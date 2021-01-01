Vue Grid: Column Headers

Each column has a header at the top that typically displays the column name and has access to column features, such as sorting, filtering and a column menu. This page explains how you can manage the headers.

Header Height

These properties can be used to change the different heights used in the headers.

headerHeight number The height in pixels for the row containing the column label header. See Header Height Default: 25 groupHeaderHeight number headerHeight . See The height in pixels for the rows containing header column groups. If not specified, it uses. See Header Height floatingFiltersHeight number The height in pixels for the row containing the floating filters. See Header Height Default: 20 pivotHeaderHeight number headerHeight . See The height in pixels for the row containing the columns when in pivot mode. If not specified, it uses. See Header Height pivotGroupHeaderHeight number groupHeaderHeight . See The height in pixels for the row containing header column groups when in pivot mode. If not specified, it uses. See Header Height

All these properties also have setter methods that can be called from the API and will change the header heights dynamically.

setHeaderHeight() Function Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the column label header. function setHeaderHeight(height: number): void; setGroupHeaderHeight() Function Sets the height in pixels for the rows containing header column groups. function setGroupHeaderHeight(height: number): void; setFloatingFiltersHeight() Function Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the floating filters. function setFloatingFiltersHeight(height: number): void; setPivotHeaderHeight() Function Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the columns when in pivot mode. function setPivotHeaderHeight(height: number): void; setPivotGroupHeaderHeight() Function Sets the height in pixels for the row containing header column groups when in pivot mode. function setPivotGroupHeaderHeight(height: number): void;

Text Orientation

By default, the text label for the header is display horizontally, i.e. as normal readable text. To display the text in another orientation you have to provide your own CSS to change the orientation and also provide the adequate header heights using the appropriate grid property.

Example: Header Height and Text Orientation

The following example shows how you can provide a unique look and feel to the headers. Note that:

The header heights have all been changed via grid options:

< ag - grid - vue [ groupHeaderHeight ] = "groupHeaderHeight" [ headerHeight ] = "headerHeight" [ floatingFiltersHeight ] = "floatingFiltersHeight" [ pivotHeaderHeight ] = "pivotHeaderHeight" [ pivotGroupHeaderHeight ] = "pivotGroupHeaderHeight" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . groupHeaderHeight = 75 ; this . headerHeight = 150 ; this . floatingFiltersHeight = 50 ; this . pivotHeaderHeight = 100 ; this . pivotGroupHeaderHeight = 50 ;

The grouped column header Athlete Details has a specific style applied to it to make it bigger. Note that the style is slightly different depending if pivoting or not:

.ag-pivot-off .ag-header-group-cell { font-size : 50px ; color : red ; } .ag-pivot-on .ag-header-group-cell { font-size : 25px ; color : green ; }

The column labels have CSS applied to them so they are displayed vertically.

.ag-cell-label-container { height : 100% ; } .ag-header-cell-label { height : 100% ; padding : 0 !important ; } .ag-header-cell-label .ag-header-cell-text { width : 30px ; transform : rotate ( 90deg ) ; margin-top : 50px ; display : inline-block ; }

The floating filters are using a much bigger area and the font used is bigger and bolder.

.ag-floating-filter-body input { height : 49px ; } .ag-floating-filter-button { margin-top : -49px ; } .ag-floating-filter-button button { height : 49px } .ag-floating-filter-body input { font-size : 15px ; font-weight : bold ; }

The styling of the column labels have also been tweaked depending if pivoting or not.

.ag-pivot-off .ag-header-cell-label { color : #8a6d3b ; } .ag-pivot-on .ag-header-cell-label { color : #1b6d85 ; font-weight : bold ; }

Dynamic Header Heights

As you can see in the example below, if you change any of the header heights, this change will be reflected automatically. Note how if the value is set to null , it might reuse other values. To see all the interactions check the properties descriptions at the top of the page.

Custom Header

Header templates are meant to be used for simple UI customisation, if you need to have more control over the header check how to create your own Header Components.

Header Tooltips

You can provide a tooltip to the header using colDef.headerTooltip or colDef.headerTooltip .

The example below shows header tooltips. Note the following:

The first two columns ( Athlete and Age ) have no header tooltip.

and ) have no header tooltip. The remaining columns (Country through to Total) have a header tooltip set.

Header Templates

You can provide a header template used by the default header component for simple layout changes. If you want to change the behaviour, please look at creating your own Custom Header Component. The template for the default header is specified in columnDef.headerComponentParams.template .

This is the default template used in AG Grid:

< div class = " ag-cell-label-container " role = " presentation " > < span ref = " eMenu " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-cell-menu-button " > </ span > < div ref = " eLabel " class = " ag-header-cell-label " role = " presentation " > < span ref = " eText " class = " ag-header-cell-text " role = " columnheader " > </ span > < span ref = " eFilter " class = " ag-header-icon ag-filter-icon " > </ span > < span ref = " eSortOrder " class = " ag-header-icon ag-sort-order " > </ span > < span ref = " eSortAsc " class = " ag-header-icon ag-sort-ascending-icon " > </ span > < span ref = " eSortDesc " class = " ag-header-icon ag-sort-descending-icon " > </ span > < span ref = " eSortNone " class = " ag-header-icon ag-sort-none-icon " > </ span > </ div > </ div >

When you provide your own template, everything should work as expected as long as you re-use the same refs .

Ref Description eLabel The container where there is going to be an onClick mouse listener to trigger the sort. eText The text displayed on the column. eFilter The container with the icon that will appear if the user filters this column. eSortOrder In case of sorting my multiple columns, this shows the index that represents the position of this column in the order. eSortAsc In case of sorting ascending the data in the column, this shows the associated icon. eSortDesc In case of sorting descending the data in the column, this shows the descending icon. eSortNone In case of no sort being applied, this shows the associated icon. Note this icon by default is empty.

The ref parameters are used by the grid to identify elements to add functionality to. If you leave an element out of your template, the functionality will not be added. For example if you do not specify eLabel then the column will not react to click events for sorting.

Templates are not meant to let you configure icons. If you are looking to change the icons, check our icon docs.

Example: Simple Header Templates

In the following example you can see how we are reusing the default grid template to change the layout of the elements.

< ag - grid - vue [ defaultColDef ] = "defaultColDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . defaultColDef = { width : 100 , headerComponentParams : { template : '<div class="ag-cell-label-container" role="presentation">' + ' <span ref="eMenu" class="ag-header-icon ag-header-cell-menu-button"></span>' + ' <div ref="eLabel" class="ag-header-cell-label" role="presentation">' + ' <span ref="eSortOrder" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-order"></span>' + ' <span ref="eSortAsc" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-ascending-icon"></span>' + ' <span ref="eSortDesc" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-descending-icon"></span>' + ' <span ref="eSortNone" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-none-icon"></span>' + ' ** <span ref="eText" class="ag-header-cell-text" role="columnheader"></span>' + ' <span ref="eFilter" class="ag-header-icon ag-filter-icon"></span>' + ' </div>' + '</div>' } } ;

Note that specifying your own templates is compatible with other configurations: