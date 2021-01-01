Vue Grid: Tooltip Component
Tooltip components allow you to add your own tooltips to the grid's column headers and cells. Use these when the provided tooltip component or the default browser tooltip do not meet your requirements.
Simple Tooltip Component
Below is a simple example of an a tooltip component:
const MyTooltipComponent = {
template: `
<div class="custom-tooltip" v-bind:style="{ backgroundColor: color }">
<p><span>{{ data.athlete }}</span></p>
<p><span>Country: </span>{{ data.country }}</p>
<p><span>Total: </span>{{ data.total }}</p>
</div>
`,
data: function () {
return {
color: null,
athlete: null,
country: null,
total: null
};
},
beforeMount() {
this.data = this.params.api.getDisplayedRowAtIndex(this.params.rowIndex).data;
this.color = this.params.color || 'white';
}
}
Example: Custom Tooltip
The example below demonstrates how to provide custom tooltips to the grid. Notice the following:
- The Custom Tooltip Component is supplied by name via
colDef.tooltipComponent.
- The Custom Tooltip Parameters (for tooltip background color) are supplied using
colDef.tooltipComponentParams.
- Tooltips are displayed instantly by setting
tooltipShowDelay to
0.
- Tooltips will be shown for the
athlete and
country columns
Tooltip Component Interface
Any valid Vue component can be a tool panel component.
When a custom tooltip component is instantiated then the following will be made available on
this.params:
interface ITooltipParams {
location: string; // what part of the application is showing the tooltip, e.g. 'cell', 'header', 'menuItem' etc
api: GridApi; // the grid API
columnApi: ColumnApi; // the column API
context: any; // the grid context
value?: any; // the value to be rendered by the tooltip
/* Column Params (N/A within some components like the Menu Item) */
colDef?: any; // the grid colDef
column?: any; // the column bound to this tooltip
/* Row and Cell Params (N/A with headerTooltips) */
valueFormatted?: any; // the formatted value to be rendered by the tooltip
rowIndex?: number; // the index of the row containing the cell rendering the tooltip
node?: any; // the row node
data?: any; // the row node data
}
Registering Custom Tooltip Components
See the registering custom components section for details on registering and using custom tooltip components.
Default Browser Tooltip
If you don't want to use the grid's tooltip component, you can use the
enableBrowserTooltips config to use the browser's default tooltip. The grid will simply set an element's title attribute to display the tooltip.
Tooltip Show Delay
By default, when you hover on an item, it will take 2 seconds for the tooltip to be displayed. If you need to change this delay, the
tooltipShowDelay config should be used, which is set in milliseconds.
The show delay will have no effect if you are using browser tooltips, as they are controlled entirely by the browser.
Showing Blank Values
The grid will not show a tooltip if there is no value to show. This is the default behaviour as the simplest form of tooltip will show the value it is provided without any additional information. In this case, it would be strange to show the tooltip with no value as that would show as a blank box.
This can be a problem if you wish a tooltip to display for blank values. For example, you might want to display a tooltip saying "This cell has no value" instead. To achieve this, you should utilise
tooltipValueGetter to return something different when the value is blank.
The example below shows both displaying and not displaying the tooltip for blank values. Note the following:
- The first three rows have athlete values of
undefined,
nulland
''(empty string).
- The column Athlete Col 1 uses
tooltipFieldfor the tooltip field. When there is no value (the first three rows) no tooltip is displayed.
- The column Athlete Col 2 uses
tooltipValueGetterfor the tooltip field. The value getter will return a value (an object) regardless of whether the value to display is empty or not. This ensures the tooltip gets displayed even when no cell value is present.
Header Tooltip with Custom Tooltip
When we want to display a header tooltip, we set the
headerTooltip config as a
string, and that string will be displayed as the tooltip. However, when working with custom tooltips we set
colDef.tooltipComponent to assign the column's tooltip component and the
headerTooltip value will passed to the
params object.
If
headerTooltip is not present, the tooltip will not be rendered.
The example below shows how to set a custom tooltip to a header and to a grouped header. Note the following:
- The column Athlete Col 1 does not have a
tooltipComponentso it will render the value set in its
headerTooltipconfig.
- The column Athlete Col 2 uses
tooltipComponentso the the value in
headerTooltipis passed to the tooltipComponent
paramsto be used.
- The
tooltipComponentdetects that it's being rendered by a header because the
paramsobject does not contain a
rowIndexvalue.
Example: Tooltips With Row Groups
The example below shows how to use the default tooltip component with group columns. Because the group column has no real field assigned to it, the
tooltipValueGetter function must be used.
Mouse Tracking
The example below enables mouse tracking to demonstrate a scenario where tooltips need to follow the cursor. To enable this feature, set the
tooltipMouseTrack to true in the gridOptions.
Example: Using Browser Tooltips
The example below demonstrates how to use the default browser tooltips.
