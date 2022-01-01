At AG Grid, our mission is simple: Build the best datagrid in the world.

Born out of frustration with existing solutions, AG Grid evolved from a side project to becoming the leading JavaScript datagrid on the market. We are a company built by developers for developers, and - true to our roots - we offer AG Grid Community: a free and open-source project that delivers world class grid performance. AG Grid Enterprise is our commercially-licensed offering which has enjoyed widespread adoption and facilitates us to keep delivering on our mission.

Our story is proof that necessity is the mother of invention. During his time working in London-based financial institutions, Niall Crosby - founder and CEO - struggled to find any datagrid component that could deliver the performance required in tandem with a complete feature list. This struggle ultimately led Niall to pulling out the keyboard one Christmas holiday period and starting AG Grid as a side project. This was then released as open source and quickly developed a following.

Niall found himself having to devote considerable time and effort to maintaining AG Grid, even fielding feature requests from users. It became apparent that this thing had legs - and the idea of AG Grid Enterprise took seed in Niall’s mind. A little over one year after the project started the first commercial version was launched.

Today, AG Grid is a self-funded, bootstrapped company with thousands of customers globally. Our product has resonated in the market - as our users face the same challenges Niall did - and this has been central to our rapid growth. And we’re not stopping here: we are working on the next great features to continue our mission.