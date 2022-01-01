About AG Grid
Our Mission
At AG Grid, our mission is simple: Build the best datagrid in the world.
Born out of frustration with existing solutions, AG Grid evolved from a side project to becoming the leading JavaScript datagrid on the market. We are a company built by developers for developers, and - true to our roots - we offer AG Grid Community: a free and open-source project that delivers world class grid performance. AG Grid Enterprise is our commercially-licensed offering which has enjoyed widespread adoption and facilitates us to keep delivering on our mission.
Our story is proof that necessity is the mother of invention. During his time working in London-based financial institutions, Niall Crosby - founder and CEO - struggled to find any datagrid component that could deliver the performance required in tandem with a complete feature list. This struggle ultimately led Niall to pulling out the keyboard one Christmas holiday period and starting AG Grid as a side project. This was then released as open source and quickly developed a following.
Niall found himself having to devote considerable time and effort to maintaining AG Grid, even fielding feature requests from users. It became apparent that this thing had legs - and the idea of AG Grid Enterprise took seed in Niall’s mind. A little over one year after the project started the first commercial version was launched.
Today, AG Grid is a self-funded, bootstrapped company with thousands of customers globally. Our product has resonated in the market - as our users face the same challenges Niall did - and this has been central to our rapid growth. And we’re not stopping here: we are working on the next great features to continue our mission.
Our Principles
We believe that a datagrid should be agnostic to the framework that developers choose. This allows flexibility and future-proofs your development. This is also where the 'ag' in AG Grid comes from.
Our experience is in building Enterprise applications: we know that the datagrid is at the core of an Enterprise application, and needs to deliver performance and a rich feature set.
We give away what others charge for. AG Grid Community provides all of the features of our competition. We only charge when we go above and beyond, with features that other grids don’t provide.
The Dev Team
Niall Crosby
CEO / CTO
Rob Clarke
Head of Engineering
Sean Landsman
Lead Developer, Frameworks
Guilherme Lopes
Lead Developer, UI
Stephen Cooper
Developer, Grid Core
Alan Treadway
Developer, Grid Core
Mana Peirov
Developer, Data Visualisation
Alberto Gutierrez
Head of Customer Services
Shuheb Ahmed
Developer
Bamdad Fard
Developer
Louis Moore
Developer
Marats Stelihs
Developer
Kiril Matev
Technical Product Manager
Viqas Hussain
Lead Developer, E-commerce
Alan Richardson
Digital Marketing
The Operations Team
Dimo Iliev
Managing Director
Simon Kenny
Sales Director
Nathan Gauge-Klein
General Counsel
Victoria Tennant
Renewals Team Manager
Dimple Unalkat
Initials Team Manager
Sachshell Rhoden
Sales Operations Manager
Alison Bunworth
Business Development Manager
Rob Dunkiert
Customer Experience Manager
Ryan Short
Customer Experience Manager
Seweety Kumar
Customer Experience Manager
Kathryn Knapman
PA to CEO and Office Manager
Contact Us
Our AddressAG Grid Ltd.
Bank Chambers
6 Borough High Street
London
SE1 9QQ
United Kingdom
Email Enquiries: info@ag-grid.com
Want to work with us?
We are always looking for Javascript Developers with Enterprise Applications experience.
Check the jobs board.