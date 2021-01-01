Angular Charts: Treemap Series
Treemap series is used to render hierarchical data structures or trees, where each node in the tree is represented by a rectangle, and the value of a node by the area of its rectangle.
The bigger the value, the bigger the rectangle is relative to its siblings. Also, parent nodes are represented by rectangles with areas that are the totals of their children.
If the nodes have no value, then their area is divided equally among siblings within their parent node.
The Ag-Charts treemap series uses a popular "squarified" tiling algorithm which tries to keep eash node's rectangle as square as possible.
Treemap series would be a great fit for visualizing a directory structure (the original purpose of the algorithm), components of a stock market index, shares of products within product categories, or sales breakdown by city, state, and country. And these are just a few examples.
Basic Configuration
cartesian and
polar charts are meant to be used with linear data or, in other words, arrays.
But since treemaps are used to render tree data, to create a basic treemap we need to use
another type of chart, a
hierarchy chart. A basic treemap configuration would therefore look
like this:
type: 'hierarchy',
data, // the root node of the hierarchy
series: [{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'label', // the name of the key to fetch the label value from
sizeKey: 'size', // the name of the key to fetch the value that will determine tile size
colorKey: 'color', // the name of the key to fetch the value that will determine tile color
}]
The
data should be a tree structure, where parent nodes use the
children property to list their children:
let data = {
label: 'Root',
children: [
{
label: 'Utilities',
children: [{
label: 'AWK',
size: 252
}]
},
...
]
}
Notice, that only the leaf nodes of a tree are required to have the
sizeKey property.
The size of the parent nodes will be automatically determined.
The
labelKey,
sizeKey and
colorKey configs can be omitted, if the node objects in your data
happen to have the
label,
size and
color fields.
Any treemap series covers the whole series area of a chart, so it doesn't make sense to have more than a single treemap series in a chart, even though it's technically supported.
Let's take a look at how we can use the treemap series to render a snapshot of the S&P 500 stock market index. Feel free to open this example in Plunker to enlarge the size of the component and notice how the treemap reveals more data as it grows bigger.
Stock Market Index Example
Alternative Configuration
Although not very common, treemaps can be used to show the hierarchy without emphasizing size.
In such a case, you can set the
colorKey to
undefined. This will make all sibling tiles within
the same parent have the same area (but not necessarily the same shape).
The org chart example below takes advantage of that by using the following config:
type: 'hierarchy',
data,
series: [{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'orgHierarchy',
sizeKey: undefined, // make all siblings within a parent the same size
colorKey: undefined, // use node depth value to determine the tile color
colorParents: true, // assign color to parent tiles based on their depth too (not just leaf tiles)
colorDomain: [0, 2, 4], // depth of 0 will correspond to 'red', of 2 to 'green' and so on
colorRange: ['red', 'green', 'blue'] // tiles with a depth of 1 will be a blend of 'red' and 'green'
}]
Organizational Chart Example
API Reference
title
The label configuration for the top-level parent tiles.
See title for more details.
subtitle
The label configuration for the children of the top-level parent tiles.
See subtitle for more details.
labels
Configuration for the tile labels.
See labels for more details.
labelKey
string
The name of the node key containing the label.
Default:
'label'
sizeKey
string
The name of the node key containing the size value.
Default:
'size'
colorKey
string
The name of the node key containing the color value. This value (along with
colorDomain and
colorRange configs) will be used to determine the tile color.
Default:
'color'
colorDomain
number[]
The domain the 'colorKey' values belong to. The domain can contain more than two stops, for example
[-5, 0, -5]. In that case the 'colorRange' should also use a matching number of colors.
Default:
'[-5, 5]'
colorRange
string[]
The color range to interpolate the numeric
colorDomain into. For example, if the
colorDomain is
[-5, 5] and
colorRange is
['red', 'green'], a
colorKey value of
-5 will be assigned the 'red' color,
5 - 'green' color and
0 a blend of 'red' and 'green'.
Default:
'['#cb4b3f', '#6acb64']'
colorParents
boolean
Whether or not to assign colors to non-leaf nodes based on 'colorKey'.
Default:
false
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
See tooltip for more details.
nodePadding
number
The amount
Default:
2
gradient
boolean
Whether or not to use gradients for treemap tiles.
Default:
true
cursor
string
The cursor to use for hovered treemap tiles. This config is identical to the CSS
cursor property.
Default:
'default'
title
The label configuration for the top-level parent tiles.
treemap: {
...
title: {
color?: string; // default: 'white'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold'
fontSize?: number; // default: 12
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
padding?: number; // default: 15
}
}
color
string
The colour of the text.
Default:
'white'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the legend.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the legend.
Default:
'bold'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the legend.
Default:
12
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the legend.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
padding
number
The amount of the tile's vertical space to reserve for the label.
Default:
15
subtitle
The label configuration for the children of the top-level parent tiles.
treemap: {
...
subtitle: {
color?: string; // default: 'white'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold'
fontSize?: number; // default: 9
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
padding?: number; // default: 13
}
}
color
string
The colour of the text.
Default:
'white'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the legend.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the legend.
Default:
'bold'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the legend.
Default:
9
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the legend.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
padding
number
The amount of the tile's vertical space to reserve for the label.
Default:
13
labels
Configuration for the tile labels.
treemap: {
...
labels: {
large?: Large;
medium?: Medium;
small?: Small;
color?: Color;
}
}
large
The label configuration for the large leaf tiles.
See large for more details.
medium
The label configuration for the medium-sized leaf tiles.
See medium for more details.
small
The label configuration for the small leaf tiles.
See small for more details.
color
The configuration for the labels showing the value of the 'colorKey'.
See color for more details.
large
The label configuration for the large leaf tiles.
treemap: {
...
labels: {
...
large: {
color?: string; // default: 'white'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold'
fontSize?: number; // default: 18
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
}
}
}
color
string
The colour of the text.
Default:
'white'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the legend.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the legend.
Default:
'bold'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the legend.
Default:
18
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the legend.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
medium
The label configuration for the medium-sized leaf tiles.
treemap: {
...
labels: {
...
medium: {
color?: string; // default: 'white'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold'
fontSize?: number; // default: 14
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
}
}
}
color
string
The colour of the text.
Default:
'white'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the legend.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the legend.
Default:
'bold'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the legend.
Default:
14
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the legend.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
small
The label configuration for the small leaf tiles.
treemap: {
...
labels: {
...
small: {
color?: string; // default: 'white'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold'
fontSize?: number; // default: 10
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
}
}
}
color
string
The colour of the text.
Default:
'white'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the legend.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the legend.
Default:
'bold'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the legend.
Default:
10
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the legend.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
color
The configuration for the labels showing the value of the 'colorKey'.
treemap: {
...
labels: {
...
color: {
color?: string; // default: 'white'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold'
fontSize?: number; // default: 12
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
}
}
}
color
string
The colour of the text.
Default:
'white'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the legend.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the legend.
Default:
'bold'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the legend.
Default:
12
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the legend.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
treemap: {
...
tooltip: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
renderer?: Function;
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about bar and column series.