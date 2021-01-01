Vue Grid: Row Styles
Row customisation can be achieved in the following ways:
- Row Style: Providing a CSS style for the rows.
- Row Class: Providing a CSS class for the rows.
- Row Class Rules: Providing rules for applying CSS classes.
Each of these approaches are presented in the following sections.
Row Style
You can add CSS styles to each row in the following ways:
rowStyle: Property to set style for all rows. Set to an object of key (style names) and values (style values).
getRowStyle: Callback to set style for each row individually.
<ag-grid-vue
[rowStyle]="rowStyle"
[getRowStyle]="getRowStyle"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
// set background colour on every row, this is probably bad, should be using CSS classes
this.rowStyle = { background: 'black' };
// set background colour on even rows again, this looks bad, should be using CSS classes
this.getRowStyle = params => {
if (params.node.rowIndex % 2 === 0) {
return { background: 'red' };
}
};
Row Class
You can add CSS classes to each row in the following ways:
rowClass: Property to set CSS class for all rows. Provide either a string (class name) or array of strings (array of class names).
getRowClass: Callback to set class for each row individually.
<ag-grid-vue
[rowClass]="rowClass"
[getRowClass]="getRowClass"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
// all rows assigned CSS class 'my-green-class'
this.rowClass = 'my-green-class';
// all even rows assigned 'my-shaded-effect'
this.getRowClass = params => {
if (params.node.rowIndex % 2 === 0) {
return 'my-shaded-effect';
}
};
Row Class Rules
You can define rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes via the grid option
rowClassRules. These rules are provided as a JavaScript map where the keys are class names and the values are expressions that if evaluated to
true, the class gets used. The expression can either be a JavaScript function, or a string which is treated as a shorthand for a function by the grid.
The following snippet shows
rowClassRules that use functions and the value from the year column:
<ag-grid-vue
[rowClassRules]="rowClassRules"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.rowClassRules = {
// apply green to 2008
'rag-green-outer': function(params) { return params.data.year === 2008; },
// apply amber 2004
'rag-amber-outer': function(params) { return params.data.year === 2004; },
// apply red to 2000
'rag-red-outer': function(params) { return params.data.year === 2000; }
};
All rowStyle, rowClass and rowClassRules functions take a params object that implements the following interface:
interface RowClassParams {
// The row (from the rowData array, where value was taken) been rendered.
data: any;
// The node associated to this row
node: RowNode;
// The index of the row about to be rendered
rowIndex: number;
// If compiling to Angular, is the row's child scope, otherwise null.
$scope: any;
// A reference to the AG Grid API.
api: GridApi;
// A reference to the AG Grid Column API.
columnApi: ColumnApi;
// If provided in gridOptions, a context object
context: any;
}
As an alternative, you can also provide shorthands of the functions using an expression. An expression is evaluated by the grid by executing the string as if it were a Javascript expression. The expression has the following attributes available to it (mapping the the attributes of the equivalent params object):
ctx: maps context
node: maps node
data: maps data
rowIndex: maps rowIndex
api: maps the grid api
The following snippet shows
rowClassRules applying classes to rows using expressions on an age column value:
<ag-grid-vue
[rowClassRules]="rowClassRules"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.rowClassRules = {
'rag-green': 'data.age < 20',
'rag-amber': 'data.age >= 20 && data.age < 25',
'rag-red': 'data.age >= 25',
};
Refresh of Styles
If you refresh a row, or a cell is updated due to editing, the
rowStyle,
rowClass and
rowClassRules are all applied again. This has the following effect:
- rowStyle: All new styles are applied. If a new style is the same as an old style, the new style overwrites the old style.
- rowClass: All new classes are applied. Old classes are not removed so be aware that classes will accumulate. If you want to remove old classes, then use rowClassRules.
- rowClassRules: Rules that return true will have the class applied the second time. Rules that return false will have the class removed second time.
Example Row Class Rules
The example below demonstrates
rowClassRules:
rowClassRulesare used to apply the class
sick-days-warningwhen the number of sick days > 5 and <= 7, and the class
sick-days-breachis applied when the number of sick days >= 8.
- The grid re-evaluates the rowClassRules when the data is changed. The example
shows changing the data in the three different ways:
rowNode.setDataValue,
rowNode.setDataand
api.applyTransaction. See Updating Data for details on these update functions.
Highlighting Rows and Columns
The classes
ag-row-hover and
ag-column-hover are added to cells as the mouse is hovered over a cell's row or column.
The example below demonstrates the following:
- CSS class
ag-row-hoverhas background colour added to it, so when you hover over a cell, the row will be highlighted.
- CSS class
ag-column-hoverhas background colour added to it, so when you hover over a cell or a header, the column will be highlighted.
- If you hover over a header group, all columns in the group will be highlighted.