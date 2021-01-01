Angular Charts: Events

This section explains how to listen and respond to various chart and series events.

Series Events

Example: nodeClick Event

This example shows how the nodeClick event listener can be used to listen to column clicks. Notice the following:

Whenever a column is clicked, an alert message is shown with information about that column.

The event listener pulls extra information from the object containing the column's value and shows it in the alert dialog as well. In this case the breakdown of sales numbers by brand name.

Example: Toggling node's selected state

This example shows how the nodeClick event listener can be used to toggle each node's selected state. Notice how we also provide:

a marker formatter to make selected nodes stand out

set the series' cursor property to pointer to indicate that a node is clickable when hovered

Also note how we call the event.series.update() method to redraw the series after altering one of its data points.

nodeClick Event

Fired when this series' node is clicked. Depending on the type of series, a node can mean a bar or a pie slice, or a marker, such as a line or an area series marker.

A node is typically associated with a single element from the chart.data or series.data array, unless the node represents an aggregation of values, as is the case with histogram series bins.

Each series fires its own version of the nodeClick event, as described below. But generally speaking every nodeClick event contains:

the series the node belongs to

the node belongs to the piece of chart data or datum

the specific keys in that datum that were used to fetch the values represented by the clicked node

Note that the datum object is untyped and can contain keys that are not plotted by the chart, and that you can access in the event listener when a node is clicked.

Bar/Column series

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a bar/column node is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: BarSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; }

Line series

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a line series node (marker) is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: LineSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; }

Area series

No events yet.

Scatter series

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a scatter series node (marker) is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: ScatterSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; sizeKey?: string; }

Pie series

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a pie slice is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: PieSeries; datum: any; angleKey: string; radiusKey?: string; }

Histogram series

nodeClick Function The listener to call when a histogram bar is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: HistogramSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; }

Note that the datum in this case is not an element from the chart.data or series.data array provided by the user. It's a histogram bin, which represents an aggregated value of one or more datum s, where the datums themselves can be accessed via the datum.data property.

For example, to get all x values used by the bin, one could so the following:

for ( var element of event . datum . data ) { console . log ( element [ event . xKey ] ) ; }

Chart Events

Example: seriesNodeClick Event

This example shows how to listen to nodeClick events of all series at once by subscribing to the chart's seriesNodeClick event.

In this case, instead of adding the nodeClick event to both line and column series individually, we listen to the seriesNodeClick event on the chart. Notice the following:

Whenever a column or line marker is clicked, an alert message is shown with information about that series node.

The ID of the series that contains the clicked node is also logged.

seriesNodeClick Event

Fired when a node of any series in the chart is clicked. In case a chart has multiple series, it can be handy to be able to provide a single listener that will be called when a node is clicked in any of them.

In this case the contents of the event object passed to the listener will depend on the type of series the clicked node belongs to.