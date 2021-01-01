Vue Grid: Use with RxJS

It is possible to use RxJS with AG Grid - with the rich API and numerous Data Update Options the two can interoperate very well.

There are many ways you can use RxJS with AG Grid. Below we describe two ways to do updates: One that processes just updated rows, and another that supplies the full Row Dataset but with altered rows within it.

In this example we provide the initial data via a subscription, then provide updates via another.

The second subscription only provides changed rows - it does not provide the full dataset once again.

To efficiently process this data we need the following:

A unique key per row - we do this by making use of the getRowNodeId callback:

< ag - grid - vue [ getRowNodeId ] = "getRowNodeId" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . getRowNodeId = data => { return data . code ; } ;

A manner of letting AG Grid know the type of update we're doing - for this we make use of the Transaction method:

updates . subscribe ( updates => this . gridApi . applyTransaction ( { update : updates } ) ) ;

With these two pieces of code we can supply the updates to AG Grid and the grid will only re-render the changes rows, resulting in much improved performance.

In this example we provide the initial data via a subscription, then provide updates via another, as above.

This time however the second subscription has the full row data, with altered row data within the full dataset.

To efficiently process this data we need two things:

A unique key per row - we do this by making use of the getRowNodeId callback.

callback. A manner of letting AG Grid know that we're supplying the full data again, but with altered data within - for this we make use of the Immutable Data method.

< ag - grid - vue [ getRowNodeId ] = "getRowNodeId" [ immutableData ] = "immutableData" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . getRowNodeId = data => { return data . code ; } ; this . immutableData = true ;

With this configuration we can supply the updates to AG Grid and the grid will only re-render the changed rows, resulting in much improved performance.