Vue Data Grid: Row Grouping - Sticky Groups

This section covers Sticky Groups, which display group rows that are expanded at the top of the viewport while the last child of the group is also in the viewport.

Enabling Sticky Groups

To enable sticky groups, set the groupRowsSticky property to true. This behaviour applies to all row group levels.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : groupRowsSticky = "groupRowsSticky" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'athlete' } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] ; this . groupRowsSticky = true ;

In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by country and year as both column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

The example below demonstrates the default row grouping behaviour with sticky groups. Note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

and column definitions have declared. Expand the UNITED STATES row group and scroll the grid down. Note the UNITED STATES group row will remain at the top of the viewport while you’re scrolling through its children as groupRowsSticky = true .

With Multiple Group Columns

Sticky groups supports row grouping using Multiple Group Columns.

The properties groupRowsSticky and groupHideOpenParents do not work together, turning both on at the same time will cause unexpected behaviour.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : groupDisplayType = "groupDisplayType" : groupRowsSticky = "groupRowsSticky" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'athlete' } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] ; this . groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns' ; this . groupRowsSticky = true ;

In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by country and year as both column definitions have rowGroup=true declared. The snippet also sets groupDisplayType='multipleColumns' , displaying a separate column for each group column. Setting groupRowsSticky=true turns on sticky groups which will apply to all the group columns.

This is demonstrated in the following example, note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

and column definitions have declared. Separate group columns are displayed for country and year as groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns' .

and as . Expand the UNITED STATES and 2008 row groups and scroll the grid down. Note the group rows for both UNITED STATES and 2008 will remain at the top while you scroll through its children as groupRowsSticky = true .

With Group Rows

Sticky groups supports row grouping using Group Rows.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : groupDisplayType = "groupDisplayType" : groupRowsSticky = "groupRowsSticky" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : 'sport' } , { field : 'total' } ] ; this . groupDisplayType = 'groupRows' ; this . groupRowsSticky = true ;

In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by country and year as both column definitions have rowGroup=true declared. These row groups will be displayed using Group Rows as groupDisplayType = 'groupRows' and groupRowsSticky=true turns on sticky groups.

The example below demonstrates the Group Rows display type. Note the following:

There are two active row groups as the supplied country and year column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

and column definitions have declared. Instead of group columns, the row groups are displayed using full width group rows as groupDisplayType = 'groupRows' .

. Expand the UNITED STATES row group and scroll the grid down. Note the UNITED STATES group row will remain at the top while you’re scrolling through its children as groupRowsSticky = true .

Next Up

