Vue Grid: Fill Handle
When working with a Range Selection, a Fill Handle allows you to run operations on cells as you adjust the size of the range.
Enabling the Fill Handle
To enable the Fill Handle, simply set
enableFillHandle to
true in the
gridOptions.
The
fillHandleDirection property can be set to
x,
y and
xy in the
gridOptions to force the preferred axis for the
Fill Handle. This value is
xy by default.
It's important to note that if you enable both
enableFillHandle and
enableRangeHandle, the Fill Handle will take precedence.
Example: Range Selection with Fill Handle
The example below demonstrates the basic features of the fill handle:
- When a range of numbers is selected and that range is extended, the Grid will detect the linear progression of the selected items and fill the extra cells with calculated values.
- When a range of strings or a mix of strings and numbers are selected and that range is extended, the range items will be copied in order until all new cells have been properly filled.
- When a range of numbers is selected and the range is increased while pressing the Alt/Option key, the behaviour will be the same as when a range of strings or mixed values is selected.
- When a single cell is selected and the range is increased, the value of that cell will be copied to the cells added to the range.
- When a single cell containing a number value is selected and the range is increased while pressing the Alt/Option key, that value will be incremented (or decremented if dragging to the left or up) by the value of one until all new cells have been filled.
- When reducing the size of the range, cells that are no longer part of the range will be cleared (set to
null).
Example: Reducing the Range Size
If the behaviour for decreasing selection needs to be prevented, the flag
suppressClearOnFillReduction should be set to
true.
Custom User Function
Often there is a need to use a custom method to fill values instead of simply copying values or increasing number values using linear progression. In these scenarios, the
fillOperation callback should be used.
The interface for
fillOperation is as follows:
// function for fillOperation
function fillOperation(params: FillOperationParams) => any;
// interface for params
interface FillOperationParams {
event: MouseEvent, // the MouseEvent that generated the fill operation
values: any[], // the values that have been processed by the fill operation
initialValues: any[], // the values that were present before processing started
currentIndex: number, // index of the current processed value
currentCellValue: any, // the current value of the cell being `filled`
api: GridApi, // the grid API
columnApi: ColumnApi, // the grid Column API
context: any, // the context
direction: string // 'up', 'down', 'left' or 'right'
column?: Column, // only present if direction is 'up' / 'down'
rowNode?: RowNode // only present if direction is 'left' / 'right'
}
// example fillOperation
gridOptions.fillOperation = function(params) {
return 'Foo';
}
If a
fillOperation callback is provided, the fill handle will always run it. If the current values are not
relevant to the
fillOperation function that was provided,
false should be returned to allow
the grid to process the values as it normally would.
Example: Using Custom User Functions
The example below will use the custom
fillOperation for the Day of the week column, but it will use the default operation for any other column.