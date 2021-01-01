Vue Grid: Status Bar Panels (Components)
Status Bar Panels allow you to add your own components to the grid's Status Bar. Use this when the provided status bar components do not meet your requirements.
Simple Status Bar Component
Below is a simple example of an a status bar component:
const MyStatusBarComponent = {
template: `<input style="padding: 5px; margin: 5px" type="button" v-on:click="onClick" value="Click Me For Selected Row Count"/>`,
methods: {
onClick() {
alert('Selected Row Count: ' + this.params.api.getSelectedRows().length)
}
}
}
Status Bar Panel Interface
Any valid Vue component can be a status bar component.
When a custom status bar component is instantiated then the following will be made available on
this.params:
Status Panel Parameters
The method init(params) takes a params object with the items listed below.
interface IStatusPanelParams {
// The grid API
api: GridApi,
// The colum API
columnApi: ColumnApi,
// The context for this grid. See section on Context
context: any;
}
Configuring Status Bar Panels
In order to add new components to the Status Bar (or to configure the provided
agAggregationComponent component) you need to provide the components and any associated information to
statusBar:
this.gridOptions = {
statusBar: {
statusPanels: [
{
statusPanel: 'statusBarComponent'
},
{
statusPanel: 'agAggregationComponent',
statusPanelParams : {
// only show count and sum ('min', 'max', 'avg' won't be shown)
aggFuncs: ['count', 'sum']
}
}
]
},
// ...other properties
}
In the configuration above we've specified a custom component (
statusBarComponent) as well as the provided
agAggregationComponent component.
Order is important here - the order of the components provided will determine the order in which they're rendered, from left to right.
Initialisation of Status Bar Components
Please refer to the documentation here.
Accessing Status Bar Panel Instances
After the grid has created an instance of a status bar component it is possible to access that instance. This is useful if you want to call a method that you provide on the status bar component that has nothing to do with the operation of the grid. Accessing a status bar component is done using the grid API
getStatusPanel(key).
If your are using a framework component then the returned object is a wrapper and you can get the underlying status bar component using
getFrameworkComponentInstance()
// example - get status bar component
const statusBarComponent = gridOptions.api.getStatusPanel('statusBarCompKey');
if (statusBarComponent) {
componentInstance = statusBarComponent.getFrameworkComponentInstance();
}
The example below shows using
getStatusPanel: