually, and automatically run them in your continuous integration builds.
JavaScript
TypeScript
React
Angular
Vue
Utility
AG Grid Laravel Server Side Adapter
A Laravel (PHP) server-side adapter for AG Grid with support for filtering, sorting, exporting and server-side selection.
Laravel
Wrapper
AG Grid Playwright
A simple way to test AG Grid with Playwright. Extensible enough to cover the all of AG Grid's features.
JavaScript
TypeScript
React
Angular
Vue
Utility
React GEO
A React component library that has wrapped AG Grid, amongst a large number of other components, to help you build modern mapping applications. It is used in combination with React, OpenLayers and Ant Design.
React
Component Library
Grid Widget for BBJ
Based on AG Grid, Grid Widget is a Feature-rich grid component for BBj (Business Basic on Java) Based on HTML and JavaScript.
JavaScript
Wrapper
OpenMrs React Components
OpenMRS is a Medical Record System that incorporates AG Grid and is designed to simplify the development of software to support the delivery of health care in developing countries.
React
Component Library
OSharp
OSharp is a rapid development framework based on .Net6.0 that wraps AG Grid, enabling you to use AG Grid in your .Net6.0 apps.
.NET
Component Library
Otter
A modular framework for Angular that has incorporated AG Grid. The Otter project's goal is to provide a common platform to accelerate and facilitate the development of runtime customizable Angular based Web Applications
Angular
Framework
PortalJS
Leverages AG Grid, amongst other components, to help developers rapidly build rich data portals using a modern frontend framework
JavaScript
Framework
Feliz AG Grid
Feliz.AgGrid is an open-source package which allows you to use AG Grid inside a SAFE stack application all written in F#
React
Wrapper
Elm AG Grid
Elm integration for the Ag Grid data grid library.
JavaScript
Wrapper
Blazor AG Grid
Blazor-wrapped component for ag-Grid
.NET
Wrapper
SUI Base
Sui development environment and cookbook which leverages AG Grid for its data tables
Rust
Framework
AG Grid RS (Rust)
Rust bindings for the AG Grid JavaScript table library.
Rust
Wrapper
Baloise Design System
A design system which includes AG Grid as a reusable component and a custom style. The Baloise Design System components can be assembled together to build any number of applications.
JavaScript
React
Angular
Vue
Component Library
SBA Angular
Sinequa's Angular-based Search Based Application (SBA) Framework integrates the AG Grid library to display data from Sinequa indexes in the form of a grid view.
Angular
Framework
AG Grid OData
This library creates an Odata compliant provider for AG Grid. OData (Open Data Protocol) is an ISO/IEC approved, OASIS standard that defines a set of best practices for building and consuming RESTful APIs.
TypeScript
Framework