Vue Data Grid: Row Grouping - Sticky Groups
This section covers Sticky Groups, which display group rows that are expanded at the top of the viewport while the last child of the group is also in the viewport.
Enabling Sticky Groups
To enable sticky groups, set the
groupRowsSticky property to true. This behaviour applies to all row group levels.
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:groupRowsSticky="groupRowsSticky"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'year', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'athlete' },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'total' }
];
this.groupRowsSticky = true;
In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by
country and
year as both column definitions have
rowGroup=true declared.
The example below demonstrates the default row grouping behaviour with sticky groups. Note the following:
- There are two active row groups as the supplied
countryand
yearcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
- Expand the UNITED STATES row group and scroll the grid down. Note the UNITED STATES group row will remain at the top of the viewport while you’re scrolling through its children as
groupRowsSticky = true.
With Multiple Group Columns
Sticky groups supports row grouping using Multiple Group Columns.
The properties
groupRowsSticky and
groupHideOpenParents do not work together, turning both on at the same time will cause unexpected behaviour.
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:groupDisplayType="groupDisplayType"
:groupRowsSticky="groupRowsSticky"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'year', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'athlete' },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'total' }
];
this.groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns';
this.groupRowsSticky = true;
In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by
country and
year as both column definitions have
rowGroup=true declared. The snippet also sets
groupDisplayType='multipleColumns', displaying a separate column for each group column. Setting
groupRowsSticky=true turns on sticky groups which will apply to all the group columns.
This is demonstrated in the following example, note the following:
- There are two active row groups as the supplied
countryand
yearcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
- Separate group columns are displayed for
countryand
yearas
groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns'.
- Expand the UNITED STATES and 2008 row groups and scroll the grid down. Note the group rows for both UNITED STATES and 2008 will remain at the top while you scroll through its children as
groupRowsSticky = true.
With Group Rows
Sticky groups supports row grouping using Group Rows.
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:groupDisplayType="groupDisplayType"
:groupRowsSticky="groupRowsSticky"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'year', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'total' }
];
this.groupDisplayType = 'groupRows';
this.groupRowsSticky = true;
In the snippet above, rows will be grouped by
country and
year as both column definitions have
rowGroup=true declared.
These row groups will be displayed using Group Rows as
groupDisplayType = 'groupRows' and
groupRowsSticky=true turns on sticky groups.
The example below demonstrates the Group Rows display type. Note the following:
- There are two active row groups as the supplied
countryand
yearcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
- Instead of group columns, the row groups are displayed using full width group rows as
groupDisplayType = 'groupRows'.
- Expand the UNITED STATES row group and scroll the grid down. Note the UNITED STATES group row will remain at the top while you’re scrolling through its children as
groupRowsSticky = true.
