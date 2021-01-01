Vue Grid: Grid Events

This is a list of the events that the grid raises. You can register callbacks for these events through the GridOptions interface.

The name of the callback is constructed by prefixing the event name with on . For example, the callback for the cellClicked event is gridOptions.onCellClicked .

TypeScript users can take advantage of the events' interfaces. You can construct the interface name by suffixing the event name with Event . For example, the cellClicked event uses the interface CellClickedEvent .

See the Event Properties and Hierarchy section below to find out what properties each event has.

Selection cellClicked Cell is clicked. cellDoubleClicked Cell is double clicked. cellFocused Cell is focused. cellMouseOver Mouse entered cell. cellMouseOut Mouse left cell. cellMouseDown Mouse down on cell. rowClicked Row is clicked. rowDoubleClicked Row is double clicked. rowSelected Row is selected or deselected. selectionChanged Row selection is changed. Use the grid API to get the new row selected. cellContextMenu Cell is right clicked. rangeSelectionChanged A change to range selection has occurred. Editing cellValueChanged Value has changed after editing. rowValueChanged A cell's value within a row has changed. This event corresponds to Full Row Editing only. cellEditingStarted Editing a cell has started. cellEditingStopped Editing a cell has stopped. rowEditingStarted cellEditingStarted will be fired for each individual cell. This event corresponds to Editing a row has started (when row editing is enabled). When row editing, this event will be fired once andwill be fired for each individual cell. This event corresponds to Full Row Editing only. rowEditingStopped cellEditingStopped will be fired for each individual cell. This event corresponds to Editing a row has stopped (when row editing is enabled). When row editing, this event will be fired once andwill be fired for each individual cell. This event corresponds to Full Row Editing only. pasteStart Paste operation has started. See Clipboard Events pasteEnd Paste operation has ended. See Clipboard Events Sort and Filter sortChanged Sort has changed. The grid also listens for this and updates the model. filterChanged Filter has been modified and applied. filterModified Filter was modified but not applied. Used when filters have 'Apply' buttons. Row Drag and Drop rowDragEnter A drag has started, or dragging was already started and the mouse has re-entered the grid having previously left the grid. rowDragMove The mouse has moved while dragging. rowDragLeave The mouse has left the grid while dragging. rowDragEnd The drag has finished over the grid. Columns columnVisible A column, or group of columns, was hidden / shown. columnPinned A column, or group of columns, was pinned / unpinned. columnResized A column was resized. columnMoved A column was moved. To find out when the column move is finished you can use the dragStopped event below. columnRowGroupChanged A row group column was added or removed. columnValueChanged A value column was added or removed. columnPivotModeChanged The pivot mode flag was changed. columnPivotChanged A pivot column was added, removed or order changed. columnGroupOpened A column group was opened / closed. newColumnsLoaded User set new columns. gridColumnsChanged The list of grid columns changed. displayedColumnsChanged The list of displayed columns changed. This can result from columns open / close, column move, pivot, group, etc. virtualColumnsChanged The list of rendered columns changed (only columns in the visible scrolled viewport are rendered by default). columnEverythingChanged Shotgun - gets called when either a) new columns are set or b) columnApi.setState() is used, so everything has changed. Miscellaneous gridReady GridReadyEvent The grid has initialised. The name 'ready' was influenced by the author's time programming the Commodore 64. Use this event if, for example, you need to use the grid's API to fix the columns to size. gridSizeChanged GridSizeChangedEvent The size of the grid div has changed. In other words, the grid was resized. modelUpdated ModelUpdatedEvent Displayed rows have changed. Triggered after sort, filter or tree expand / collapse events. firstDataRendered FirstDataRendereredEvent Fired the first time data is rendered into the grid. rowGroupOpened RowGroupOpenedEvent A row group was opened or closed. expandOrCollapseAll ExpandCollapseAllEvent Fired when calling either of the API methods expandAll() or collapseAll() . paginationChanged PaginationChangedEvent Triggered every time the paging state changes. Some of the most common scenarios for this event to be triggered are: The page size changes

The current shown page is changed

New data is loaded onto the grid pinnedRowDataChanged PinnedRowDataChangedEvent The client has set new pinned row data into the grid. virtualRowRemoved VirtualRowRemovedEvent A row was removed from the DOM, for any reason. Use to clean up resources (if any) used by the row. viewportChanged ViewportChangedEvent Which rows are rendered in the DOM has changed. bodyScroll BodyScrollEvent The body was scrolled horizontally or vertically. dragStarted DragStartedEvent When dragging starts. This could be any action that uses the grid's Drag and Drop service, e.g. Column Moving, Column Resizing, Range Selection, Fill Handle, etc. dragStopped DragStoppedEvent When dragging stops. This could be any action that uses the grid's Drag and Drop service, e.g. Column Moving, Column Resizing, Range Selection, Fill Handle, etc. rowDataChanged RowDataChangedEvent The client has set new data into the grid using api.setRowData() or by changing the rowData bound property. rowDataUpdated RowDataUpdatedEvent The client has updated data for the grid using api.applyTransaction(transaction) or by changing the rowData bound property with immutableData=true . toolPanelVisibleChanged ToolPanelVisibleChangedEvent The tool panel was hidden or shown. Use api.isToolPanelShowing() to get status. componentStateChanged ComponentStateChangedEvent Only used by React, Angular and VueJS AG Grid components (not used if doing plain JavaScript or Angular 1.x). If the grid receives changes due to bound properties, this event fires after the grid has finished processing the change. animationQueueEmpty AnimationQueueEmptyEvent The grid draws rows and cells using animation frames. This event gets fired when the animation frame queue is empty. Normally used in conjunction with api.isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty() so user can check if animation frame is pending, and if so then can be notified when no animation frames are pending. Useful if your application needs to know when drawing of the grid is no longer pending, e.g. for sending to a printer. asyncTransactionsFlushed AsyncTransactionsFlushed Async transactions have been applied. Contains a list of all transaction results. cellKeyDown CellKeyDownEvent | FullWidthCellKeyDownEvent keyDown happened on a cell. See DOM eventhappened on a cell. See Keyboard Events cellKeyPress CellKeyPressEvent | FullWidthCellKeyPressEvent keyPress happened on a cell. See DOM eventhappened on a cell. See Keyboard Events

Event Properties and Hierarchy

Below shows the event hierarchy and properties. All properties are inherited. For example the CellValueChangedEvent interface has the following properties:

interface CellValueChangedEvent { type , api , columnApi , node , data , rowIndex , rowPinned , context , event , column , colDef , value , oldValue , newValue }