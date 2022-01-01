Vue Data Grid: Using ES Modules
ES Modules are modern and allow for better tree-shaking - this section documents how you can use ES modules directly in your browser.
If you're using a bundler such as Webpack you won't need to do much more than reference AG Grid modules or packages and Webpack will pull in modules by default.
If however you want to use ES Modules directly in the browser then you can do so as follows:
ES Modules with AG Grid in the Browser
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-enterprise/styles/ag-grid.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/ag-grid-enterprise/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css">
<script type="module">
import {
Grid
} from './node_modules/ag-grid-enterprise/dist/ag-grid-enterprise.auto.complete.esm.js';
const columnDefs = [
{ field: "make" },
{ field: "model" },
{ field: "price" }
];
// specify the data
const rowData = [
{ make: "Toyota", model: `Corolla`, price: 35000 },
{ make: "Ford", model: "Mondeo", price: 32000 },
{ make: "Porsche", model: "Boxter", price: 72000 }
];
// let the grid know which columns and what data to use
const gridOptions = {
defaultColDef: {
wrapText: true,
autoHeight: true,
resizable: true,
sortable: true,
filter: true
},
columnDefs: columnDefs,
rowData: rowData
};
// setup the grid after the page has finished loading
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const gridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
new Grid(gridDiv, gridOptions);
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="myGrid" style="height: 200px; width:500px;" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>
</body>
</html>