Vue Data Grid: Child to Parent Communication

There are a variety of ways to manage component communication in Vue (shared service, local variables etc), but you often need a simple way to let a "parent" component know that something has happened on a "child" component. In this case the simplest route is to use the Grid's context feature to hold a reference to the parent, which the child can then access.

< template > < ag - grid - vue : context = "context" ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > import { AgGridVue } from "@ag-grid-community/vue" ; import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent.vue' ; export default { components : { AgGridVue } data ( ) { return { context : { } } } , beforeMount ( ) { this . context = { componentParent : this } } , methods : { parentMethod ( ) { } } } < / script > < template > < ag - grid - vue ... other properties > < / ag - grid - vue > < / template > < script > export default { methods : { doSomethingOnGrid ( ) { this . params . context . componentParent . parentMethod ( ) } } } < / script >

Note that although we've used componentParent as the property name here it can be anything - the main point is that you can use the context mechanism to share information between the components.

A working example of this can be found in the Cell Renderer docs.