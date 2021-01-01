Vue Grid: Row Pinning
Pinned rows appear either above or below the normal rows of a table. This feature in other grids is also known as Frozen Rows or Floating Rows.
To put pinned rows into your grid, set
pinnedTopRowData or
pinnedBottomRowData
in the same way as you would set normal data into
rowData.
After the grid is created, you can update the pinned rows by calling
api.setPinnedTopRowData(rows)
and
setPinnedBottomRowData(rows).
Cell Editing
Cell editing can take place as normal on pinned rows.
Cell Rendering
Cell rendering can take place as normal on pinned rows. There is an additional
colDef.pinnedRowCellRenderer property you can use to give a pinned row cell a
different
cellRenderer to the other cells. If both
cellRenderer and
pinnedRowCellRenderer
are provided, pinned rows will use
pinnedRowCellRenderer over
cellRenderer.
Example
The example below shows pinned rows. Select the number of rows you want to pin at the top and the bottom using the selection above the grid.
In this example we're using Components to render custom pinned row values for Athlete and Age (colour blue and italics respectively).
Non Supported Items
Pinned rows are not part of the main row model. For this reason, the following is not possible:
- Sorting: Pinned rows cannot be sorted.
- Filtering: Pinned rows are not filtered.
- Row Grouping: Pinned rows cannot be grouped.
- Row Selection: Pinned rows cannot be selected.