Search

Community Podcasts and Publications featuring AG Grid

The Future of AG Grid & AG Charts

In this short video the founder of AG Grid, Niall Crosby, shares how AG Grid became the leading JavaScript data grid for enterprise applications. An inspiring story, worth watching for anyone interested in enterprise architecture and how to grow a successful software company!

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail

Podcasts

AG Grid & Figma - What's Awesome and What's ComingApril, 2024
Diarmuid and Stephen come on the show to discuss AG Grid and their use of Figma to build out design systems and integrate it into their product development process. Come learn what a design system is, how AG Grid built one and how the company thinks about where and how design systems fit into their engineering team.
angular-plus-show.webp logoThe Angular Plus Show|Brian Love|Diarmuid MacCormac & Stephen Cooper
AG Grid with Stephen Cooper on Web Rush #212December, 2022
Stephen Cooper joins us to talk about AG Grid and his work helping developers figure out how best to use AG Grid in their projects. What are the pain points for using a grid? How do they determine sensible defaults? And advice for developers trying out AG Grid.
webrush.webp logoWeb Rush|John Papa|Stephen Cooper & Niall Crosby
Async Angular Testing and Introducing AG ChartsJuly, 2022
If you are testing an Angular application, then at some point, you will be required to test asynchronous behaviour. Today on the show, guests Stephen Cooper and Mona Peirov share about how you can validate your internal models with async Angular testing and integrate AG Charts into your workflows.
adventures-in-angular.webp logoAdventures in Angular|Charles Wood|Stephen Cooper & Mana Peirov
AgGrid: From Open Source to Successful Business ft. Niall Crosby - JSJ 504October, 2021
Niall Crosby, creator of AgGrid, joins the panel to discuss the journey from building an open source data grid used all over the world to providing support and enterprise features and running a successful business based on that same open source software.
javascript-jabber.webp logoJavaScript Jabber|AJ O'Neal|Niall Crosby
Bootstrapping a Successful StartupMay, 2021
Join the panelists of the Angular Show as we have the opportunity to spend some time with Niall Crosby, the founder, and CEO of AG Grid. Niall shares with us the story of how he got started building AG Grid, some of the early decisions he made, and how he was able to bootstrap and launch a successful startup.
angular-plus-show.webp logoThe Angular Plus Show|Brian Love|Niall Crosby

Blogs

Blog Cover Image

Introducing AG Charts Enterprise

Learn about the background of AG Charts, how we arrived where we are today, and what you can expect from our brand-new enterprise product.

Read article
Blog Cover Image

Whats New in AG Grid 31.2

What's New in AG Grid 31.2 - Updated Integrated Enterprise Charts Menu, Tooltips for truncated text, Export to Excel Table, Material Dark Theme

Read article
Blog Cover Image

What's New in AG Charts 9.2

What's New in AG Charts 9.2 - New Map Series types - geographic, lines and markers series, Rounded Corners for all Bar Series types

Read article
Blog Cover Image

AG Grid: A look back on 2023

A look back on 2023, reflecting on our achievements and to thank our community for their unwavering support

Read article