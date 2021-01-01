Vue Grid: Column Properties

field The field of the row to get the cells data from.

colId The unique ID to give the column. This is optional. If missing, the ID will default to the field. If both field and colId are missing, a unique ID will be generated. This ID is used to identify the column in the API for sorting, filtering etc.

type A comma separated string or array of strings containing ColumnType keys which can be used as a template for a column. This helps to reduce duplication of properties when you have a lot of common column properties.

width Initial width in pixels for the cell.

defaultWidth Same as 'width', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

minWidth Minimum width in pixels for the cell.

maxWidth Maximum width in pixels for the cell.

flex width when the goal is to fill the remaining empty space of the grid. See Used instead ofwhen the goal is to fill the remaining empty space of the grid. See Column Flex

initialFlex Same as 'flex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

filter

filterFramework Filter component to use for this column. Set to true to use the default filter.

filterParams Custom params to be passed to filter component.

floatingFilter boolean Whether to show a floating filter for this column. Default: false

floatingFilterComponent

floatingFilterComponentFramework Floating filter component to use for this column.

floatingFilterComponentParams Custom params to be passed to floatingFilterComponent or floatingFilterComponentFramework .

hide boolean Set to true for this column to be hidden. You might think it would make more sense to call this field visible and mark it false to hide, but we want all default values to be false and we want columns to be visible by default. Default: false

initialHide Same as 'hide', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

pinned Pin a column to one side. Options: 'left' , 'right'

initialPinned Same as 'pinned', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

lockPosition boolean Set to true to always have this column displayed first. Default: false

lockVisible boolean Set to true to block making column visible / hidden via the UI (API will still work). Default: false

lockPinned boolean Set to true to block pinning column via the UI (API will still work). Default: false

sortable boolean Set to true to allow sorting on this column. Default: false

sort Set to sort this column. Options: null , 'asc' , 'desc'

initialSort Same as 'sort', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

sortIndex If doing multi-sort by default, the order which column sorts are applied.

initialSortIndex Same as 'sortIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

sortingOrder Array defining the order in which sorting occurs (if sorting is enabled). Options: null , 'asc' , 'desc'

resizable boolean Set to true to allow column to be resized. Default: false

headerTooltip Tooltip for the column header

tooltipField The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell.

tooltipValueGetter Function Callback that should return the string used for a tooltip. tooltipValueGetter = ( params: TooltipValueGetterParams ) => string; interface TooltipValueGetterParams { api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; colDef: ColDef; column: Column; context: Context; value?: any; valueFormatted?: any; rowIndex?: number; node?: RowNode; data?: any; }

checkboxSelection boolean boolean or Function . Set to true (or return true from function) to render a selection checkbox in the column. Default: false

rowDrag boolean boolean or Function . Set to true (or return true from function) to allow row dragging. Default: false

rowDragText Function A callback that should return a string to be displayed by the rowDragComp while dragging a row. If this callback is not set, the current cell value will be used. rowDragText = (params: RowDragTextParams) => string; interface RowDragTextParams { rowNode: RowNode; columns: Column[]; defaultTextValue: string; }

dndSource boolean boolean or Function . Set to true (or return true from function) to allow dragging for native drag and drop. Default: false

dndSourceOnRowDrag Function to allow custom drag functionality for native drag and drop.

cellStyle The style to give a particular cell. See Cell Style

cellClass The class to give a particular cell. See Cell Class

cellClassRules Rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes. See Cell Class Rules

editable boolean Set to true if this column is editable, otherwise false . Can also be a function to have different rows editable. Default: false

onCellValueChanged(params) Callback for after the value of a cell has changed, either due to editing or the application calling api.setValue() .

cellRenderer

cellRendererFramework cellRenderer to use for this column.

cellRendererParams Params to be passed to cell renderer component.

pinnedRowCellRenderer

pinnedRowCellRendererFramework cellRenderer to use for pinned rows in this column. Pinned cells will use pinnedCellRenderer if available, or cellRenderer if not.

pinnedRowCellRendererParams Params to be passed to pinned row cell renderer component.

cellRendererSelector

cellEditorSelector Callback to select which cell renderer / cell editor to be used for a given row within the same column.

cellEditor

cellEditorFramework cellEditor to use for this column.

cellEditorParams Params to be passed to cell editor component.

headerComponent

headerComponentFramework Header component to use for this column.

headerComponentParams Params to be passed to header component.

valueGetter(params) Function or expression. Gets the value from your data for display.

headerValueGetter(params) Function or expression. Gets the value for display in the header.

filterValueGetter(params) Function or expression. Gets the value for filtering purposes.

valueFormatter(params) Function or expression. Formats the value for display.

pinnedRowValueFormatter(params) Function or expression. Formatter to use for a pinned row. If missing, the normal valueFormatter will be used.

valueSetter(params) Function or expression. Sets the value into your data for saving. Return true if the data changed.

valueParser(params) Function or expression. Parses the value for saving.

keyCreator(params) Function to return a string key for a value. This string is used for grouping, set filtering, and searching within cell editor dropdowns. When filtering and searching the string is exposed to the user, so make sure to return a human-readable value.

getQuickFilterText A function to tell the grid what quick filter text to use for this column if you don't want to use the default (which is calling toString on the value).

aggFunc Name of function to use for aggregation. You can also provide your own agg function. Options: 'sum' , 'min' , 'max' , 'first' , 'last'

initialAggFunc Same as 'aggFunc', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

allowedAggFuncs Aggregation functions allowed on this column e.g. ['sum', 'avg'] . If missing, all installed functions are allowed. This will only restrict what the GUI allows a user to select, it does not impact when you set a function via the API.

rowGroup Set to true to row group by this column

initialRowGroup Same as 'rowGroup', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

rowGroupIndex Set this in columns you want to group by. If only grouping by one column, set this to any number (e.g. 0 ). If grouping by multiple columns, set this to where you want this column to be in the group (e.g. 0 for first, 1 for second, and so on).

initialRowGroupIndex Same as 'rowGroupIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

pivot Set to true to pivot by this column

initialPivot Same as 'pivot', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

pivotIndex Set this in columns you want to pivot by. If only pivoting by one column, set this to any number (e.g. 0 ). If pivoting by multiple columns, set this to where you want this column to be in the order of pivots (e.g. 0 for first, 1 for second, and so on).

initialPivotIndex Same as 'pivotIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.

comparator(valueA, valueB, nodeA, nodeB, isInverted) Comparator function for custom sorting.

pivotComparator(valueA, valueB) Comparator to use when ordering the pivot columns, when this column is used to pivot on. The values will always be strings, as the pivot service uses strings as keys for the pivot groups.

unSortIcon boolean Set to true if you want the unsorted icon to be shown when no sort is applied to this column. Default: false

enableRowGroup boolean (Enterprise only) Set to true if you want to be able to row group by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve row grouping. Default: false

enablePivot boolean (Enterprise only) Set to true if you want to be able to pivot by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve pivot. Default: false

enableValue boolean (Enterprise only) Set to true if you want to be able to aggregate by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve aggregation. Default: false

enableCellChangeFlash boolean Set to true to flash a cell when it's refreshed. Default: false

menuTabs Set to an array containing zero, one or many of the following options: 'filterMenuTab' | 'generalMenuTab' | 'columnsMenuTab' . This is used to figure out which menu tabs are present and in which order the tabs are shown.

suppressMenu boolean Set to true if no menu should be shown for this column header. Default: false

suppressSizeToFit boolean Set to true if you want this column's width to be fixed during 'size to fit' operations. Default: false

suppressMovable boolean Set to true if you do not want this column to be movable via dragging. Default: false

suppressNavigable boolean Set to true if this column is not navigable (i.e. cannot be tabbed into), otherwise false . Can also be a callback function to have different rows navigable. Default: false

suppressCellFlash boolean Set to true to prevent this column from flashing on changes. Only applicable if cell flashing is turned on for the grid. Default: false

suppressHeaderKeyboardEvent(params) boolean Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a header is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events Default: false

suppressKeyboardEvent(params) boolean Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a cell is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events Default: false

onCellClicked(params) Callback called when a cell is clicked.

onCellDoubleClicked(params) Callback called when a cell is double clicked.

onCellContextMenu(params) Callback called when a cell is right clicked.

autoHeight boolean Set to true to have the grid calculate the height of a row based on contents of this column. Default: false

wrapText boolean Set to true to have the text wrap inside the cell. Default: false

singleClickEdit boolean Set to true to have cells under this column enter edit mode after single click. Default: false

chartDataType Defines the chart data type that should be used for a column. Options: 'category' , 'series' , 'excluded'