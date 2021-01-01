Vue Data Grid: Child to Parent Communication
There are a variety of ways to manage component communication in Vue (shared service,
local variables etc), but you often need a simple way to let a "parent" component know
that something has happened on a "child" component. In this case the simplest route is
to use the Grid's
context feature to hold a reference to the parent, which the child can
then access.
// Parent Grid Component
<template>
<ag-grid-vue :context="context" ...other properties>
</ag-grid-vue>
</template>
<script>
//...other imports
import {AgGridVue} from "@ag-grid-community/vue";
import CubeComponent from './CubeComponent.vue';
export default {
components: {
AgGridVue
}
data() {
return {
context: {}
}
},
beforeMount() {
this.context = {
componentParent: this
}
},
methods: {
parentMethod() {
// do something
}
}
//...other properties & methods
}
</script>
// Child Grid Component
<template>
<ag-grid-vue ...other properties>
</ag-grid-vue>
</template>
<script>
//...other imports
export default {
methods: {
doSomethingOnGrid() {
// the grid component can now be accessed via this.params.context.componentParent
this.params.context.componentParent.parentMethod()
}
}
//...other properties & methods
}
</script>
Note that although we've used
componentParent as the property name here it can
be anything - the main point is that you can use the
context mechanism to share
information between the components.
A working example of this can be found in the Cell Renderer docs.