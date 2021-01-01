Vue Grid: Column Properties
For column groups, the property
children is mandatory. When the grid sees
children it knows it's a column group.
Columns and Column Groups
headerName
The name to render in the column header. If not specified and field is specified, the field name will be used as the header name.
columnGroupShow
Whether to show the column when the group is open / closed.
headerClass
Class to use for the header cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.
toolPanelClass
Class to use for the tool panel cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.
suppressColumnsToolPanel
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column or group to appear in the Columns Tool Panel.
Default:
false
suppressFiltersToolPanel
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column (filter) or group (filter group) to appear in the Filters Tool Panel.
Default:
false
Columns Only
field
The field of the row to get the cells data from.
colId
The unique ID to give the column. This is optional. If missing, the ID will default to the field. If both field and
colId are missing, a unique ID will be generated. This ID is used to identify the column in the API for sorting, filtering etc.
type
A comma separated string or array of strings containing
ColumnType keys which can be used as a template for a column. This helps to reduce duplication of properties when you have a lot of common column properties.
width
Initial width in pixels for the cell.
defaultWidth
Same as 'width', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
minWidth
Minimum width in pixels for the cell.
maxWidth
Maximum width in pixels for the cell.
flex
Used instead of
width when the goal is to fill the remaining empty space of the grid. See Column Flex.
initialFlex
Same as 'flex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
filter
Filter component to use for this column. Set to
true to use the default filter.
filterParams
Custom params to be passed to filter component.
floatingFilter
boolean
Whether to show a floating filter for this column.
Default:
false
floatingFilterComponent
Floating filter component to use for this column.
floatingFilterComponentParams
Custom params to be passed to
floatingFilterComponent or
floatingFilterComponentFramework.
hide
boolean
Set to
true for this column to be hidden. You might think it would make more sense to call this field
visible and mark it
false to hide, but we want all default values to be
false and we want columns to be visible by default.
Default:
false
initialHide
Same as 'hide', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
pinned
Pin a column to one side.
Options:
'left',
'right'
initialPinned
Same as 'pinned', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
lockPosition
boolean
Set to
true to always have this column displayed first.
Default:
false
lockVisible
boolean
Set to
true to block making column visible / hidden via the UI (API will still work).
Default:
false
lockPinned
boolean
Set to
true to block pinning column via the UI (API will still work).
Default:
false
sortable
boolean
Set to
true to allow sorting on this column.
Default:
false
sort
Set to sort this column.
Options:
null,
'asc',
'desc'
initialSort
Same as 'sort', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
sortIndex
If doing multi-sort by default, the order which column sorts are applied.
initialSortIndex
Same as 'sortIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
sortingOrder
Array defining the order in which sorting occurs (if sorting is enabled).
Options:
null,
'asc',
'desc'
resizable
boolean
Set to
true to allow column to be resized.
Default:
false
headerTooltip
Tooltip for the column header
tooltipField
The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell.
tooltipValueGetter
Function
Callback that should return the string used for a tooltip.
checkboxSelection
boolean
boolean or
Function. Set to
true (or return
true from function) to render a selection checkbox in the column.
Default:
false
rowDrag
boolean
boolean or
Function. Set to
true (or return
true from function) to allow row dragging.
Default:
false
rowDragText
Function
A callback that should return a string to be displayed by the
rowDragComp while dragging a row. If this callback is not set, the current cell value will be used.
dndSource
boolean
boolean or
Function. Set to
true (or return
true from function) to allow dragging for native drag and drop.
Default:
false
dndSourceOnRowDrag
Function to allow custom drag functionality for native drag and drop.
cellStyle
The style to give a particular cell. See Cell Style.
cellClass
The class to give a particular cell. See Cell Class.
cellClassRules
Rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes. See Cell Class Rules.
editable
boolean
Set to
true if this column is editable, otherwise
false. Can also be a function to have different rows editable.
Default:
false
onCellValueChanged(params)
Callback for after the value of a cell has changed, either due to editing or the application calling
api.setValue().
cellRenderer
cellRenderer to use for this column.
cellRendererParams
Params to be passed to cell renderer component.
pinnedRowCellRenderer
cellRenderer to use for pinned rows in this column. Pinned cells will use
pinnedCellRenderer if available, or
cellRenderer if not.
pinnedRowCellRendererParams
Params to be passed to pinned row cell renderer component.
cellRendererSelector
Callback to select which cell renderer / cell editor to be used for a given row within the same column.
cellEditor
cellEditor to use for this column.
cellEditorParams
Params to be passed to cell editor component.
headerComponent
Header component to use for this column.
headerComponentParams
Params to be passed to header component.
valueGetter(params)
Function or expression. Gets the value from your data for display.
headerValueGetter(params)
Function or expression. Gets the value for display in the header.
filterValueGetter(params)
Function or expression. Gets the value for filtering purposes.
valueFormatter(params)
Function or expression. Formats the value for display.
pinnedRowValueFormatter(params)
Function or expression. Formatter to use for a pinned row. If missing, the normal
valueFormatter will be used.
valueSetter(params)
Function or expression. Sets the value into your data for saving. Return
true if the data changed.
valueParser(params)
Function or expression. Parses the value for saving.
keyCreator(params)
Function to return a string key for a value. This string is used for grouping, set filtering, and searching within cell editor dropdowns. When filtering and searching the string is exposed to the user, so make sure to return a human-readable value.
getQuickFilterText
A function to tell the grid what quick filter text to use for this column if you don't want to use the default (which is calling
toString on the value).
aggFunc
Name of function to use for aggregation. You can also provide your own agg function.
Options:
'sum',
'min',
'max',
'first',
'last'
initialAggFunc
Same as 'aggFunc', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
allowedAggFuncs
Aggregation functions allowed on this column e.g.
['sum', 'avg']. If missing, all installed functions are allowed. This will only restrict what the GUI allows a user to select, it does not impact when you set a function via the API.
rowGroup
Set to true to row group by this column
initialRowGroup
Same as 'rowGroup', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
rowGroupIndex
Set this in columns you want to group by. If only grouping by one column, set this to any number (e.g.
0). If grouping by multiple columns, set this to where you want this column to be in the group (e.g.
0 for first,
1 for second, and so on).
initialRowGroupIndex
Same as 'rowGroupIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
pivot
Set to true to pivot by this column
initialPivot
Same as 'pivot', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
pivotIndex
Set this in columns you want to pivot by. If only pivoting by one column, set this to any number (e.g.
0). If pivoting by multiple columns, set this to where you want this column to be in the order of pivots (e.g.
0 for first,
1 for second, and so on).
initialPivotIndex
Same as 'pivotIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
comparator(valueA, valueB, nodeA, nodeB, isInverted)
Comparator function for custom sorting.
pivotComparator(valueA, valueB)
Comparator to use when ordering the pivot columns, when this column is used to pivot on. The values will always be strings, as the pivot service uses strings as keys for the pivot groups.
unSortIcon
boolean
Set to
true if you want the unsorted icon to be shown when no sort is applied to this column.
Default:
false
enableRowGroup
boolean
(Enterprise only) Set to
true if you want to be able to row group by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve row grouping.
Default:
false
enablePivot
boolean
(Enterprise only) Set to
true if you want to be able to pivot by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve pivot.
Default:
false
enableValue
boolean
(Enterprise only) Set to
true if you want to be able to aggregate by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve aggregation.
Default:
false
enableCellChangeFlash
boolean
Set to
true to flash a cell when it's refreshed.
Default:
false
menuTabs
Set to an array containing zero, one or many of the following options:
'filterMenuTab' | 'generalMenuTab' | 'columnsMenuTab'. This is used to figure out which menu tabs are present and in which order the tabs are shown.
suppressMenu
boolean
Set to
true if no menu should be shown for this column header.
Default:
false
suppressSizeToFit
boolean
Set to
true if you want this column's width to be fixed during 'size to fit' operations.
Default:
false
suppressMovable
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column to be movable via dragging.
Default:
false
suppressNavigable
boolean
Set to
true if this column is not navigable (i.e. cannot be tabbed into), otherwise
false. Can also be a callback function to have different rows navigable.
Default:
false
suppressCellFlash
boolean
Set to
true to prevent this column from flashing on changes. Only applicable if cell flashing is turned on for the grid.
Default:
false
suppressHeaderKeyboardEvent(params)
boolean
Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a header is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events.
Default:
false
suppressKeyboardEvent(params)
boolean
Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a cell is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events.
Default:
false
onCellClicked(params)
Callback called when a cell is clicked.
onCellDoubleClicked(params)
Callback called when a cell is double clicked.
onCellContextMenu(params)
Callback called when a cell is right clicked.
autoHeight
boolean
Set to
true to have the grid calculate the height of a row based on contents of this column.
Default:
false
wrapText
boolean
Set to
true to have the text wrap inside the cell.
Default:
false
singleClickEdit
boolean
Set to
true to have cells under this column enter edit mode after single click.
Default:
false
chartDataType
Defines the chart data type that should be used for a column.
Options:
'category',
'series',
'excluded'
columnsMenuParams
Params used to change the behaviour and appearance of the Columns Menu tab. See Customising the Columns Menu Tab.
Column Groups Only
groupId
The unique ID to give the column. This is optional. If missing, a unique ID will be generated. This ID is used to identify the column group in the column API.
children
A list containing a mix of columns and column groups.
marryChildren
boolean
Set to
true to keep columns in this group beside each other in the grid. Moving the columns outside of the group (and hence breaking the group) is not allowed.
Default:
false
openByDefault
boolean
Set to
true if this group should be opened by default.
Default:
false
headerGroupComponent
Component to use header group.
headerGroupComponentParams
Params for the header group component.